Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,834 in the last 365 days.

authID to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10

/EIN News/ -- Conference call and webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EST

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10 after market close. Following the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Tom Thimot, and Chief Financial Officer Annie Pham will host a webcast and conference call at 5.30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

About authID Inc.
At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between businesses, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Grace DeFries
authID Inc. SVP, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations
investor-relations@authID.ai

Ina McGuinness
The Bliss Group
(805) 427-1372


Primary Logo

You just read:

authID to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.