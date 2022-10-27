Mercer International Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075

/EIN News/ -- Selected Highlights

Third quarter net income of $66.7 million and Operating EBITDA* of $140.9 million

Record year to date net income of $227 million and Operating EBITDA* of $440.4 million

Expanded German solid wood business with the acquisition of HIT Torgau



NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported third quarter 2022 Operating EBITDA of $140.9 million similar to $148.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $145.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, net income was $66.7 million (or $1.01 per basic share and $1.00 per diluted share) compared to $69.1 million (or $1.05 per basic share and $1.04 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of $71.4 million (or $1.08 per basic share and $1.07 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

In the first nine months of 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by 40% to $440.4 million from $313.9 million in the same period of 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, net income increased to $227.0 million (or $3.43 per basic share and $3.41 per diluted share) from $96.5 million (or $1.46 per share) in the same period of 2021.

Mr. Juan Carlos Bueno, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am pleased with our third quarter operating results. Strong energy and pulp prices combined with favorable foreign exchange movements and lower planned major maintenance were the main factors behind our operating results relative to the second quarter.

We are excited about the addition of the HIT Torgau mill to the Mercer group. This acquisition will increase our lumber capacity to almost one billion board feet and diversifies our product offering with the addition of both pallets and wood pellets. The Torgau mill acquisition also brings additional green energy production capacity to our business. Since the acquisition closed on September 30th, we have focused on integrating this business and also ensuring we begin capitalizing on the estimated $16 million of annual synergies that we have identified.

Total pulp production in the current quarter decreased by approximately 11% compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower production at our Stendal mill, which had a fire in its woodyard. The fire resulted in the mill being down for most of July, and after its restart, it has operated at approximately 90% of its capacity. We currently expect to install replacement equipment at our Stendal mill in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023. We maintain property and business interruption insurance for the Stendal mill and we expect the property damage and business interruption to be covered.

Our Friesau sawmill ran well in the third quarter, but significantly weaker lumber prices in the United States negatively impacted both sales prices and volumes compared to the prior quarter of 2022.

The negative impact of increased key production costs such as fiber, energy and chemicals in the third quarter is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2022. In particular, fiber costs in Germany increased because of materially higher demand for wood for energy purposes. Our production costs are primarily incurred in euros and Canadian dollars. However, our pulp and a material portion of our lumber sales are priced in dollars. During the third quarter of 2022, the dollar continued to strengthen against the euro and the Canadian dollar which had a positive impact on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses and partially offset the negative impact of such inflationary pressures. The strengthening of the dollar increased our operating income by approximately $13.8 million compared to the prior quarter of 2022 and by approximately $37.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we currently expect pulp prices and demand to remain generally strong with some modest price declines as a result of inflationary pressures negatively impacting paper demand. Lumber demand and prices are expected to be generally similar to the third quarter due to continued economic uncertainty caused by inflation and higher interest rates.

Strong energy demand and prices in Germany are expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2022. In October, 2022, in response to restricted energy supply and price increases, the EU implemented a temporary mandatory cap on market revenues at €180 per MWh for intra-marginal generators such as renewables, nuclear and lignite producers. The cap applies to both electricity traded in the market as well as bilateral trading and will be in effect from December 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023."

Mr. Bueno concluded: "With our expanded solid wood operations and product lines combined with our world-class assets, we believe we are well positioned to enhance value for our stakeholders going forward."



*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 532,814 $ 572,326 $ 469,746 $ 1,697,881 $ 1,284,298 Operating income $ 108,723 $ 114,031 $ 113,755 $ 345,105 $ 216,620 Operating EBITDA $ 140,867 $ 145,059 $ 148,070 $ 440,393 $ 313,857 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) Net income $ 66,746 $ 71,372 $ 69,118 $ 227,015 $ 96,466 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 3.43 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.07 $ 1.04 $ 3.41 $ 1.46

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.



Consolidated – Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 13% to $532.8 million from $469.7 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher energy and pulp sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes and lower lumber sales realizations.

In the third quarter of 2022, energy and chemical revenues increased by approximately 169% to $71.2 million from $26.5 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of higher energy prices in Germany, which were more than triple those in the same quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, our average energy sales realizations in Germany were approximately €388 per MWh compared to about €104 per MWh in the comparative quarter of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 19% to $424.1 million from $356.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 driven by higher key production costs, such as fiber, chemicals and energy, and higher freight costs. Such cost increases were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

In the third quarter of 2022, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 5% to $140.9 million from $148.1 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber costs, higher other production and freight costs and lower sales volumes partially offset by higher energy and pulp sales realizations and the positive impact of a stronger dollar.

Segment Results

Pulp

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 395,459 $ 374,287 Energy and chemical revenues $ 61,198 $ 22,456 Operating income $ 109,985 $ 99,918

In the third quarter of 2022, pulp segment operating income increased by approximately 10% to $110.0 million from $99.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and the positive impact of a stronger dollar, partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs, higher other production and freight costs and lower sales volumes.

Pulp revenues in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 6% to $395.5 million from $374.3 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to higher sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes.

In the third quarter of 2022, third-party industry quoted average list prices for NBSK pulp increased from the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of low customer inventory levels. Our average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 8% to $911 per ADMT in the third quarter of 2022 from approximately $847 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2021.

Energy and chemical revenues increased to a record $61.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $22.5 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to higher sales realizations. During the third quarter of 2022, we benefitted from strong energy demand and higher energy prices in Germany.

In the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021, we had a positive impact of approximately $32.6 million in operating income due to foreign exchange, primarily as a result of the effect of the stronger dollar on costs and expenses.

Costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 17% to $346.7 million from $296.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber, chemical, energy and freight costs. The higher costs were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar and lower pulp sales volumes.

In the third quarter of 2022 per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 32% from the same quarter of 2021 due to higher per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. Our German mills had higher per unit fiber costs as a result of strong demand from other wood consumers such as heating pellet manufacturers. For our Canadian mills, per unit fiber costs increased due to strong demand in the mills' fiber baskets and for our Celgar mill a decrease in the availability of wood chips due to regional sawmill curtailments. We currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 with an increase in Germany due to continued strong demand and generally flat per unit fiber costs in Canada.

Solid Wood

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 61,444 $ 67,605 Energy revenues $ 8,111 $ 1,801 Wood residual revenues $ 4,711 $ 1,317 Operating income $ 2,896 $ 17,949



In the third quarter of 2022, operating income decreased by approximately 84% to $2.9 million from $17.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber costs and other production costs, lower lumber sales realizations and sales volumes partially offset by higher energy and wood residuals sales realizations.

Average lumber sales realizations decreased by approximately 13% to $605 per Mfbm in the third quarter of 2022 from approximately $692 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2021 due to lower demand in the European market. Demand in both the European and U.S. markets is being negatively impacted by concerns over rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and a weaker economic outlook.

Fiber costs were approximately 70% of our lumber cash production costs in the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, per unit fiber costs modestly increased compared to the same quarter of 2021. Higher per unit fiber costs in euros due to strong fiber demand in Germany were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro denominated fiber costs. We currently expect per unit fiber costs to modestly increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by approximately 32% to $1,697.9 million from $1,284.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and higher pulp sales volumes.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, energy and chemical revenues increased by approximately 137% to $165.2 million from $69.7 million in the same period of 2021 primarily as a result of higher energy prices in Germany, which were more than double those in the same period of 2021. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, our average energy sales realizations in Germany were approximately €241 per MWh compared to about €89 per MWh in the comparative period of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by approximately 27% to $1,352.8 million from $1,067.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber, freight, energy and chemical costs and a higher pulp sales volume partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 40% to $440.4 million from $313.9 million in the same period of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations, the positive impact of a stronger dollar and higher pulp sales volumes partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs and higher other production and freight costs.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, we had cash, cash equivalents and a term deposit aggregating $362.3 million and approximately $258.9 million available under our revolving credit facilities providing us with aggregate liquidity of about $621.2 million.

Quarterly Dividend

A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on December 29, 2022 to all shareholders of record on December 21, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call

In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for October 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tr7ugjbz or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com . Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at www.mercerint.com .

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 456,657 $ 460,304 $ 396,743 $ 1,402,892 $ 1,046,748 Solid wood segment revenues 74,266 110,985 70,723 290,048 232,149 Corporate and other revenues 1,891 1,037 2,280 4,941 5,401 Total revenues $ 532,814 $ 572,326 $ 469,746 $ 1,697,881 $ 1,284,298 Pulp segment operating income $ 109,985 $ 75,471 $ 99,918 $ 271,692 $ 138,552 Solid wood segment operating income 2,896 43,726 17,949 84,923 88,240 Corporate and other operating loss (4,158 ) (5,166 ) (4,112 ) (11,510 ) (10,172 ) Total operating income $ 108,723 $ 114,031 $ 113,755 $ 345,105 $ 216,620 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 28,174 $ 27,001 $ 29,982 $ 82,859 $ 84,995 Solid wood segment depreciation and amortization 3,733 3,792 4,025 11,719 11,496 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 237 235 308 710 746 Total depreciation and amortization $ 32,144 $ 31,028 $ 34,315 $ 95,288 $ 97,237 Operating EBITDA $ 140,867 $ 145,059 $ 148,070 $ 440,393 $ 313,857 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) Income tax provision $ (31,294 ) $ (34,126 ) $ (32,490 ) $ (89,656 ) $ (45,873 ) Net income $ 66,746 $ 71,372 $ 69,118 $ 227,015 $ 96,466 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 3.43 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.07 $ 1.04 $ 3.41 $ 1.46 Common shares outstanding at period end 66,167 66,167 66,037 66,167 66,037

Summary Operating Highlights

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 362.9 418.3 443.0 1,216.7 1,195.0 NBHK 82.1 51.6 57.8 190.4 143.9 Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 17.3 54.2 42.8 71.5 253.7 Annual maintenance downtime (days) 17 43 44 60 188 Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 356.6 405.7 402.2 1,267.4 1,151.3 NBHK 69.3 65.8 45.7 185.0 145.1 Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) Europe 1,500 1,437 1,345 1,422 1,223 China 969 1,008 832 959 892 North America 1,800 1,743 1,542 1,690 1,481 Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) China 855 815 623 779 694 North America 1,620 1,517 1,320 1,483 1,212 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2) NBSK 911 890 847 865 777 NBHK 990 843 684 858 604 Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 484.2 496.6 464.5 1,512.4 1,345.6 Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 174.3 199.3 185.8 568.3 517.8 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 339 186 114 233 101 Solid Wood Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 97.1 112.2 102.1 324.8 336.6 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 89.8 111.0 97.7 310.7 315.3 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 605 867 692 782 702 Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 20.6 25.5 14.1 70.6 51.4 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 394 198 128 260 128 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(4) 1.0066 1.0646 1.1784 1.0636 1.1958 $ / C$(4) 0.7659 0.7836 0.7937 0.7796 0.7996

(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.

(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.

(4) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 532,814 $ 469,746 $ 1,697,881 $ 1,284,298 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 367,710 302,221 1,187,476 910,244 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 32,122 34,294 95,223 97,175 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,259 19,476 70,077 60,259 Operating income 108,723 113,755 345,105 216,620 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (17,935 ) (16,882 ) (52,731 ) (53,031 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (30,368 ) Other income 7,252 4,735 24,297 9,118 Total other expenses, net (10,683 ) (12,147 ) (28,434 ) (74,281 ) Income before income taxes 98,040 101,608 316,671 142,339 Income tax provision (31,294 ) (32,490 ) (89,656 ) (45,873 ) Net income $ 66,746 $ 69,118 $ 227,015 $ 96,466 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.05 $ 3.43 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.04 $ 3.41 $ 1.46 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.065 $ 0.225 $ 0.195





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,254 $ 345,610 Term deposit 75,000 — Accounts receivable, net 324,343 345,345 Inventories 385,961 356,731 Prepaid expenses and other 24,130 16,619 Total current assets 1,096,688 1,064,305 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,249,056 1,135,631 Investment in joint ventures 45,262 49,651 Amortizable intangible assets, net 57,406 47,902 Goodwill 33,037 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,620 9,712 Pension asset 3,543 4,136 Other long-term assets 46,371 38,718 Deferred income tax — 1,177 Total assets $ 2,543,983 $ 2,351,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 322,368 $ 282,307 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 725 817 Total current liabilities 323,093 283,124 Long-term debt 1,339,086 1,237,545 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 18,126 21,252 Operating lease liabilities 8,306 6,574 Other long-term liabilities 12,163 13,590 Deferred income tax 122,860 95,123 Total liabilities 1,823,634 1,657,208 Shareholders’ equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,167,000 issued and outstanding (2021 – 66,037,000) 66,132 65,988 Additional paid-in capital 351,438 347,902 Retained earnings 583,057 370,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (280,278 ) (90,793 ) Total shareholders’ equity 720,349 694,024 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,543,983 $ 2,351,232





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income $ 66,746 $ 69,118 $ 227,015 $ 96,466 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 32,144 34,315 95,288 97,237 Deferred income tax provision 620 5,005 15,627 7,485 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 30,368 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 424 879 1,301 2,654 Stock compensation expense 1,214 1,005 3,680 2,590 Foreign exchange transaction gains (11,283 ) (5,721 ) (24,702 ) (12,361 ) Other (3,726 ) (844 ) (4,497 ) (1,104 ) Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (511 ) (1,065 ) (2,905 ) (3,190 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable (17,679 ) (31,441 ) (4,297 ) (27,500 ) Inventories (8,803 ) (39,512 ) (23,870 ) (82,275 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,323 12,180 37,569 46,783 Other (6,809 ) (3,775 ) (10,198 ) (5,569 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 86,660 40,144 310,011 151,584 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (48,554 ) (38,306 ) (128,875 ) (125,692 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (257,367 ) (51,258 ) (257,367 ) (51,258 ) Insurance proceeds 1,164 1,530 7,574 21,578 Purchase of term deposit — — (75,000 ) — Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (69 ) (460 ) (154 ) (1,669 ) Other 474 2,873 1,126 2,764 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (304,352 ) (85,621 ) (452,696 ) (154,277 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Redemption of senior notes — — — (824,557 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — — — 875,000 Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net 99,065 3,967 116,503 (53,145 ) Dividend payments (4,962 ) (4,293 ) (9,922 ) (8,582 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,849 ) (69 ) (3,033 ) (14,483 ) Proceeds from government grants — 361 1,067 8,893 Payment of finance lease obligations (1,640 ) (2,227 ) (8,246 ) (5,763 ) Other (27 ) (27 ) (593 ) 3,598 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 90,587 (2,288 ) 95,776 (19,039 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,502 ) 1,961 (11,447 ) (636 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (132,607 ) (45,804 ) (58,356 ) (22,368 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 419,861 384,534 345,610 361,098 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 287,254 $ 338,730 $ 287,254 $ 338,730



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income, including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income to Operating EBITDA: