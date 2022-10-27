California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



The Company reported net income of $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 30%, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $2.3 million, or 72%, compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $13.4 million, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 32%, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.39 for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, diluted earnings per share of $1.60 compared to $1.23 for the same period in 2021.

“The consistent progress we have made on executing our strategic plan to generate profitable growth resulted in further improvement in our level of profitability and enabled the Company to reach a significant milestone with our return on average assets exceeding 1.00% in the third quarter,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We continue to add new clients each quarter and generate strong, quality balance sheet growth including a further increase in our noninterest-bearing deposits and 23% annualized growth in total loans, which is driving a significant increase in revenue that enabled us to realize more operating leverage and a higher level of efficiencies. With the diverse lending platform we have built, we are seeing well balanced loan production, which combined with an increase in line utilization, resulted in growth in both our commercial and commercial real estate portfolios during the third quarter. Our high level of asset sensitivity and effective management of our deposit costs resulted in our net interest margin expanding by 29 basis points in the third quarter, which was another contributor to our increased profitability. While we continue to see healthy economic conditions in our markets, given the potential for a material slowdown and our conservative approach to risk management, we are becoming more selective in our new loan production. It is likely that this will result in a moderation in our level of loan growth and margin expansion in the near-term, although we believe we are well positioned to continue generating strong financial results for our shareholders while effectively managing through a more challenging operating environment.”

“Our strong financial performance and effective balance sheet management resulted in further growth in tangible book value per share, which increased 3.4% during the third quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “Over the past few years, we have maintained conservative underwriting criteria as we have grown our loan portfolio and generated the higher level of revenue that has led to our increasing profitability. As a result, we continue to see very low levels of problem loans and expect to maintain strong asset quality even if we see a deterioration in economic conditions.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

Net income of $5.5 million and $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million and $0.51 per share, respectively.

Revenue of $19.8 million increased $2.2 million, or 13%, compared to $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $278,000 to net interest income, compared to $667,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

Provision for loan losses of $800,000 decreased $125,000, or 14%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes, partially offset by growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios.

Non-interest income of $1.5 million increased $90,000, or 6%, primarily due to service charges and other fees related to loan and deposit growth.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million increased $427,000, or 4%, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of increased salary and benefit expense related to the continued growth of the Company.

Profitability - nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021

Net income of $13.4 million and $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million and $1.23 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $54.5 million increased $10.6 million, or 24%, compared to $43.9 million in the prior year.

Net fees from PPP loans contributed $1.7 million to net interest income, compared to $4.8 million in the prior year.

Provision for loan losses increased $3.2 million primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio combined with a release of reserves in 2021 as a result of the continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertained to our overall loan portfolio.

Non-interest income of $5.4 million increased $2.2 million, or 70%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022 combined with an increase in service charges and other fees resulting from growth in the Company’s client base.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $36.1 million compared to $34.4 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

Financial Position – September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

Total assets increased by $163.1 million, or 9%, to $2.05 billion.

Total gross loans increased by $87.5 million, or 6%, to $1.59 billion.

Total deposits increased by $156.9 million, or 10%, to $1.71 billion.

Total borrowings at September 30, 2022 remained unchanged from June 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per share of $18.80 increased by $0.62, or 3%.



Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $18.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 13%, from $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of $4.5 million, or 33%, from $13.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin related to the rising interest rate environment. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the increase in net interest income resulted from a more favorable mix of earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $49.1 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or 20%, over $40.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.94%, compared to 3.65% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.87% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and increased yields on earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings combined with a reduction of net fees recognized on PPP loans.

The Company’s net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.60%, compared to 2.92% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a more favorable mix of higher yielding earning assets, partially offset by higher borrowing costs.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 was $1.5 million, $1.4, million and $1.3 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in service charges and other fee income related to loan and deposit growth.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income of $5.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in non-interest income from prior year was the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.8 million, $17.6 million, and $15.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $54.5 million and $43.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 was $11.2 million, $10.8 million, and $10.5 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million, $11.9 million, and $11.7 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $33.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $30.4 million for the same period of 2021. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $34.4 million for the same period in 2021 which reflects the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 56.52%, 61.41%, and 69.42% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.44% and 69.25%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.05 billion as of September 30, 2022, represented an increase of $163.1 million, or 9%, compared to $1.89 billion at June 30, 2022 and remained consistent with total assets of $2.05 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to continued loan growth, combined with increased liquidity related to brokered deposits. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company had strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate other portfolios, which was offset by decreased liquidity resulting from the outflow of deposits related to forgiveness of PPP loans.

Total gross loans increased by $87.5 million, or 6%, to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022 and increased by $285.9 million, or 22%, compared to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $53.6 million and $30.4 million, respectively, due to organic growth. Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $215.0 million and $160.7 million, respectively, also due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $98.5 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $487.5 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of September 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased by $156.9 million, or 10%, to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased by $33.0 million, or 2%, from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the end of the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $43.3 million and time deposits of $152.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits of $10.3 million and money market and savings deposits of $28.9 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in non-interest bearing demand deposits and money market and savings deposits as a result of outflows related to forgiveness of PPP loans, offset by an increase in time deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 44.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 46.1% at June 30, 2022 and 46.7% at September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $100.0 million, and remained unchanged from the outstanding borrowings as of June 30, 2022. The Company had outstanding borrowings of $79.5 million at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses decreased to $800,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $925,000 for the second quarter of 2022, and increased from $300,000 for the third quarter of 2021. The Company had a loan charge-off of $202,000, or 0.01% of gross loans, and no loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2022. The Company did not have any loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 and had a loan recovery of $31,000 during the third quarter of 2021.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.03% at June 30, 2022 and 0.06% at September 30, 2021, with non-performing loans of $182,000, $549,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses was $16.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and $13.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

Capital Adequacy:

At September 30, 2022, shareholders’ equity totaled $164.1 million compared to $158.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $147.2 million one year ago. Additionally, at September 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio and its leverage ratio were 11.57% and 8.21%, respectively; both of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00% and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 $ % Q3 2021 $ % Interest income $ 21,168 $ 17,706 $ 3,462 20 % $ 15,539 $ 5,629 36 % Interest expense 2,805 1,483 1,322 89 % 1,698 1,107 65 % Net interest income 18,363 16,223 2,140 13 % 13,841 4,522 33 % Provision for loan losses 800 925 (125 ) -14 % 300 500 167 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,563 15,298 2,265 15 % 13,541 4,022 30 % Non-interest income 1,484 1,394 90 6 % 1,302 182 14 % Non-interest expense 11,217 10,819 398 4 % 10,513 704 7 % Income before income taxes 7,830 5,873 1,957 33 % 4,330 3,500 81 % Income tax expense 2,308 1,629 679 42 % 1,114 1,194 107 % Net income $ 5,522 $ 4,244 $ 1,278 30 % $ 3,216 $ 2,306 72 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 29 % $ 0.39 $ 0.27 69 % Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.65 % +29 Basis Points 2.87 % +107 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 56.52 % 61.41 % -489 Basis Points 69.42 % -1290 Basis Points Change YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ % Interest income $ 54,798 $ 45,750 $ 9,048 20 % Interest expense 5,686 4,987 699 14 % Net interest income 49,112 40,763 8,349 20 % Provision for loan losses 2,675 (500 ) 3,175 635 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,437 41,263 5,174 13 % Non-interest income 5,412 3,179 2,233 70 % Non-interest expense 32,952 30,428 2,524 8 % Income before income taxes 18,897 14,014 4,883 35 % Income tax expense 5,458 3,827 1,631 43 % Net income $ 13,439 $ 10,187 $ 3,252 32 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.60 $ 1.23 $ 0.37 30 % Net interest margin 3.60 % 2.92 % +68 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 60.44 % 69.25 % -881 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 $ % Q3 2021 $ % Total assets $ 2,048,501 $ 1,885,352 $ 163,149 9 % $ 2,049,079 $ (578 ) -0 % Gross loans 1,587,901 1,500,379 87,522 6 % 1,301,972 285,929 22 % Deposits 1,709,078 1,552,139 156,939 10 % 1,742,054 (32,976 ) -2 % Tangible equity 156,575 151,251 5,324 4 % 139,715 16,860 12 % Tangible book value per share $ 18.80 $ 18.19 $ 0.62 3 % $ 16.93 $ 1.87 11 % Tangible equity / total assets 7.64 % 8.02 % -38 Basis Points 6.82 % +82 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 92.91 % 96.67 % -376 Basis Points 74.74 % +1817 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 44.39 % 46.09 % -170 Basis Points 45.39 % -100 Basis Points QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 $ % Q3 2021 $ % Total assets $ 1,930,227 $ 1,864,196 $ 66,031 4 % $ 1,985,894 $ (55,667 ) -3 % Total earning assets 1,849,242 1,783,017 66,225 4 % 1,912,697 (63,455 ) -3 % Gross loans 1,523,442 1,464,922 58,520 4 % 1,316,080 207,362 16 % Deposits 1,592,096 1,567,412 24,684 2 % 1,718,525 (126,429 ) -7 % Tangible equity 155,448 150,176 5,272 4 % 138,833 16,615 12 % Tangible equity / total assets 8.05 % 8.06 % -1 Basis Points 6.99 % +106 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 95.69 % 93.46 % +223 Basis Points 76.58 % +1911 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 46.41 % 46.86 % -45 Basis Points 45.17 % +124 Basis Points YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ % Total assets $ 1,907,661 $ 1,940,035 $ (32,374 ) -2 % Total earning assets 1,826,172 1,864,166 (37,994 ) -2 % Gross loans 1,453,741 1,382,074 71,667 5 % Deposits 1,603,620 1,632,257 (28,637 ) -2 % Tangible equity 150,587 134,771 15,816 12 % Tangible equity / total assets 7.89 % 6.95 % +94 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 90.65 % 84.67 % +598 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 46.04 % 44.82 % +122 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 Balance, beginning of period $ 15,957 $ 15,032 $ 14,081 $ 13,571 $ 13,240 Provision for loan losses, quarterly 800 925 950 504 300 Charge-offs, quarterly (202 ) - - - - Recoveries, quarterly - - 1 6 31 Balance, end of period $ 16,555 $ 15,957 $ 15,032 $ 14,081 $ 13,571 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 182 $ 549 $ 549 $ 232 $ 1,233 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 182 $ 549 $ 549 $ 232 $ 1,233 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 182 $ 549 $ 549 $ 232 $ 1,233 Loans restructured and in compliance with modified terms - - - - - Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $ 182 $ 549 $ 549 $ 232 $ 1,233 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Real estate other - - - - 1,000 Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 182 549 549 232 233 Other - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 182 $ 549 $ 549 $ 232 $ 1,233 ASSET QUALITY: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 Allowance for loan losses / gross loans 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 9096.15 % 2906.56 % 2738.07 % 6069.40 % 1100.65 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.09 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended

Nine months ended

09/30/22 06/30/22 09/30/21 09/30/22 09/30/21 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 19,084 $ 16,298 $ 14,870 $ 50,268 $ 44,157 Federal funds sold 867 280 199 1,283 371 Investment securities 1,217 1,128 470 3,247 1,222 Total interest income 21,168 17,706 15,539 54,798 45,750 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,672 796 1,152 3,274 3,481 Other 1,133 687 546 2,412 1,506 Total interest expense 2,805 1,483 1,698 5,686 4,987 Net interest income 18,363 16,223 13,841 49,112 40,763 Provision for loan losses 800 925 300 2,675 (500 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,563 15,298 13,541 46,437 41,263 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 1,237 1,134 905 3,260 2,184 Gain on sale of loans - - - 1,393 - Other non-interest income 247 260 397 759 995 Total non-interest income 1,484 1,394 1,302 5,412 3,179 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 7,415 7,146 6,920 21,654 19,661 Premises and equipment 1,275 1,267 1,372 3,844 3,778 Other 2,527 2,406 2,221 7,454 6,989 Total non-interest expense 11,217 10,819 10,513 32,952 30,428 Income before income taxes 7,830 5,873 4,330 18,897 14,014 Income taxes 2,308 1,629 1,114 5,458 3,827 NET INCOME $ 5,522 $ 4,244 $ 3,216 $ 13,439 $ 10,187 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 $ 1.62 $ 1.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 $ 1.60 $ 1.23 Average common shares outstanding 8,322,529 8,295,014 8,244,154 8,298,269 8,211,907 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,405,669 8,395,701 8,310,799 8,394,439 8,283,683 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.91 % 0.64 % 0.94 % 0.70 % Return on average equity 13.45 % 10.80 % 8.72 % 11.37 % 9.57 % Return on average tangible equity 14.09 % 11.34 % 9.19 % 11.93 % 10.11 % Efficiency ratio 56.52 % 61.41 % 69.42 % 60.44 % 69.25 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,709 $ 20,378 $ 18,228 $ 4,539 $ 22,424 Federal funds sold 216,345 138,057 206,305 465,917 578,626 Investment securities 157,531 165,309 171,764 103,278 82,108 Loans: Commercial 643,131 589,562 522,808 474,281 428,169 Real estate other 824,867 794,504 741,651 697,212 664,202 Real estate construction and land 71,523 63,189 51,204 43,194 41,312 SBA 8,565 13,310 44,040 81,403 107,096 Other 39,815 39,814 40,771 80,559 61,193 Loans, gross 1,587,901 1,500,379 1,400,474 1,376,649 1,301,972 Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,902 2,570 2,434 1,688 760 Allowance for loan losses (16,555 ) (15,957 ) (15,032 ) (14,081 ) (13,571 ) Loans, net 1,573,248 1,486,992 1,387,876 1,364,256 1,289,161 Premises and equipment, net 3,382 3,736 4,047 4,405 4,227 Bank owned life insurance 24,955 24,788 24,614 24,412 24,247 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,483 7,493 7,503 7,513 7,524 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 40,848 38,599 39,258 40,676 40,762 Total assets $ 2,048,501 $ 1,885,352 $ 1,859,595 $ 2,014,996 $ 2,049,079 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 758,716 $ 715,432 $ 746,673 $ 771,205 $ 790,646 Demand interest-bearing 35,183 45,511 36,419 37,250 39,679 Money market and savings 597,244 626,156 686,781 717,480 750,112 Time 317,935 165,040 130,649 154,203 161,617 Total deposits 1,709,078 1,552,139 1,600,522 1,680,138 1,742,054 Junior subordinated debt securities 54,117 54,097 54,063 54,028 59,009 Other borrowings 100,000 100,000 32,166 106,387 79,536 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,248 20,372 18,273 23,689 21,241 Total liabilities 1,884,443 1,726,608 1,705,024 1,864,242 1,901,840 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 110,786 110,289 109,815 109,473 109,009 Retained earnings 54,628 49,106 44,862 41,189 38,008 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1,356 ) (651 ) (106 ) 92 222 Total shareholders' equity 164,058 158,744 154,571 150,754 147,239 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,048,501 $ 1,885,352 $ 1,859,595 $ 2,014,996 $ 2,049,079 - - - - - CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 8.21 % 8.27 % 7.84 % 7.23 % 7.29 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 7.98 % 8.09 % 8.49 % 8.62 % 9.17 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.57 % 11.84 % 12.49 % 12.75 % 13.92 % Total equity/ total assets 8.01 % 8.42 % 8.31 % 7.48 % 7.19 % Book value per share $ 19.70 $ 19.09 $ 18.69 $ 18.24 $ 17.85 Common shares outstanding 8,327,781 8,317,161 8,270,901 8,264,300 8,250,109





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended September 30,

Three months ended June 30, 2022

2022

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,523,442 4.97 % $ 19,084 $ 1,464,922 4.46 % $ 16,298 Federal funds sold 162,314 2.12 % 867 145,329 0.77 % 280 Investment securities 163,486 2.95 % 1,217 172,766 2.62 % 1,128 Total interest earning assets 1,849,242 4.54 % 21,168 1,783,017 3.98 % 17,706 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,153 19,735 All other assets (2) 60,832 61,444 TOTAL $ 1,930,227 $ 1,864,196 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 40,044 0.08 % $ 8 $ 42,380 0.08 % $ 8 Money market and savings 600,100 0.62 % 938 636,692 0.37 % 582 Time 213,001 1.35 % 726 153,859 0.54 % 206 Other 154,101 2.92 % 1,133 119,970 2.30 % 687 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,007,246 1.10 % 2,805 952,901 0.62 % 1,483 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 738,951 734,481 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,094 19,139 Shareholders' equity 162,936 157,675 TOTAL $ 1,930,227 $ 1,864,196 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.94 % $ 18,363 3.65 % $ 16,223 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $100,000 and $83,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $15.0 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2022 2021 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,523,442 4.97 % $ 19,084 $ 1,316,080 4.48 % $ 14,870 Federal funds sold 162,314 2.12 % 867 530,806 0.15 % 199 Investment securities 163,486 2.95 % 1,217 65,811 2.83 % 470 Total interest earning assets 1,849,242 4.54 % 21,168 1,912,697 3.22 % 15,539 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,153 18,627 All other assets (2) 60,832 54,570 TOTAL $ 1,930,227 $ 1,985,894 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 40,044 0.08 % $ 8 $ 36,696 0.09 % $ 8 Money market and savings 600,100 0.62 % 938 735,785 0.52 % 961 Time 213,001 1.35 % 726 169,849 0.43 % 183 Other 154,101 2.92 % 1,133 102,287 2.12 % 546 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,007,246 1.10 % 2,805 1,044,617 0.64 % 1,698 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 738,951 776,195 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,094 18,719 Shareholders' equity 162,936 146,363 TOTAL $ 1,930,227 $ 1,985,894 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.94 % $ 18,363 2.87 % $ 13,841 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $100,000 and $1.0 million, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $13.3 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,453,741 4.62 % $ 50,268 $ 1,382,074 4.27 % $ 44,157 Federal funds sold 217,008 0.79 % 1,283 422,050 0.12 % 371 Investment securities 155,423 2.79 % 3,247 60,042 2.72 % 1,222 Total interest earning assets 1,826,172 4.01 % 54,798 1,864,166 3.28 % 45,750 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,550 17,223 All other assets (2) 61,939 58,646 TOTAL $ 1,907,661 $ 1,940,035 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 40,214 0.08 % 25 $ 35,031 0.11 % $ 29 Money market and savings 652,849 0.45 % 2,185 684,995 0.56 % 2,858 Time 172,284 0.83 % 1,064 180,572 0.44 % 594 Other 125,108 2.58 % 2,412 144,501 1.39 % 1,506 Total interest-bearing liabilities 990,455 0.77 % 5,686 1,045,099 0.64 % 4,987 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 738,273 731,659 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,848 20,966 Shareholders' equity 158,085 142,311 TOTAL $ 1,907,661 $ 1,940,035 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.60 % $ 49,112 2.92 % $ 40,763 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $501,000 and $3.3 million, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.0 million and $14.0 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



