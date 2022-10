Cenovus to hold third-quarter conference call and webcast November 2

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its third-quarter results on Wednesday, November 2. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET) To listen live: Dial 888-394-8218 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-4605. Access the live audio webcast here.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

