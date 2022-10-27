Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Summary1

  • Net income for the third quarter was $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 21 basis points (bps) to 3.08%2.
  • Annualized core loan growth (excluding PPP) of 15.72%2.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio improved 3 bps to 0.40%; net charge-off ratio of 0.06%.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 53.67%2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY

Len Devaisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are gratified by our momentum: improving earnings driven by strengthening fundamentals. The combination of accelerated loan growth, improving credit metrics, and a balanced approach to deposit costs and retention efforts has us positioned well for the future."

1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net interest income   $ 45,733     $ 39,725     $ 40,340     $ 122,794     $ 117,462  
Noninterest income     12,588       12,347       9,182       36,579       31,224  
Total revenue, net of interest expense     58,321       52,072       49,522       159,373       148,686  
Credit loss expense (benefit)     638       3,282       (1,080 )     3,920       (7,958 )
Noninterest expense     34,623       32,082       29,778       98,348       86,148  
Income before income tax expense     23,060       16,708       20,824       57,105       70,496  
Income tax expense     4,743       4,087       4,513       12,272       15,266  
Net income   $ 18,317     $ 12,621     $ 16,311     $ 44,833     $ 55,230  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.17     $ 0.80     $ 1.03     $ 2.86     $ 3.46  
                     
Return on average assets     1.13 %     0.83 %     1.11 %     0.97 %     1.29 %
Return on average equity     14.56 %     10.14 %     12.00 %     11.81 %     14.03 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     19.32 %     13.13 %     15.06 %     15.28 %     17.69 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     53.67 %     56.57 %     56.34 %     56.70 %     53.95 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION

On June 9, 2022, we acquired Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB"). The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands)   As of June 9, 2022
Merger consideration        
Cash consideration       $ 46,672  
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value        
Assets acquired        
Cash and due from banks   $ 10,192      
Interest earning deposits in banks     67,855      
Debt securities     119,820      
Loans held for investment     281,326      
Premises and equipment     7,363      
Core deposit intangible     16,500      
Other assets     11,628      
Total assets acquired         514,684  
Liabilities assumed        
Deposits     (463,638 )    
Other liabilities     (3,117 )    
Total liabilities assumed         (466,755 )
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value         47,929  
Bargain purchase gain (reported in Other noninterest income)       $ 1,257  

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a higher volume of interest earning assets in addition to an expansion in the net interest margin.

Average interest earning assets increased $332.0 million to $6.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase reflected the full quarter benefit from earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.87% in the linked quarter. The increase in tax equivalent net interest margin reflected an increase in total interest earning asset yields, partially offset by increased funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield increased 37 bps from the linked quarter as loan yields increased 42 bps and taxable investment securities yields 18 bps. Sixteen basis points of the loan yield increase was attributable to loan purchase discount accretion. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 19 bps to 0.64%, due to interest bearing deposits costs of 0.46%, short-term borrowing costs of 1.34%, and long-term debt costs of 4.70%, which increased 15 bps, 87 bps and 25 bps respectively, from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $0.2 million, or 2.0%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.0 million and $0.4 million in other income and service charges and fees, respectively. The increase in other income stemmed primarily from a one-time settlement and the increase in service charges and fees reflected the full quarter benefit from the IOFB acquisition. Partially offsetting the increases above was a $1.8 million decline in loan revenue, which reflected a smaller increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.   

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(In thousands) 2022
 		  2022   2021
Investment services and trust activities $ 2,876     $ 2,670     $ 2,915  
Service charges and fees   2,075       1,717       1,613  
Card revenue   1,898       1,878       1,820  
Loan revenue   1,722       3,523       1,935  
Bank-owned life insurance   579       558       532  
Investment securities gains, net   (163 )     395       36  
Other   3,601       1,606       331  
Total noninterest income $ 12,588     $ 12,347     $ 9,182  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 7.9%, from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $1.1 million, $0.5 million, and $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits, amortization of intangibles, and data processing, respectively. These increases primarily reflected a full three months of costs associated with IOFB as well as increased merger-related data processing expenses. Offsetting the increases identified above was a decline of $0.4 million in legal and professional expenses, primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional merger-related expenses.

The increase in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest expense noted above, were the primary drivers of the improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased 2.90 percentage points to 53.67% from 56.57% in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(In thousands) 2022
 		  2022   2021
Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,046     $ 18,955     $ 17,350  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,577       2,253       2,547  
Equipment   2,358       2,107       1,973  
Legal and professional   2,012       2,435       1,272  
Data processing   1,731       1,237       1,406  
Marketing   1,139       1,157       1,022  
Amortization of intangibles   1,789       1,283       1,264  
FDIC insurance   415       420       435  
Communications   302       266       275  
Foreclosed assets, net   42       4       43  
Other   2,212       1,965       2,191  
Total noninterest expense $ 34,623     $ 32,082     $ 29,778  

The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Merger-related Expenses 2022   2022   2021
(In thousands)          
Compensation and employee benefits $ 132     $ 150     $  
Occupancy expense of premises, net         1        
Equipment   14       6        
Legal and professional   193       638        
Data processing   304       38        
Marketing   90       65        
Communications         2        
Other   30       1        
Total merger-related expenses $ 763     $ 901     $  

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 20.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 24.5% in the linked quarter. The lower effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 was due to the one-time income tax expense of $0.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a change in the tax law in the state of Iowa. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

 As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022   2022   2021
Ending Balance Sheet          
Total assets $ 6,491.1     $ 6,442.5     $ 5,875.4  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,746.3       3,611.2       3,268.6  
Total securities   2,299.9       2,402.8       2,136.9  
Total deposits   5,476.8       5,537.4       4,957.8  
Average Balance Sheet          
Average total assets $ 6,457.6     $ 6,079.0     $ 5,811.2  
Average total loans   3,673.4       3,326.3       3,356.7  
Average total deposits   5,507.5       5,181.9       4,882.8  
Funding and Liquidity          
Short-term borrowings $ 304.5     $ 193.9     $ 187.5  
Long-term debt   154.2       159.2       154.9  
Loans to deposits ratio   68.40 %     65.21 %     65.93 %
Equity          
Total shareholders' equity $ 472.2     $ 488.8     $ 530.3  
Common equity ratio   7.28 %     7.59 %     9.03 %
Tangible common equity(1)   377.7       392.5       446.7  
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   5.90 %     6.18 %     7.71 %
Per Share Data          
Book value $ 30.23     $ 31.26     $ 33.71  
Tangible book value(1) $ 24.17     $ 25.10     $ 28.40  
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $135.1 million, or 3.7%, to $3.75 billion from June 30, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production and higher volumes of line of credit usage during the third quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
  Balance

   % of Total

   Balance

   % of Total

   Balance

   % of Total

  
(dollars in thousands)            
Commercial and industrial $ 1,041,662   27.8 % $ 986,137   27.3 % $ 927,258   28.4 %
Agricultural   116,229   3.1     110,263   3.1     106,356   3.3  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development   276,941   7.4     224,470   6.2     146,417   4.5  
Farmland   183,581   4.9     181,820   5.0     130,936   4.0  
Multifamily   222,592   5.9     239,676   6.6     273,347   8.4  
Other   1,226,983   32.8     1,213,974   33.7     1,148,658   35.0  
Total commercial real estate   1,910,097   51.0     1,859,940   51.5     1,699,358   51.9  
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens   446,373   11.9     430,157   11.9     334,267   10.2  
One-to-four family junior liens   157,276   4.2     148,647   4.1     133,869   4.1  
Total residential real estate   603,649   16.1     578,804   16.0     468,136   14.3  
Consumer   74,652   2.0     76,008   2.1     67,536   2.1  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,746,289   100.0 % $ 3,611,152   100.0 % $ 3,268,644   100.0 %
                         
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,159,323       $ 1,117,754       $ 950,157      

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands) 2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Beginning balance $ 52,350     $ 46,200     $ 48,000     $ 48,700     $ 55,500  
PCD allowance established in acquisition         3,371             3,371        
Charge-offs   (970 )     (440 )     (234 )     (4,041 )     (2,077 )
Recoveries   382       159       1,114       950       2,235  
Net charge-offs   (588 )     (281 )     880       (3,091 )     158  
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans   338       3,060       (980 )     3,120       (7,758 )
Ending balance $ 52,100     $ 52,350     $ 47,900     $ 52,100     $ 47,900  

As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $52.1 million, or 1.39% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $52.4 million, or 1.45% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2022. Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and was primarily attributable to a reserve taken to support loan growth.

Deposits

Total deposits declined $60.7 million, or 1.1%, to $5.5 billion from June 30, 2022. This decline reflected the competitive market for deposits driven by the rapid rate of increase in the federal funds target rate over the course of this year.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,139,694   20.8 % $ 1,114,825   20.1 % $ 999,887   20.2 %
Interest checking deposits   1,705,289   31.2     1,749,748   31.7     1,464,389   29.5  
Money market deposits   991,783   18.1     1,070,912   19.3     989,095   20.0  
Savings deposits   700,843   12.8     715,829   12.9     616,924   12.4  
Total non-maturity deposits   4,537,609   82.9     4,651,314   84.0     4,070,295   82.1  
Time deposits of $250 and under   537,616   9.8     547,427   9.9     522,907   10.5  
Time deposits over $250   401,557   7.3     338,700   6.1     364,579   7.4  
Total time deposits   939,173   17.1     886,127   16.0     887,486   17.9  
Total deposits $ 5,476,782   100.0 % $ 5,537,441   100.0 % $ 4,957,781   100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

  As of or For the Three Months Ended
Highlights September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022       2022       2021  
Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 338     $ 3,060     $ (980 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 588     $ 281     $ (880 )
Net charge-off (recovery) ratio(1)   0.06 %     0.03 %     (0.10 )%
           
At period-end          
Pass $ 3,550,695     $ 3,402,508     $ 3,069,314  
Special Mention / Watch   101,255       111,893       82,871  
Classified   94,339       96,751       116,459  
Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,746,289     $ 3,611,152     $ 3,268,644  
Classified loans ratio(2)   2.52 %     2.68 %     3.56 %
           
Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 25,027     $ 25,978     $ 33,657  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more   936       1,359       51  
Total nonperforming loans   25,963       27,337       33,708  
Foreclosed assets, net   103       284       454  
Total nonperforming assets $ 26,066     $ 27,621     $ 34,162  
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.69 %     0.76 %     1.03 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.40 %     0.43 %     0.58 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 52,100     $ 52,350     $ 47,900  
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.39 %     1.45 %     1.47 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6)   1.39 %     1.45 %     1.51 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7)   208.18 %     201.52 %     142.32 %
(1) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the third quarter of 2022, overall asset quality improved. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 7 bps from the linked quarter and 34 bps from the prior year to 0.69%. In addition, the classified loans ratio declined 16 bps from the linked quarter and 104 bps from the prior year to 2.52%.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:

Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual
   90+ Days Past Due
& Still Accruing
   Total
(Dollars in thousands)    
Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 25,978     $ 1,359     $ 27,337  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   1,950       520       2,470  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (2,025 )     (4 )     (2,029 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (139 )     (50 )     (189 )
Charge-offs   (737 )     (102 )     (839 )
Transfer to held for sale         (787 )     (787 )
Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 25,027     $ 936     $ 25,963  

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. The modified CECL transitional amount of $9.4 million is then reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

Regulatory Capital Ratios

 September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
2022 (1)   2022   2021
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.24 %   8.51 %   8.70 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.18 %   8.82 %   10.26 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.97 %   9.61 %   11.20 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.10 %   11.73 %   13.58 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.31 %   9.70 %   9.41 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.26 %   10.99 %   12.14 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.26 %   10.99 %   12.14 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.17 %   11.90 %   13.05 %
(1) Capital ratios for September 30, 2022 are preliminary          

CORPORATE UPDATE

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

As previously announced on October 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Charles (Chip) N. Reeves to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and MidWestOne Bank effective November 1, 2022.

IOFB Integration Update

During the third quarter of 2022, core banking system conversions were completed for the former First National Bank in Fairfield and the former First National Bank of Muscatine. Also during the third quarter of 2022, we closed and consolidated the operations of two MidWestOne banking offices located in Fairfield, IA into the former First National Bank in Fairfield banking office.

Share Repurchase Program

Under our current repurchase program, common shares repurchased by the Company during the third quarter of 2022 totaled 14,586 shares. These shares were repurchased at an average price of $29.51 per share and a total cost of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $3.0 million.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, October 28, 2022. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=5495738f&confId=42438. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-927-1758, using an access code of 483853 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until January 26, 2023, by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 684318. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the effects of cyber-attacks; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; and (25) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 77,513     $ 60,622     $ 47,677     $ 42,949     $ 53,562  
Interest earning deposits in banks   1,001       23,242       12,152       160,881       84,952  
Total cash and cash equivalents   78,514       83,864       59,829       203,830       138,514  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   1,153,304       1,234,789       1,145,638       2,288,110       2,136,902  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost   1,146,583       1,168,042       1,204,212              
Total securities   2,299,887       2,402,831       2,349,850       2,288,110       2,136,902  
Loans held for sale   2,320       4,991       6,466       12,917       58,679  
Gross loans held for investment   3,761,664       3,627,728       3,256,294       3,252,194       3,278,150  
Unearned income, net   (15,375 )     (16,576 )     (6,259 )     (7,182 )     (9,506 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,746,289       3,611,152       3,250,035       3,245,012       3,268,644  
Allowance for credit losses   (52,100 )     (52,350 )     (46,200 )     (48,700 )     (47,900 )
Total loans held for investment, net   3,694,189       3,558,802       3,203,835       3,196,312       3,220,744  
Premises and equipment, net   87,732       89,048       82,603       83,492       84,130  
Goodwill   62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   32,086       33,874       18,658       19,885       21,130  
Foreclosed assets, net   103       284       273       357       454  
Other assets   233,753       206,320       176,223       157,748       152,393  
Total assets $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214     $ 6,025,128     $ 5,875,423  
LIABILITIES                   
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,139,694     $ 1,114,825     $ 1,002,415     $ 1,005,369     $ 999,887  
Interest bearing deposits   4,337,088       4,422,616       4,075,310       4,109,150       3,957,894  
Total deposits   5,476,782       5,537,441       5,077,725       5,114,519       4,957,781  
Short-term borrowings   304,536       193,894       181,193       181,368       187,508  
Long-term debt   154,190       159,168       139,898       154,879       154,860  
Other liabilities   83,324       63,156       56,941       46,887       45,010  
Total liabilities   6,018,832       5,953,659       5,455,757       5,497,653       5,345,159  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Common stock   16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   301,418       300,859       300,505       300,940       300,327  
Retained earnings   276,998       262,395       253,500       243,365       232,639  
Treasury stock   (26,145 )     (25,772 )     (24,113 )     (24,546 )     (22,735 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (96,623 )     (65,231 )     (42,016 )     (8,865 )     3,452  
Total shareholders' equity   472,229       488,832       504,457       527,475       530,264  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214     $ 6,025,128     $ 5,875,423  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022       2022       2021       2021       2022       2021  
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 40,451     $ 32,746     $ 31,318     $ 33,643     $ 36,115     $ 104,515     $ 107,393  
Taxable investment securities   10,635       9,576       8,123       7,461       6,655       28,334       18,231  
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,326       2,367       2,383       2,415       2,428       7,076       7,532  
Other   9       40       28       37       21       77       54  
Total interest income   53,421       44,729       41,852       43,556       45,219       140,002       133,210  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   5,035       3,173       2,910       3,031       3,150       11,118       10,167  
Short-term borrowings   767       229       119       130       132       1,115       421  
Long-term debt   1,886       1,602       1,487       1,576       1,597       4,975       5,160  
Total interest expense   7,688       5,004       4,516       4,737       4,879       17,208       15,748  
Net interest income   45,733       39,725       37,336       38,819       40,340       122,794       117,462  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   638       3,282             622       (1,080 )     3,920       (7,958 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)   45,095       36,443       37,336       38,197       41,420       118,874       125,420  
Noninterest income                          
Investment services and trust activities   2,876       2,670       3,011       3,115       2,915       8,557       8,560  
Service charges and fees   2,075       1,717       1,657       1,684       1,613       5,449       4,575  
Card revenue   1,898       1,878       1,650       1,746       1,820       5,426       5,269  
Loan revenue   1,722       3,523       4,293       3,132       1,935       9,538       9,816  
Bank-owned life insurance   579       558       531       550       532       1,668       1,612  
Investment securities gains, net   (163 )     395       40       137       36       272       105  
Other   3,601       1,606       462       865       331       5,669       1,287  
Total noninterest income   12,588       12,347       11,644       11,229       9,182       36,579       31,224  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   20,046       18,955       18,664       18,266       17,350       57,665       51,671  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,577       2,253       2,779       2,211       2,547       7,609       7,063  
Equipment   2,358       2,107       1,901       2,189       1,973       6,366       5,627  
Legal and professional   2,012       2,435       2,353       1,826       1,272       6,800       3,430  
Data processing   1,731       1,237       1,231       1,211       1,406       4,199       4,005  
Marketing   1,139       1,157       1,029       1,121       1,022       3,325       2,901  
Amortization of intangibles   1,789       1,283       1,227       1,245       1,264       4,299       4,112  
FDIC insurance   415       420       420       380       435       1,255       1,192  
Communications   302       266       272       277       275       840       1,055  
Foreclosed assets, net   42       4       (112 )     7       43       (66 )     226  
Other   2,212       1,965       1,879       1,711       2,191       6,056       4,866  
Total noninterest expense   34,623       32,082       31,643       30,444       29,778       98,348       86,148  
Income before income tax expense   23,060       16,708       17,337       18,982       20,824       57,105       70,496  
Income tax expense   4,743       4,087       3,442       4,726       4,513       12,272       15,266  
Net income $ 18,317     $ 12,621     $ 13,895     $ 14,256     $ 16,311     $ 44,833     $ 55,230  
                           
Earnings per common share                          
Basic $ 1.17     $ 0.81     $ 0.89     $ 0.91     $ 1.03     $ 2.86     $ 3.47  
Diluted $ 1.17     $ 0.80     $ 0.88     $ 0.91     $ 1.03     $ 2.86     $ 3.46  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,623       15,668       15,683       15,692       15,841       15,658       15,939  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,654       15,688       15,718       15,734       15,863       15,686       15,963  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2250     $ 0.2250     $ 0.7125     $ 0.6750  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 45,733     $ 39,725     $ 40,340     $ 122,794     $ 117,462  
Noninterest income   12,588       12,347       9,182       36,579       31,224  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   58,321       52,072       49,522       159,373       148,686  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   638       3,282       (1,080 )     3,920       (7,958 )
Noninterest expense   34,623       32,082       29,778       98,348       86,148  
Income before income tax expense   23,060       16,708       20,824       57,105       70,496  
Income tax expense   4,743       4,087       4,513       12,272       15,266  
Net income $ 18,317     $ 12,621     $ 16,311     $ 44,833     $ 55,230  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted earnings $ 1.17     $ 0.80     $ 1.03     $ 2.86     $ 3.46  
Book value   30.23       31.26       33.71       30.23       33.71  
Tangible book value(1)   24.17       25.10       28.40       24.17       28.40  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,875,423     $ 6,491,061     $ 5,875,423  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,746,289       3,611,152       3,268,644       3,746,289       3,268,644  
Total securities   2,299,887       2,402,831       2,136,902       2,299,887       2,136,902  
Total deposits   5,476,782       5,537,441       4,957,781       5,476,782       4,957,781  
Short-term borrowings   304,536       193,894       187,508       304,536       187,508  
Long-term debt   154,190       159,168       154,860       154,190       154,860  
Total shareholders' equity   472,229       488,832       530,264       472,229       530,264  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,457,647     $ 6,078,950     $ 5,811,228     $ 6,152,390     $ 5,728,822  
Average total loans   3,673,379       3,326,269       3,356,680       3,416,600       3,394,066  
Average total deposits   5,507,482       5,181,927       4,882,835       5,246,183       4,778,484  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.13 %     0.83 %     1.11 %     0.97 %     1.29 %
Return on average equity   14.56 %     10.14 %     12.00 %     11.81 %     14.03 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   19.32 %     13.13 %     15.06 %     15.28 %     17.69 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   53.67 %     56.57 %     56.34 %     56.70 %     53.95 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   3.08 %     2.87 %     3.00 %     2.92 %     2.99 %
Loans to deposits ratio   68.40 %     65.21 %     65.93 %     68.40 %     65.93 %
Common equity ratio   7.28 %     7.59 %     9.03 %     7.28 %     9.03 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   5.90 %     6.18 %     7.71 %     5.90 %     7.71 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 25,963     $ 27,337     $ 33,708     $ 25,963     $ 33,708  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.69 %     0.76 %     1.03 %     0.69 %     1.03 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 26,066     $ 27,621     $ 34,162     $ 26,066     $ 34,162  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.40 %     0.43 %     0.58 %     0.40 %     0.58 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 588     $ 281     $ (880 )   $ 3,091     $ (158 )
Net charge-off (recovery) ratio   0.06 %     0.03 %     (0.10 )%     0.12 %     (0.01 )%
Allowance for credit losses $ 52,100     $ 52,350     $ 47,900     $ 52,100     $ 47,900  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.39 %     1.45 %     1.47 %     1.39 %     1.47 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)   1.39 %     1.45 %     1.51 %     1.39 %     1.51 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   208.18 %     201.52 %     142.32 %     208.18 %     142.32 %
PPP Loans:                  
Average PPP loans $ 373     $ 1,061     $ 143,628     $ 5,649     $ 160,708  
Fee Income   8       59       3,593       864       9,735  
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,673,379   $ 41,124   4.44 %   $ 3,326,269   $ 33,315   4.02 %   $ 3,356,680   $ 36,622   4.33 %
Taxable investment securities   1,939,517     10,635   2.18 %     1,923,155     9,576   2.00 %     1,628,605     6,655   1.62 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   431,898     2,922   2.68 %     439,385     2,975   2.72 %     459,717     3,043   2.63 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,371,415     13,557   2.27 %     2,362,540     12,551   2.13 %     2,088,322     9,698   1.84 %
Other   6,070     9   0.59 %     30,016     40   0.53 %     44,915     21   0.19 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,050,864     54,690   3.59 %   $ 5,718,825     45,906   3.22 %   $ 5,489,917     46,341   3.35 %
Other assets   406,783             360,125             321,311        
Total assets $ 6,457,647           $ 6,078,950           $ 5,811,228        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,725,000   $ 1,463   0.34 %   $ 1,641,337   $ 1,189   0.29 %   $ 1,434,560   $ 1,056   0.29 %
Money market deposits   1,016,005     1,268   0.50 %     1,003,386     571   0.23 %     955,174     506   0.21 %
Savings deposits   710,836     297   0.17 %     662,449     287   0.17 %     606,449     316   0.21 %
Time deposits   913,307     2,007   0.87 %     836,143     1,126   0.54 %     890,866     1,272   0.57 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,365,148     5,035   0.46 %     4,143,315     3,173   0.31 %     3,887,049     3,150   0.32 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   144,628     228   0.63 %     154,107     111   0.29 %     170,384     104   0.24 %
Other short-term borrowings   83,086     539   2.57 %     41,859     118   1.13 %     12,100     28   0.92 %
Short-term borrowings   227,714     767   1.34 %     195,966     229   0.47 %     182,484     132   0.29 %
Long-term debt   159,125     1,886   4.70 %     144,440     1,602   4.45 %     163,817     1,597   3.87 %
Total borrowed funds   386,839     2,653   2.72 %     340,406     1,831   2.16 %     346,301     1,729   1.98 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,751,987   $ 7,688   0.64 %   $ 4,483,721   $ 5,004   0.45 %   $ 4,233,350   $ 4,879   0.46 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,142,334             1,038,612             995,786        
Other liabilities   64,063             57,157             43,040        
Shareholders’ equity   499,263             499,460             539,052        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,457,647           $ 6,078,950           $ 5,811,228        
Net interest income(2)     $ 47,002           $ 40,902           $ 41,462    
Net interest spread(2)         2.95 %           2.77 %           2.89 %
Net interest margin(2)         3.08 %           2.87 %           3.00 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,507,482   $ 5,035   0.36 %   $ 5,181,927   $ 3,173   0.25 %   $ 4,882,835   $ 3,150   0.26 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.52 %           0.36 %           0.37 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $35 thousand, $(31) thousand, and $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.0 million, $528 thousand, and $774 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $673 thousand, $569 thousand, and $507 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $596 thousand, $608 thousand, and $615 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,416,600   $ 106,297   4.16 %   $ 3,394,066   $ 108,950   4.29 %
Taxable investment securities   1,899,907     28,334   1.99 %     1,501,252     18,231   1.62 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   440,542     8,895   2.70 %     466,209     9,442   2.71 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,340,449     37,229   2.13 %     1,967,461     27,673   1.88 %
Other   25,972     77   0.40 %     43,250     54   0.17 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,783,021     143,603   3.32 %   $ 5,404,777     136,677   3.38 %
Other assets   369,369             324,045        
Total assets $ 6,152,390           $ 5,728,822        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,642,849   $ 3,713   0.30 %   $ 1,418,339   $ 3,142   0.30 %
Money market deposits   991,338     2,338   0.32 %     936,932     1,486   0.21 %
Savings deposits   671,917     863   0.17 %     585,334     926   0.21 %
Time deposits   877,923     4,204   0.64 %     875,027     4,613   0.70 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,184,027     11,118   0.36 %     3,815,632     10,167   0.36 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   152,663     435   0.38 %     171,848     321   0.25 %
Other short-term borrowings   42,952     680   2.12 %     20,235     100   0.66 %
Short-term borrowings   195,615     1,115   0.76 %     192,083     421   0.29 %
Long-term debt   148,053     4,975   4.49 %     186,323     5,160   3.70 %
Total borrowed funds   343,668     6,090   2.37 %     378,406     5,581   1.97 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,527,695   $ 17,208   0.51 %   $ 4,194,038   $ 15,748   0.50 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,062,156             962,852        
Other liabilities   54,775             45,671        
Shareholders’ equity   507,764             526,261        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,152,390           $ 5,728,822        
Net interest income(2)     $ 126,395           $ 120,929    
Net interest spread(2)         2.81 %           2.88 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.92 %           2.99 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,246,183   $ 11,118   0.28 %   $ 4,778,484   $ 10,167   0.28 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.41 %           0.41 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $0.7 million and $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.3 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.8 million and $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 472,229     $ 488,832     $ 504,457     $ 527,475     $ 530,264  
Intangible assets, net     (94,563 )     (96,351 )     (81,135 )     (82,362 )     (83,607 )
Tangible common equity   $ 377,666     $ 392,481     $ 423,322     $ 445,113     $ 446,657  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214     $ 6,025,128     $ 5,875,423  
Intangible assets, net     (94,563 )     (96,351 )     (81,135 )     (82,362 )     (83,607 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,396,498     $ 6,346,140     $ 5,879,079     $ 5,942,766     $ 5,791,816  
                     
Book value per share   $ 30.23     $ 31.26     $ 32.15     $ 33.66     $ 33.71  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 24.17     $ 25.10     $ 26.98     $ 28.40     $ 28.40  
Shares outstanding     15,622,825       15,635,131       15,690,125       15,671,147       15,729,451  
                     
Common equity ratio     7.28 %     7.59 %     8.46 %     8.75 %     9.03 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     5.90 %     6.18 %     7.20 %     7.49 %     7.71 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income   $ 18,317     $ 12,621     $ 16,311     $ 44,833     $ 55,230  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,342       962       948       3,224       3,084  
Tangible net income   $ 19,659     $ 13,583     $ 17,259     $ 48,057     $ 58,314  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 499,263     $ 499,460     $ 539,052     $ 507,764     $ 526,261  
Average intangible assets, net     (95,499 )     (84,540 )     (84,288 )     (87,318 )     (85,579 )
Average tangible equity   $ 403,764     $ 414,920     $ 454,764     $ 420,446     $ 440,682  
                     
Return on average equity     14.56 %     10.14 %     12.00 %     11.81 %     14.03 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     19.32 %     13.13 %     15.06 %     15.28 %     17.69 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin

   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net interest income   $ 45,733     $ 39,725     $ 40,340     $ 122,794     $ 117,462  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     673       569       507       1,782       1,557  
Securities(1)     596       608       615       1,819       1,910  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 47,002     $ 40,902     $ 41,462     $ 126,395     $ 120,929  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (2,015 )     (528 )     (774 )     (3,275 )     (2,745 )
Core net interest income   $ 44,987     $ 40,374     $ 40,688     $ 123,120     $ 118,184  
                     
Net interest margin     3.00 %     2.79 %     2.92 %     2.84 %     2.91 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     3.08 %     2.87 %     3.00 %     2.92 %     2.99 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.95 %     2.83 %     2.94 %     2.85 %     2.92 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,050,864     $ 5,718,825     $ 5,489,917     $ 5,783,021     $ 5,404,777  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 40,451     $ 32,746     $ 36,115     $ 104,515     $ 107,393  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     673       569       507       1,782       1,557  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 41,124     $ 33,315     $ 36,622     $ 106,297     $ 108,950  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (2,015 )     (528 )     (774 )     (3,275 )     (2,745 )
Core loan interest income   $ 39,109     $ 32,787     $ 35,848     $ 103,022     $ 106,205  
                     
Yield on loans     4.37 %     3.95 %     4.27 %     4.09 %     4.23 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     4.44 %     4.02 %     4.33 %     4.16 %     4.29 %
Core yield on loans(3)     4.22 %     3.95 %     4.24 %     4.03 %     4.18 %
Average loans   $ 3,673,379     $ 3,326,269     $ 3,356,680     $ 3,416,600     $ 3,394,066  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Total noninterest expense   $ 34,623     $ 32,082     $ 29,778     $ 98,348     $ 86,148  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,789 )     (1,283 )     (1,264 )     (4,299 )     (4,112 )
Merger-related expenses     (763 )     (901 )           (1,792 )      
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 32,071     $ 29,898     $ 28,514     $ 92,257     $ 82,036  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 47,002     $ 40,902     $ 41,462     $ 126,395     $ 120,929  
Noninterest income     12,588       12,347       9,182       36,579       31,224  
Investment securities gains, net     163       (395 )     (36 )     (272 )     (105 )
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 59,753     $ 52,854     $ 50,608     $ 162,702     $ 152,048  
                     
Efficiency ratio (2)     53.67 %     56.57 %     56.34 %     56.70 %     53.95 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,746,289     $ 3,611,152     $ 3,250,035     $ 3,245,012     $ 3,268,644  
PPP loans     (195 )     (402 )     (3,037 )     (30,841 )     (89,354 )
Core loans   $ 3,746,094     $ 3,610,750     $ 3,246,998     $ 3,214,171     $ 3,179,290  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 52,100     $ 52,350     $ 46,200     $ 48,700     $ 47,900  
                     
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.39 %     1.45 %     1.42 %     1.50 %     1.47 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)     1.39 %     1.45 %     1.42 %     1.52 %     1.51 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans.

Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Commercial loans:                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,041,662     $ 986,137     $ 898,942     $ 902,314     $ 927,258  
Agricultural     116,229       110,263       94,649       103,417       106,356  
Commercial real estate     1,910,097       1,859,940       1,723,891       1,704,541       1,699,358  
Total commercial loans   $ 3,067,988     $ 2,956,340     $ 2,717,482     $ 2,710,272     $ 2,732,972  
Consumer loans:                    
Residential real estate   $ 603,649     $ 578,804     $ 463,676     $ 466,322     $ 468,136  
Other consumer     74,652       76,008       68,877       68,418       67,536  
Total consumer loans   $ 678,301     $ 654,812     $ 532,553     $ 534,740     $ 535,672  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,746,289     $ 3,611,152     $ 3,250,035     $ 3,245,012     $ 3,268,644  
                     
PPP loans   $ 195     $ 402     $ 3,037     $ 30,841     $ 89,354  
Acquired IOFB loan portfolio   $ 281,326     $ 281,470     $     $     $  
                     
Core loans(1)   $ 3,746,094     $ 3,610,750     $ 3,246,998     $ 3,214,171     $ 3,179,290  
Adjusted core loans(2)   $ 3,464,768     $ 3,329,280     $ 3,246,998     $ 3,214,171     $ 3,179,290  
Core commercial loans(3)   $ 3,067,793     $ 2,955,938     $ 2,714,445     $ 2,679,431     $ 2,643,618  
                     

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.
(2) Adjusted core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income, less PPP loans and the acquired IOFB loan portfolio.
(3) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.

