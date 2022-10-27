Submit Release
LED Lighting, Energy & EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q2 Investor Webcast and Call, Tuesday, Nov. 8th at 10am ET

NOTE: Online Pre-Registration is Required to Receive Call Dial-In Number and PIN

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal second quarter results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT. The webcast is accessible via the URL below. Online pre-registration is required to receive the call dial-in and unique PIN. Orion will release results prior to the market opening that morning.

Webcast / Call Details
Date / Time: Tuesday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET
   
Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI66a0c29ab0584797bb9fce47a7ab37de
Participants for the live call must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN.
   
Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s7hztfsd

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit Orion’s website.

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFO
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
pbrodin@oesx.com 		William Jones; David Collins
Catalyst IR
(212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

