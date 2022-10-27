authID to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10

/EIN News/ -- Conference call and webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EST

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10 after market close. Following the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Tom Thimot, and Chief Financial Officer Annie Pham will host a webcast and conference call at 5.30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To listen to the webcast and view the presentation, investors can follow this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6q7ucquo

Those parties interested in asking questions during the live call should also register here: Registration Link for Teleconference Dial In. Participants can pre-register in advance of the call and receive the dial in number and a PIN, which cannot be shared with others.

Participants can pre-register in advance of the call and receive the dial in number and a PIN, which cannot be shared with others. A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days via authID’s Investor Relations news and events web page at: https://investors.authid.ai/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About authID Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between businesses, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Grace DeFries

authID Inc. SVP, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

Ina McGuinness

The Bliss Group

(805) 427-1372