Mercer International Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075

/EIN News/ -- Selected Highlights

  • Third quarter net income of $66.7 million and Operating EBITDA* of $140.9 million
  • Record year to date net income of $227 million and Operating EBITDA* of $440.4 million
  • Expanded German solid wood business with the acquisition of HIT Torgau

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported third quarter 2022 Operating EBITDA of $140.9 million similar to $148.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $145.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, net income was $66.7 million (or $1.01 per basic share and $1.00 per diluted share) compared to $69.1 million (or $1.05 per basic share and $1.04 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of $71.4 million (or $1.08 per basic share and $1.07 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

In the first nine months of 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by 40% to $440.4 million from $313.9 million in the same period of 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, net income increased to $227.0 million (or $3.43 per basic share and $3.41 per diluted share) from $96.5 million (or $1.46 per share) in the same period of 2021.

Mr. Juan Carlos Bueno, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am pleased with our third quarter operating results. Strong energy and pulp prices combined with favorable foreign exchange movements and lower planned major maintenance were the main factors behind our operating results relative to the second quarter.

We are excited about the addition of the HIT Torgau mill to the Mercer group. This acquisition will increase our lumber capacity to almost one billion board feet and diversifies our product offering with the addition of both pallets and wood pellets. The Torgau mill acquisition also brings additional green energy production capacity to our business. Since the acquisition closed on September 30th, we have focused on integrating this business and also ensuring we begin capitalizing on the estimated $16 million of annual synergies that we have identified.

Total pulp production in the current quarter decreased by approximately 11% compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower production at our Stendal mill, which had a fire in its woodyard. The fire resulted in the mill being down for most of July, and after its restart, it has operated at approximately 90% of its capacity. We currently expect to install replacement equipment at our Stendal mill in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023. We maintain property and business interruption insurance for the Stendal mill and we expect the property damage and business interruption to be covered.

Our Friesau sawmill ran well in the third quarter, but significantly weaker lumber prices in the United States negatively impacted both sales prices and volumes compared to the prior quarter of 2022.

The negative impact of increased key production costs such as fiber, energy and chemicals in the third quarter is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2022. In particular, fiber costs in Germany increased because of materially higher demand for wood for energy purposes. Our production costs are primarily incurred in euros and Canadian dollars. However, our pulp and a material portion of our lumber sales are priced in dollars. During the third quarter of 2022, the dollar continued to strengthen against the euro and the Canadian dollar which had a positive impact on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses and partially offset the negative impact of such inflationary pressures. The strengthening of the dollar increased our operating income by approximately $13.8 million compared to the prior quarter of 2022 and by approximately $37.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we currently expect pulp prices and demand to remain generally strong with some modest price declines as a result of inflationary pressures negatively impacting paper demand. Lumber demand and prices are expected to be generally similar to the third quarter due to continued economic uncertainty caused by inflation and higher interest rates.

Strong energy demand and prices in Germany are expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2022. In October, 2022, in response to restricted energy supply and price increases, the EU implemented a temporary mandatory cap on market revenues at €180 per MWh for intra-marginal generators such as renewables, nuclear and lignite producers. The cap applies to both electricity traded in the market as well as bilateral trading and will be in effect from December 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023."

Mr. Bueno concluded: "With our expanded solid wood operations and product lines combined with our world-class assets, we believe we are well positioned to enhance value for our stakeholders going forward."

____________________

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

  Q3     Q2     Q3     YTD     YTD    
  2022     2022     2021     2022     2021    
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)    
Revenues $ 532,814     $ 572,326     $ 469,746     $ 1,697,881     $ 1,284,298    
Operating income $ 108,723     $ 114,031     $ 113,755     $ 345,105     $ 216,620    
Operating EBITDA $ 140,867     $ 145,059     $ 148,070     $ 440,393     $ 313,857    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $     $     $     $     $ (30,368 ) (1)
Net income $ 66,746     $ 71,372     $ 69,118     $ 227,015     $ 96,466    
Net income per common share                                        
Basic $ 1.01     $ 1.08     $ 1.05     $ 3.43     $ 1.46    
Diluted $ 1.00     $ 1.07     $ 1.04     $ 3.41     $ 1.46    

____________________

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.

Consolidated – Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 13% to $532.8 million from $469.7 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher energy and pulp sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes and lower lumber sales realizations.

In the third quarter of 2022, energy and chemical revenues increased by approximately 169% to $71.2 million from $26.5 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of higher energy prices in Germany, which were more than triple those in the same quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, our average energy sales realizations in Germany were approximately €388 per MWh compared to about €104 per MWh in the comparative quarter of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 19% to $424.1 million from $356.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 driven by higher key production costs, such as fiber, chemicals and energy, and higher freight costs. Such cost increases were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

In the third quarter of 2022, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 5% to $140.9 million from $148.1 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber costs, higher other production and freight costs and lower sales volumes partially offset by higher energy and pulp sales realizations and the positive impact of a stronger dollar.

Segment Results
Pulp

  Three Months Ended September 30,    
  2022     2021    
  (in thousands)    
Pulp revenues $ 395,459     $ 374,287    
Energy and chemical revenues $ 61,198     $ 22,456    
Operating income $ 109,985     $ 99,918    

In the third quarter of 2022, pulp segment operating income increased by approximately 10% to $110.0 million from $99.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and the positive impact of a stronger dollar, partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs, higher other production and freight costs and lower sales volumes.

Pulp revenues in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 6% to $395.5 million from $374.3 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to higher sales realizations partially offset by lower sales volumes.

In the third quarter of 2022, third-party industry quoted average list prices for NBSK pulp increased from the same quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of low customer inventory levels. Our average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 8% to $911 per ADMT in the third quarter of 2022 from approximately $847 per ADMT in the same quarter of 2021.

Energy and chemical revenues increased to a record $61.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $22.5 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to higher sales realizations. During the third quarter of 2022, we benefitted from strong energy demand and higher energy prices in Germany.

In the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021, we had a positive impact of approximately $32.6 million in operating income due to foreign exchange, primarily as a result of the effect of the stronger dollar on costs and expenses.

Costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately 17% to $346.7 million from $296.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber, chemical, energy and freight costs. The higher costs were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar and lower pulp sales volumes.

In the third quarter of 2022 per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 32% from the same quarter of 2021 due to higher per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. Our German mills had higher per unit fiber costs as a result of strong demand from other wood consumers such as heating pellet manufacturers. For our Canadian mills, per unit fiber costs increased due to strong demand in the mills' fiber baskets and for our Celgar mill a decrease in the availability of wood chips due to regional sawmill curtailments. We currently expect per unit fiber costs to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 with an increase in Germany due to continued strong demand and generally flat per unit fiber costs in Canada.

Solid Wood

  Three Months Ended September 30,    
  2022     2021    
  (in thousands)    
Lumber revenues $ 61,444     $ 67,605    
Energy revenues $ 8,111     $ 1,801    
Wood residual revenues $ 4,711     $ 1,317    
Operating income $ 2,896     $ 17,949    

  
In the third quarter of 2022, operating income decreased by approximately 84% to $2.9 million from $17.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber costs and other production costs, lower lumber sales realizations and sales volumes partially offset by higher energy and wood residuals sales realizations.

Average lumber sales realizations decreased by approximately 13% to $605 per Mfbm in the third quarter of 2022 from approximately $692 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2021 due to lower demand in the European market. Demand in both the European and U.S. markets is being negatively impacted by concerns over rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and a weaker economic outlook.

Fiber costs were approximately 70% of our lumber cash production costs in the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, per unit fiber costs modestly increased compared to the same quarter of 2021. Higher per unit fiber costs in euros due to strong fiber demand in Germany were partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro denominated fiber costs. We currently expect per unit fiber costs to modestly increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by approximately 32% to $1,697.9 million from $1,284.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations and higher pulp sales volumes.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, energy and chemical revenues increased by approximately 137% to $165.2 million from $69.7 million in the same period of 2021 primarily as a result of higher energy prices in Germany, which were more than double those in the same period of 2021. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, our average energy sales realizations in Germany were approximately €241 per MWh compared to about €89 per MWh in the comparative period of 2021.

Costs and expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by approximately 27% to $1,352.8 million from $1,067.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to higher per unit fiber, freight, energy and chemical costs and a higher pulp sales volume partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 40% to $440.4 million from $313.9 million in the same period of 2021 primarily due to higher sales realizations, the positive impact of a stronger dollar and higher pulp sales volumes partially offset by higher per unit fiber costs and higher other production and freight costs.

Liquidity
As of September 30, 2022, we had cash, cash equivalents and a term deposit aggregating $362.3 million and approximately $258.9 million available under our revolving credit facilities providing us with aggregate liquidity of about $621.2 million.

Quarterly Dividend
A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on December 29, 2022 to all shareholders of record on December 21, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call
In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for October 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tr7ugjbz or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:
Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman
(604) 684-1099

Juan Carlos Bueno
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-


Summary Financial Highlights

  Q3     Q2     Q3     YTD     YTD    
  2022     2022     2021     2022     2021    
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)    
Pulp segment revenues $ 456,657     $ 460,304     $ 396,743     $ 1,402,892     $ 1,046,748    
Solid wood segment revenues   74,266       110,985       70,723       290,048       232,149    
Corporate and other revenues   1,891       1,037       2,280       4,941       5,401    
Total revenues $ 532,814     $ 572,326     $ 469,746     $ 1,697,881     $ 1,284,298    
                                         
Pulp segment operating income $ 109,985     $ 75,471     $ 99,918     $ 271,692     $ 138,552    
Solid wood segment operating income   2,896       43,726       17,949       84,923       88,240    
Corporate and other operating loss   (4,158 )     (5,166 )     (4,112 )     (11,510 )     (10,172 )  
Total operating income $ 108,723     $ 114,031     $ 113,755     $ 345,105     $ 216,620    
                                         
Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 28,174     $ 27,001     $ 29,982     $ 82,859     $ 84,995    
Solid wood segment depreciation and amortization   3,733       3,792       4,025       11,719       11,496    
Corporate and other depreciation and amortization   237       235       308       710       746    
Total depreciation and amortization $ 32,144     $ 31,028     $ 34,315     $ 95,288     $ 97,237    
                                         
Operating EBITDA $ 140,867     $ 145,059     $ 148,070     $ 440,393     $ 313,857    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $     $     $     $     $ (30,368 ) (1)
Income tax provision $ (31,294 )   $ (34,126 )   $ (32,490 )   $ (89,656 )   $ (45,873 )  
Net income $ 66,746     $ 71,372     $ 69,118     $ 227,015     $ 96,466    
Net income per common share                                        
Basic $ 1.01     $ 1.08     $ 1.05     $ 3.43     $ 1.46    
Diluted $ 1.00     $ 1.07     $ 1.04     $ 3.41     $ 1.46    
Common shares outstanding at period end   66,167       66,167       66,037       66,167       66,037    

____________________

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.


Summary Operating Highlights

  Q3     Q2     Q3     YTD     YTD    
  2022     2022     2021     2022     2021    
Pulp Segment                                        
Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)                                        
NBSK   362.9       418.3       443.0       1,216.7       1,195.0    
NBHK   82.1       51.6       57.8       190.4       143.9    
Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs)   17.3       54.2       42.8       71.5       253.7    
Annual maintenance downtime (days)   17       43       44       60       188    
Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)                                        
NBSK   356.6       405.7       402.2       1,267.4       1,151.3    
NBHK   69.3       65.8       45.7       185.0       145.1    
Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)                                        
Europe   1,500       1,437       1,345       1,422       1,223    
China   969       1,008       832       959       892    
North America   1,800       1,743       1,542       1,690       1,481    
Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)                                        
China   855       815       623       779       694    
North America   1,620       1,517       1,320       1,483       1,212    
Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2)                                        
NBSK   911       890       847       865       777    
NBHK   990       843       684       858       604    
Energy production ('000 MWh)(3)   484.2       496.6       464.5       1,512.4       1,345.6    
Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3)   174.3       199.3       185.8       568.3       517.8    
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3)   339       186       114       233       101    
                                         
Solid Wood Segment                                        
Lumber production (MMfbm)   97.1       112.2       102.1       324.8       336.6    
Lumber sales (MMfbm)   89.8       111.0       97.7       310.7       315.3    
Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm)   605     867     692       782     702    
Energy production and sales ('000 MWh)   20.6       25.5       14.1       70.6       51.4    
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)   394     198     128     260     128    
                                         
Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates                                        
$ / €(4)   1.0066       1.0646       1.1784       1.0636       1.1958    
$ / C$(4)   0.7659     0.7836     0.7937     0.7796     0.7996    

____________________

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.
(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.
(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.
(4) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		   
    2022     2021     2022     2021    
Revenues   $ 532,814     $ 469,746     $ 1,697,881     $ 1,284,298    
Costs and expenses                                  
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization     367,710       302,221       1,187,476       910,244    
Cost of sales depreciation and amortization     32,122       34,294       95,223       97,175    
Selling, general and administrative expenses     24,259       19,476       70,077       60,259    
Operating income     108,723       113,755       345,105       216,620    
Other income (expenses)                                  
Interest expense     (17,935 )     (16,882 )     (52,731 )     (53,031 )  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt                       (30,368 )  
Other income     7,252       4,735       24,297       9,118    
Total other expenses, net     (10,683 )     (12,147 )     (28,434 )     (74,281 )  
Income before income taxes     98,040       101,608       316,671       142,339    
Income tax provision     (31,294 )     (32,490 )     (89,656 )     (45,873 )  
Net income   $ 66,746     $ 69,118     $ 227,015     $ 96,466    
Net income per common share                                  
Basic   $ 1.01     $ 1.05     $ 3.43     $ 1.46    
Diluted   $ 1.00     $ 1.04     $ 3.41     $ 1.46    
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.075     $ 0.065     $ 0.225     $ 0.195    



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30,     December 31,    
    2022     2021    
ASSETS                  
Current assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 287,254     $ 345,610    
Term deposit     75,000          
Accounts receivable, net     324,343       345,345    
Inventories     385,961       356,731    
Prepaid expenses and other     24,130       16,619    
Total current assets     1,096,688       1,064,305    
Property, plant and equipment, net     1,249,056       1,135,631    
Investment in joint ventures     45,262       49,651    
Amortizable intangible assets, net     57,406       47,902    
Goodwill     33,037          
Operating lease right-of-use assets     12,620       9,712    
Pension asset     3,543       4,136    
Other long-term assets     46,371       38,718    
Deferred income tax           1,177    
Total assets   $ 2,543,983     $ 2,351,232    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Current liabilities                  
Accounts payable and other   $ 322,368     $ 282,307    
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations     725       817    
Total current liabilities     323,093       283,124    
Long-term debt     1,339,086       1,237,545    
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations     18,126       21,252    
Operating lease liabilities     8,306       6,574    
Other long-term liabilities     12,163       13,590    
Deferred income tax     122,860       95,123    
Total liabilities     1,823,634       1,657,208    
Shareholders’ equity                  
Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,167,000 issued and outstanding (2021 – 66,037,000)     66,132       65,988    
Additional paid-in capital     351,438       347,902    
Retained earnings     583,057       370,927    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (280,278 )     (90,793 )  
Total shareholders’ equity     720,349       694,024    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,543,983     $ 2,351,232    



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		   
    2022     2021     2022     2021    
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                                  
Net income   $ 66,746     $ 69,118     $ 227,015     $ 96,466    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities                                  
Depreciation and amortization     32,144       34,315       95,288       97,237    
Deferred income tax provision     620       5,005       15,627       7,485    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt                       30,368    
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense     424       879       1,301       2,654    
Stock compensation expense     1,214       1,005       3,680       2,590    
Foreign exchange transaction gains     (11,283 )     (5,721 )     (24,702 )     (12,361 )  
Other     (3,726 )     (844 )     (4,497 )     (1,104 )  
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions     (511 )     (1,065 )     (2,905 )     (3,190 )  
Changes in working capital                                  
Accounts receivable     (17,679 )     (31,441 )     (4,297 )     (27,500 )  
Inventories     (8,803 )     (39,512 )     (23,870 )     (82,275 )  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     34,323       12,180       37,569       46,783    
Other     (6,809 )     (3,775 )     (10,198 )     (5,569 )  
Net cash from (used in) operating activities     86,660       40,144       310,011       151,584    
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities                                  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (48,554 )     (38,306 )     (128,875 )     (125,692 )  
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (257,367 )     (51,258 )     (257,367 )     (51,258 )  
Insurance proceeds     1,164       1,530       7,574       21,578    
Purchase of term deposit                 (75,000 )        
Purchase of amortizable intangible assets     (69 )     (460 )     (154 )     (1,669 )  
Other     474       2,873       1,126       2,764    
Net cash from (used in) investing activities     (304,352 )     (85,621 )     (452,696 )     (154,277 )  
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities                                  
Redemption of senior notes                       (824,557 )  
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes                       875,000    
Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net     99,065       3,967       116,503       (53,145 )  
Dividend payments     (4,962 )     (4,293 )     (9,922 )     (8,582 )  
Payment of debt issuance costs     (1,849 )     (69 )     (3,033 )     (14,483 )  
Proceeds from government grants           361       1,067       8,893    
Payment of finance lease obligations     (1,640 )     (2,227 )     (8,246 )     (5,763 )  
Other     (27 )     (27 )     (593 )     3,598    
Net cash from (used in) financing activities     90,587       (2,288 )     95,776       (19,039 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (5,502 )     1,961       (11,447 )     (636 )  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (132,607 )     (45,804 )     (58,356 )     (22,368 )  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     419,861       384,534       345,610       361,098    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 287,254     $ 338,730     $ 287,254     $ 338,730    


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income, including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income to Operating EBITDA:

  Q3     Q2     Q3     YTD     YTD    
  2022     2022     2021     2022     2021    
Net income $ 66,746     $ 71,372     $ 69,118     $ 227,015     $ 96,466    
Income tax provision   31,294       34,126       32,490       89,656       45,873    
Interest expense   17,935       17,332       16,882       52,731       53,031    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt                           30,368    
Other income   (7,252 )     (8,799 )     (4,735 )     (24,297 )     (9,118 )  
Operating income   108,723       114,031       113,755       345,105       216,620    
Add: Depreciation and amortization   32,144       31,028       34,315       95,288       97,237    
Operating EBITDA $ 140,867     $ 145,059     $ 148,070     $ 440,393     $ 313,857    

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mercer International Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075

