Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the "Company" or "FTAI") today reported financial results for the third quarter 2022. The Company's consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3’22 Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ 22,849 Basic Loss per Common Share $ 0.23 Diluted Loss per Common Share $ 0.23 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 108,863

_______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Dividends

On October 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, payable on November 28, 2022 to the holders of record on November 14, 2022.

Additionally, on October 27, 2022, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.51563 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, payable on December 15, 2022 to the holders of record on December 1, 2022.

Business Highlights

Delays in new aircraft deliveries are creating scarcity of 737 NGs and A320ceos which are expected to drive strong long-term demand for 737 NGs, A320ceos and CFM56 engines.

We have begun closing the sale of $200mm in assets in Q4 and have signed LOIs to purchase $300mm in new assets also in Q4.

Gains from asset sales were $21mm within our quarterly range target range of $20-30mm.

Aerospace products had another solid quarter with $19mm in EBITDA up from $17.0 million in Q2.

Industry demand has returned to almost pre-Covid level.



Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI88dfc2c47565449f93a5cfe98d8b94f7 . Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 on https://ir.ftandi.com/presentations .

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

FTAI primarily invests across the aviation sector and targets high quality aviation equipment and assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in October 2022 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.00964 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ — Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.29036 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4) $ — Distribution Per Share

$ 0.30000





Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.51563





Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.50000





Series C Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.51563

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code.

(2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

(3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code.

(4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding.

(5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 230,365 $ 99,174 $ 434,120 $ 237,352 Expenses Operating expenses 27,393 15,339 108,197 34,191 Cost of sales 95,948 5,367 120,139 8,577 General and administrative 3,354 3,679 11,821 9,618 Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,848 6,583 8,340 12,626 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4 16 4 704 Depreciation and amortization 34,853 36,237 115,461 106,374 Asset impairment 4,495 859 128,171 3,048 Interest expense 40,171 50,096 132,197 115,598 Total expenses 209,066 118,176 624,330 290,736 Other (expense) income Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (358 ) (369 ) (125 ) (1,050 ) Gain on sale of assets, net — 12,685 79,933 17,467 Loss on extinguishment of debt (19,861 ) — (19,861 ) (3,254 ) Other (expense) income (1,038 ) (1,341 ) 208 (717 ) Total other (expense) income (21,257 ) 10,975 60,155 12,446 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 42 (8,027 ) (130,055 ) (40,938 ) Provision for income taxes 4,189 485 7,357 824 Net loss from continuing operations (4,147 ) (8,512 ) (137,412 ) (41,762 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (14,782 ) (30,931 ) (101,416 ) (69,165 ) Net loss (18,929 ) (39,443 ) (238,828 ) (110,927 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries: Continuing operations — — — — Discontinued operations (2,871 ) (7,363 ) (18,817 ) (18,949 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 6,791 6,791 20,373 17,967 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (22,849 ) $ (38,871 ) $ (240,384 ) $ (109,945 ) Loss per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (0.69 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (0.69 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,378,771 88,277,897 99,372,016 86,787,072 Diluted 99,378,771 88,277,897 99,372,016 86,787,072





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,742 $ 138,206 Accounts receivable, net 94,867 124,924 Leasing equipment, net 1,692,182 1,855,637 Property, plant, and equipment, net 47,669 38,263 Investments 22,280 22,917 Intangible assets, net 29,416 30,962 Inventory, net 160,019 100,307 Other assets 158,810 110,337 Assets of discontinued operations — 2,442,301 Total assets $ 2,277,985 $ 4,863,854 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 102,506 $ 87,035 Debt, net 2,024,549 2,501,587 Maintenance deposits 51,430 106,836 Security deposits 27,409 40,149 Other liabilities 46,043 23,892 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 980,255 Total liabilities $ 2,251,937 $ 3,739,754 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,378,771 and 99,180,385 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 992 $ 992 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 133 133 Additional paid in capital 376,802 1,411,940 Accumulated deficit (352,403 ) (132,392 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (156,381 ) Shareholders' equity 25,524 1,124,292 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 524 (192 ) Total equity 26,048 1,124,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,277,985 $ 4,863,854





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (238,828 ) $ (110,927 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 46,727 9,860 Gain on sale of assets, net (106,427 ) (17,483 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (31,558 ) (30,866 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 19,861 3,254 Equity-based compensation 2,623 3,281 Depreciation and amortization 155,780 145,274 Asset impairment 128,171 3,048 Change in deferred income taxes 14,923 (2,311 ) Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative (1,567 ) (1,979 ) Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 30,315 21,348 Amortization of deferred financing costs 17,142 18,853 Provision for credit losses 47,226 817 Other (693 ) (240 ) Change in: Accounts receivable (61,892 ) (100,821 ) Other assets (23,576 ) (34,499 ) Inventory (13,370 ) — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,329 71,285 Management fees payable to affiliate (2,530 ) (844 ) Other liabilities (7,955 ) 2,242 Net cash used in operating activities (21,299 ) (20,708 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (7,344 ) (54,499 ) Principal collections on finance leases 2,165 1,707 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,819 ) (627,399 ) Acquisition of leasing equipment (360,642 ) (299,564 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (138,750 ) (109,405 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (6,542 ) (7,403 ) Purchase deposits for acquisitions (28,621 ) (13,790 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 262,096 78,463 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5,289 — Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 7,801 600 Return of purchase deposits — 1,010 Net cash used in investing activities $ (268,367 ) $ (1,030,280 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 503,980 $ 2,553,600 Repayment of debt (984,529 ) (1,452,704 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (18,151 ) (45,123 ) Receipt of security deposits 2,636 1,390 Return of security deposits (941 ) (1,034 ) Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 1,187 — Receipt of maintenance deposits 37,586 23,075 Release of maintenance deposits (878 ) (19,615 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of underwriter's discount — 291,822 Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs — 101,201 Dividend from spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure, net of cash transferred 500,562 — Settlement of equity-based compensation (148 ) (421 ) Cash dividends - common shares (98,584 ) (85,204 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (20,373 ) (17,967 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (77,653 ) $ 1,349,020 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (367,319 ) 298,032 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 440,061 161,418 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 72,742 $ 459,450

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ (10,938 ) $ (15,303 ) $ (157,785 ) $ (59,729 ) Add: Provision for income taxes 4,189 485 7,357 824 Add: Equity-based compensation expense — — — — Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,848 6,583 8,340 12,626 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 19,861 — 19,861 3,254 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — Add: Asset impairment charges 4,495 859 128,171 3,048 Add: Incentive allocations — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 41,329 42,681 145,754 127,723 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 46,962 56,887 152,570 133,565 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) (241 ) (312 ) 165 (906 ) Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 358 369 125 1,050 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA — — — — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 108,863 $ 92,249 $ 304,558 $ 221,455

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $34,853 and $36,237, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,291 and $1,266 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $3,185 and $5,178, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $115,461 and $106,374, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $10,259 and $3,216 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $20,034 and $18,133, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $358 and $369 and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $117 and $57, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $125 and $1,050 and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $290 and $144, respectively.



