Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q3’22
Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $        22,849
Basic Loss per Common Share $      0.23
Diluted Loss per Common Share $ 0.23
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 108,863

_______________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Dividends

On October 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, payable on November 28, 2022 to the holders of record on November 14, 2022.

Additionally, on October 27, 2022, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.51563 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, payable on December 15, 2022 to the holders of record on December 1, 2022.

Business Highlights

  • Delays in new aircraft deliveries are creating scarcity of 737 NGs and A320ceos which are expected to drive strong long-term demand for 737 NGs, A320ceos and CFM56 engines.
  • We have begun closing the sale of $200mm in assets in Q4 and have signed LOIs to purchase $300mm in new assets also in Q4.
  • Gains from asset sales were $21mm within our quarterly range target range of $20-30mm.
  • Aerospace products had another solid quarter with $19mm in EBITDA up from $17.0 million in Q2.
  • Industry demand has returned to almost pre-Covid level.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI88dfc2c47565449f93a5cfe98d8b94f7. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 on https://ir.ftandi.com/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

FTAI primarily invests across the aviation sector and targets high quality aviation equipment and assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in October 2022 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components  
Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $
U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.00964
U.S. Dividend Income(2) $
Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.29036
U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4)                   $
Distribution Per Share
 $ 0.30000


Series A Preferred Distribution Components  
Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563
Distribution Per Share
 $ 0.51563


Series B Preferred Distribution Components  
Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000
Distribution Per Share
 $ 0.50000


Series C Preferred Distribution Components  
Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563
Distribution Per Share
 $ 0.51563

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code.

(2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

(3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code.

(4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding.                

(5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Revenues $ 230,365     $ 99,174     $ 434,120     $ 237,352  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses   27,393       15,339       108,197       34,191  
Cost of sales   95,948       5,367       120,139       8,577  
General and administrative   3,354       3,679       11,821       9,618  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,848       6,583       8,340       12,626  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   4       16       4       704  
Depreciation and amortization   34,853       36,237       115,461       106,374  
Asset impairment   4,495       859       128,171       3,048  
Interest expense   40,171       50,096       132,197       115,598  
Total expenses   209,066       118,176       624,330       290,736  
Other (expense) income              
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   (358 )     (369 )     (125 )     (1,050 )
Gain on sale of assets, net         12,685       79,933       17,467  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (19,861 )           (19,861 )     (3,254 )
Other (expense) income   (1,038 )     (1,341 )     208       (717 )
Total other (expense) income   (21,257 )     10,975       60,155       12,446  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   42       (8,027 )     (130,055 )     (40,938 )
Provision for income taxes   4,189       485       7,357       824  
Net loss from continuing operations   (4,147 )     (8,512 )     (137,412 )     (41,762 )
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   (14,782 )     (30,931 )     (101,416 )     (69,165 )
Net loss   (18,929 )     (39,443 )     (238,828 )     (110,927 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries:              
Continuing operations                      
Discontinued operations   (2,871 )     (7,363 )     (18,817 )     (18,949 )
Less: Dividends on preferred shares   6,791       6,791       20,373       17,967  
Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (22,849 )   $ (38,871 )   $ (240,384 )   $ (109,945 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic              
Continuing operations $ (0.11 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.59 )   $ (0.69 )
Discontinued operations $ (0.12 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.58 )
Diluted              
Continuing operations $ (0.11 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.59 )   $ (0.69 )
Discontinued operations $ (0.12 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.58 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   99,378,771       88,277,897       99,372,016       86,787,072  
Diluted   99,378,771       88,277,897       99,372,016       86,787,072  


FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,742     $ 138,206  
Accounts receivable, net   94,867       124,924  
Leasing equipment, net   1,692,182       1,855,637  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   47,669       38,263  
Investments   22,280       22,917  
Intangible assets, net   29,416       30,962  
Inventory, net   160,019       100,307  
Other assets   158,810       110,337  
Assets of discontinued operations         2,442,301  
Total assets $ 2,277,985     $ 4,863,854  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 102,506     $ 87,035  
Debt, net   2,024,549       2,501,587  
Maintenance deposits   51,430       106,836  
Security deposits   27,409       40,149  
Other liabilities   46,043       23,892  
Liabilities of discontinued operations         980,255  
Total liabilities $ 2,251,937     $ 3,739,754  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,378,771 and 99,180,385 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 992     $ 992  
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)   133       133  
Additional paid in capital   376,802       1,411,940  
Accumulated deficit   (352,403 )     (132,392 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss         (156,381 )
Shareholders' equity   25,524       1,124,292  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   524       (192 )
Total equity   26,048       1,124,100  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,277,985     $ 4,863,854  


FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (238,828 )   $ (110,927 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   46,727       9,860  
Gain on sale of assets, net   (106,427 )     (17,483 )
Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings   (31,558 )     (30,866 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   19,861       3,254  
Equity-based compensation   2,623       3,281  
Depreciation and amortization   155,780       145,274  
Asset impairment   128,171       3,048  
Change in deferred income taxes   14,923       (2,311 )
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative   (1,567 )     (1,979 )
Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives   30,315       21,348  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   17,142       18,853  
Provision for credit losses   47,226       817  
Other   (693 )     (240 )
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   (61,892 )     (100,821 )
Other assets   (23,576 )     (34,499 )
Inventory   (13,370 )      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   4,329       71,285  
Management fees payable to affiliate   (2,530 )     (844 )
Other liabilities   (7,955 )     2,242  
Net cash used in operating activities   (21,299 )     (20,708 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (7,344 )     (54,499 )
Principal collections on finance leases   2,165       1,707  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (3,819 )     (627,399 )
Acquisition of leasing equipment   (360,642 )     (299,564 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (138,750 )     (109,405 )
Acquisition of lease intangibles   (6,542 )     (7,403 )
Purchase deposits for acquisitions   (28,621 )     (13,790 )
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment   262,096       78,463  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   5,289        
Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine   7,801       600  
Return of purchase deposits         1,010  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (268,367 )   $ (1,030,280 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt $ 503,980     $ 2,553,600  
Repayment of debt   (984,529 )     (1,452,704 )
Payment of deferred financing costs   (18,151 )     (45,123 )
Receipt of security deposits   2,636       1,390  
Return of security deposits   (941 )     (1,034 )
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests   1,187        
Receipt of maintenance deposits   37,586       23,075  
Release of maintenance deposits   (878 )     (19,615 )
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of underwriter's discount         291,822  
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs         101,201  
Dividend from spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure, net of cash transferred   500,562        
Settlement of equity-based compensation   (148 )     (421 )
Cash dividends - common shares   (98,584 )     (85,204 )
Cash dividends - preferred shares   (20,373 )     (17,967 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (77,653 )   $ 1,349,020  
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (367,319 )     298,032  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   440,061       161,418  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 72,742     $ 459,450  

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $         (10,938 )   $         (15,303 )   $         (157,785 )   $         (59,729 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   4,189       485       7,357       824  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense                      
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,848       6,583       8,340       12,626  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   19,861             19,861       3,254  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                      
Add: Asset impairment charges   4,495       859       128,171       3,048  
Add: Incentive allocations                      
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)   41,329       42,681       145,754       127,723  
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares   46,962       56,887       152,570       133,565  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)   (241 )     (312 )     165       (906 )
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   358       369       125       1,050  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA                      
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $          108,863     $         92,249     $         304,558     $         221,455  

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $34,853 and $36,237, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,291 and $1,266 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $3,185 and $5,178, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $115,461 and $106,374, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $10,259 and $3,216 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $20,034 and $18,133, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $358 and $369 and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $117 and $57, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $125 and $1,050 and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $290 and $144, respectively.

 


Primary Logo

