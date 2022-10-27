Submit Release
California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 30%, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $2.3 million, or 72%, compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $13.4 million, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 32%, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2021.    

Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.39 for the third quarter of 2021.   For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, diluted earnings per share of $1.60 compared to $1.23 for the same period in 2021.

“The consistent progress we have made on executing our strategic plan to generate profitable growth resulted in further improvement in our level of profitability and enabled the Company to reach a significant milestone with our return on average assets exceeding 1.00% in the third quarter,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We continue to add new clients each quarter and generate strong, quality balance sheet growth including a further increase in our noninterest-bearing deposits and 23% annualized growth in total loans, which is driving a significant increase in revenue that enabled us to realize more operating leverage and a higher level of efficiencies. With the diverse lending platform we have built, we are seeing well balanced loan production, which combined with an increase in line utilization, resulted in growth in both our commercial and commercial real estate portfolios during the third quarter. Our high level of asset sensitivity and effective management of our deposit costs resulted in our net interest margin expanding by 29 basis points in the third quarter, which was another contributor to our increased profitability. While we continue to see healthy economic conditions in our markets, given the potential for a material slowdown and our conservative approach to risk management, we are becoming more selective in our new loan production. It is likely that this will result in a moderation in our level of loan growth and margin expansion in the near-term, although we believe we are well positioned to continue generating strong financial results for our shareholders while effectively managing through a more challenging operating environment.”

“Our strong financial performance and effective balance sheet management resulted in further growth in tangible book value per share, which increased 3.4% during the third quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “Over the past few years, we have maintained conservative underwriting criteria as we have grown our loan portfolio and generated the higher level of revenue that has led to our increasing profitability. As a result, we continue to see very low levels of problem loans and expect to maintain strong asset quality even if we see a deterioration in economic conditions.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Net income of $5.5 million and $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million and $0.51 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $19.8 million increased $2.2 million, or 13%, compared to $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $278,000 to net interest income, compared to $667,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Provision for loan losses of $800,000 decreased $125,000, or 14%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes, partially offset by growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios.
  • Non-interest income of $1.5 million increased $90,000, or 6%, primarily due to service charges and other fees related to loan and deposit growth.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million increased $427,000, or 4%, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of increased salary and benefit expense related to the continued growth of the Company.

Profitability - nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021

  • Net income of $13.4 million and $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million and $1.23 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $54.5 million increased $10.6 million, or 24%, compared to $43.9 million in the prior year.
  • Net fees from PPP loans contributed $1.7 million to net interest income, compared to $4.8 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses increased $3.2 million primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio combined with a release of reserves in 2021 as a result of the continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertained to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income of $5.4 million increased $2.2 million, or 70%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022 combined with an increase in service charges and other fees resulting from growth in the Company’s client base.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $36.1 million compared to $34.4 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

Financial Position – September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Total assets increased by $163.1 million, or 9%, to $2.05 billion.
  • Total gross loans increased by $87.5 million, or 6%, to $1.59 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $156.9 million, or 10%, to $1.71 billion.
  • Total borrowings at September 30, 2022 remained unchanged from June 30, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share of $18.80 increased by $0.62, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $18.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 13%, from $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of $4.5 million, or 33%, from $13.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin related to the rising interest rate environment. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the increase in net interest income resulted from a more favorable mix of earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $49.1 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or 20%, over $40.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.94%, compared to 3.65% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.87% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and increased yields on earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings combined with a reduction of net fees recognized on PPP loans.

The Company’s net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.60%, compared to 2.92% for the same period in 2021.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a more favorable mix of higher yielding earning assets, partially offset by higher borrowing costs.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 was $1.5 million, $1.4, million and $1.3 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in service charges and other fee income related to loan and deposit growth.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income of $5.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in non-interest income from prior year was the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.8 million, $17.6 million, and $15.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $54.5 million and $43.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 was $11.2 million, $10.8 million, and $10.5 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million, $11.9 million, and $11.7 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $33.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $30.4 million for the same period of 2021. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $34.4 million for the same period in 2021 which reflects the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 56.52%, 61.41%, and 69.42% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.44% and 69.25%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.05 billion as of September 30, 2022, represented an increase of $163.1 million, or 9%, compared to $1.89 billion at June 30, 2022 and remained consistent with total assets of $2.05 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to continued loan growth, combined with increased liquidity related to brokered deposits. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company had strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate other portfolios, which was offset by decreased liquidity resulting from the outflow of deposits related to forgiveness of PPP loans.  

Total gross loans increased by $87.5 million, or 6%, to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022 and increased by $285.9 million, or 22%, compared to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $53.6 million and $30.4 million, respectively, due to organic growth. Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $215.0 million and $160.7 million, respectively, also due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $98.5 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $487.5 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of September 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased by $156.9 million, or 10%, to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased by $33.0 million, or 2%, from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the end of the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $43.3 million and time deposits of $152.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits of $10.3 million and money market and savings deposits of $28.9 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in non-interest bearing demand deposits and money market and savings deposits as a result of outflows related to forgiveness of PPP loans, offset by an increase in time deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 44.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 46.1% at June 30, 2022 and 46.7% at September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $100.0 million, and remained unchanged from the outstanding borrowings as of June 30, 2022. The Company had outstanding borrowings of $79.5 million at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses decreased to $800,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $925,000 for the second quarter of 2022, and increased from $300,000 for the third quarter of 2021. The Company had a loan charge-off of $202,000, or 0.01% of gross loans, and no loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2022.   The Company did not have any loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 and had a loan recovery of $31,000 during the third quarter of 2021.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.03% at June 30, 2022 and 0.06% at September 30, 2021, with non-performing loans of $182,000, $549,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses was $16.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and $13.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans at September 30, 2021.   

Capital Adequacy:

At September 30, 2022, shareholders’ equity totaled $164.1 million compared to $158.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $147.2 million one year ago. Additionally, at September 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio and its leverage ratio were 11.57% and 8.21%, respectively; both of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00% and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751                        
Chief Executive Officer                        
seshelton@bankcbc.com                                                                                                 

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic; the impact of higher inflation rates; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, loan demand, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2022, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   $   %     Q3 2021   $   %
                               
Interest income   $ 21,168     $ 17,706     $ 3,462     20 %     $ 15,539     $ 5,629   36 %
Interest expense     2,805       1,483       1,322     89 %       1,698       1,107   65 %
    Net interest income     18,363       16,223       2,140     13 %       13,841       4,522   33 %
                               
Provision for loan losses     800       925       (125 )   -14 %       300       500   167 %
    Net interest income after                              
      provision for loan losses     17,563       15,298       2,265     15 %       13,541       4,022   30 %
                               
Non-interest income     1,484       1,394       90     6 %       1,302       182   14 %
Non-interest expense     11,217       10,819       398     4 %       10,513       704   7 %
    Income before income taxes     7,830       5,873       1,957     33 %       4,330       3,500   81 %
                               
Income tax expense     2,308       1,629       679     42 %       1,114       1,194   107 %
    Net income   $ 5,522     $ 4,244     $ 1,278     30 %     $ 3,216     $ 2,306   72 %
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.66     $ 0.51     $ 0.15     29 %     $ 0.39     $ 0.27   69 %
                               
Net interest margin     3.94 %     3.65 %   +29 Basis Points       2.87 %   +107 Basis Points
                               
Efficiency ratio     56.52 %     61.41 %   -489 Basis Points       69.42 %   -1290 Basis Points
                               
                               
        Change              
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:   Q3 2022   Q3 2021   $   %              
                               
Interest income   $ 54,798     $ 45,750     $ 9,048     20 %              
Interest expense     5,686       4,987       699     14 %              
    Net interest income     49,112       40,763       8,349     20 %              
                               
Provision for loan losses     2,675       (500 )     3,175     635 %              
    Net interest income after                              
      provision for loan losses     46,437       41,263       5,174     13 %              
                               
Non-interest income     5,412       3,179       2,233     70 %              
Non-interest expense     32,952       30,428       2,524     8 %              
    Income before income taxes     18,897       14,014       4,883     35 %              
                               
Income tax expense     5,458       3,827       1,631     43 %              
    Net income   $ 13,439     $ 10,187     $ 3,252     32 %              
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.60     $ 1.23     $ 0.37     30 %              
                               
Net interest margin     3.60 %     2.92 %   +68 Basis Points              
                               
Efficiency ratio     60.44 %     69.25 %   -881 Basis Points              


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   $   %     Q3 2021   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 2,048,501     $ 1,885,352     $ 163,149     9 %     $ 2,049,079     $ (578 )   -0 %
Gross loans     1,587,901       1,500,379       87,522     6 %       1,301,972       285,929     22 %
Deposits     1,709,078       1,552,139       156,939     10 %       1,742,054       (32,976 )   -2 %
Tangible equity     156,575       151,251       5,324     4 %       139,715       16,860     12 %
                               
Tangible book value per share   $ 18.80     $ 18.19     $ 0.62     3 %     $ 16.93     $ 1.87     11 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     7.64 %     8.02 %   -38 Basis Points       6.82 %   +82 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     92.91 %     96.67 %   -376 Basis Points       74.74 %   +1817 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     44.39 %     46.09 %   -170 Basis Points       45.39 %   -100 Basis Points
                               
                               
QUARTERLY AVERAGE           Change         Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   $   %     Q3 2021   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,930,227     $ 1,864,196     $ 66,031     4 %     $ 1,985,894     $ (55,667 )   -3 %
Total earning assets     1,849,242       1,783,017       66,225     4 %       1,912,697       (63,455 )   -3 %
Gross loans     1,523,442       1,464,922       58,520     4 %       1,316,080       207,362     16 %
Deposits     1,592,096       1,567,412       24,684     2 %       1,718,525       (126,429 )   -7 %
Tangible equity     155,448       150,176       5,272     4 %       138,833       16,615     12 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     8.05 %     8.06 %   -1 Basis Points       6.99 %   +106 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     95.69 %     93.46 %   +223 Basis Points       76.58 %   +1911 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     46.41 %     46.86 %   -45 Basis Points       45.17 %   +124 Basis Points
                               
                               
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE           Change              
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q3 2022   Q3 2021   $   %              
                               
Total assets   $ 1,907,661     $ 1,940,035     $ (32,374 )   -2 %              
Total earning assets     1,826,172       1,864,166       (37,994 )   -2 %              
Gross loans     1,453,741       1,382,074       71,667     5 %              
Deposits     1,603,620       1,632,257       (28,637 )   -2 %              
Tangible equity     150,587       134,771       15,816     12 %              
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     7.89 %     6.95 %   +94 Basis Points              
Gross loans / total deposits     90.65 %     84.67 %   +598 Basis Points              
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                          
    total deposits     46.04 %     44.82 %   +122 Basis Points              


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21   09/30/21
                     
                     
Balance, beginning of period   $ 15,957     $ 15,032     $ 14,081     $ 13,571     $ 13,240  
Provision for loan losses, quarterly     800       925       950       504       300  
Charge-offs, quarterly     (202 )     -       -       -       -  
Recoveries, quarterly     -       -       1       6       31  
Balance, end of period   $ 16,555     $ 15,957     $ 15,032     $ 14,081     $ 13,571  
                     
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21   09/30/21
                     
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $ 182     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232     $ 1,233  
Loans with principal or interest contractually                    
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing                    
  interest     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 182     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232     $ 1,233  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets   $ 182     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232     $ 1,233  
                     
Loans restructured and in compliance with                    
  modified terms     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets and restructured loans   $ 182     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232     $ 1,233  
                     
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                    
      Commercial   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
      Real estate other     -       -       -       -       1,000  
      Real estate construction and land     -       -       -       -       -  
      SBA     182       549       549       232       233  
      Other     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 182     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232     $ 1,233  
                     
                     
ASSET QUALITY:   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21   09/30/21
                     
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans     1.04 %     1.06 %     1.07 %     1.02 %     1.04 %
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans     9096.15 %     2906.56 %     2738.07 %     6069.40 %     1100.65 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.01 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.01 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans     0.01 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.02 %     0.09 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans     0.01 %     0.00 %     -0.00 %     -0.00 %     -0.00 %


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                     
      Three months ended
 		   Nine months ended
    09/30/22   06/30/22   09/30/21   09/30/22   09/30/21
                     
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans   $ 19,084     $ 16,298     $ 14,870     $ 50,268     $ 44,157  
Federal funds sold     867       280       199       1,283       371  
Investment securities     1,217       1,128       470       3,247       1,222  
     Total interest income     21,168       17,706       15,539       54,798       45,750  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits     1,672       796       1,152       3,274       3,481  
Other     1,133       687       546       2,412       1,506  
    Total interest expense     2,805       1,483       1,698       5,686       4,987  
                     
Net interest income     18,363       16,223       13,841       49,112       40,763  
Provision for loan losses     800       925       300       2,675       (500 )
Net interest income after provision                    
     for loan losses     17,563       15,298       13,541       46,437       41,263  
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and other fees     1,237       1,134       905       3,260       2,184  
Gain on sale of loans     -       -       -       1,393       -  
Other non-interest income     247       260       397       759       995  
     Total non-interest income     1,484       1,394       1,302       5,412       3,179  
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and benefits     7,415       7,146       6,920       21,654       19,661  
Premises and equipment     1,275       1,267       1,372       3,844       3,778  
Other     2,527       2,406       2,221       7,454       6,989  
     Total non-interest expense     11,217       10,819       10,513       32,952       30,428  
                     
Income before income taxes     7,830       5,873       4,330       18,897       14,014  
Income taxes     2,308       1,629       1,114       5,458       3,827  
                     
NET INCOME   $ 5,522     $ 4,244     $ 3,216     $ 13,439     $ 10,187  
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.66     $ 0.51     $ 0.39     $ 1.62     $ 1.24  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.66     $ 0.51     $ 0.39     $ 1.60     $ 1.23  
Average common shares outstanding     8,322,529       8,295,014       8,244,154       8,298,269       8,211,907  
Average common and equivalent                    
  shares outstanding     8,405,669       8,395,701       8,310,799       8,394,439       8,283,683  
                     
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                    
Return on average assets     1.13 %     0.91 %     0.64 %     0.94 %     0.70 %
Return on average equity     13.45 %     10.80 %     8.72 %     11.37 %     9.57 %
Return on average tangible equity     14.09 %     11.34 %     9.19 %     11.93 %     10.11 %
Efficiency ratio     56.52 %     61.41 %     69.42 %     60.44 %     69.25 %


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
    09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21   09/30/21
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 24,709     $ 20,378     $ 18,228     $ 4,539     $ 22,424  
Federal funds sold     216,345       138,057       206,305       465,917       578,626  
Investment securities     157,531       165,309       171,764       103,278       82,108  
Loans:                    
  Commercial     643,131       589,562       522,808       474,281       428,169  
  Real estate other     824,867       794,504       741,651       697,212       664,202  
  Real estate construction and land     71,523       63,189       51,204       43,194       41,312  
  SBA     8,565       13,310       44,040       81,403       107,096  
  Other     39,815       39,814       40,771       80,559       61,193  
     Loans, gross     1,587,901       1,500,379       1,400,474       1,376,649       1,301,972  
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)   1,902       2,570       2,434       1,688       760  
  Allowance for loan losses     (16,555 )     (15,957 )     (15,032 )     (14,081 )     (13,571 )
     Loans, net     1,573,248       1,486,992       1,387,876       1,364,256       1,289,161  
Premises and equipment, net     3,382       3,736       4,047       4,405       4,227  
Bank owned life insurance     24,955       24,788       24,614       24,412       24,247  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible     7,483       7,493       7,503       7,513       7,524  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   40,848       38,599       39,258       40,676       40,762  
     Total assets   $ 2,048,501     $ 1,885,352     $ 1,859,595     $ 2,014,996     $ 2,049,079  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
  Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 758,716     $ 715,432     $ 746,673     $ 771,205     $ 790,646  
  Demand interest-bearing     35,183       45,511       36,419       37,250       39,679  
  Money market and savings     597,244       626,156       686,781       717,480       750,112  
  Time     317,935       165,040       130,649       154,203       161,617  
     Total deposits     1,709,078       1,552,139       1,600,522       1,680,138       1,742,054  
                     
Junior subordinated debt securities     54,117       54,097       54,063       54,028       59,009  
Other borrowings     100,000       100,000       32,166       106,387       79,536  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   21,248       20,372       18,273       23,689       21,241  
     Total liabilities     1,884,443       1,726,608       1,705,024       1,864,242       1,901,840  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock     110,786       110,289       109,815       109,473       109,009  
Retained earnings     54,628       49,106       44,862       41,189       38,008  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)     (1,356 )     (651 )     (106 )     92       222  
     Total shareholders' equity     164,058       158,744       154,571       150,754       147,239  
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,048,501     $ 1,885,352     $ 1,859,595     $ 2,014,996     $ 2,049,079  
      -       -       -       -       -  
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier I leverage ratio     8.21 %     8.27 %     7.84 %     7.23 %     7.29 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio     7.98 %     8.09 %     8.49 %     8.62 %     9.17 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     11.57 %     11.84 %     12.49 %     12.75 %     13.92 %
Total equity/ total assets     8.01 %     8.42 %     8.31 %     7.48 %     7.19 %
Book value per share   $ 19.70     $ 19.09     $ 18.69     $ 18.24     $ 17.85  
                     
Common shares outstanding     8,327,781       8,317,161       8,270,901       8,264,300       8,250,109  


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
      Three months ended September 30,
 		   Three months ended June 30, 
     2022
 		   2022
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,523,442   4.97 %   $ 19,084   $ 1,464,922   4.46 %   $ 16,298
  Federal funds sold     162,314   2.12 %     867     145,329   0.77 %     280
  Investment securities     163,486   2.95 %     1,217     172,766   2.62 %     1,128
Total interest earning assets     1,849,242   4.54 %     21,168     1,783,017   3.98 %     17,706
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     20,153             19,735        
  All other assets (2)     60,832             61,444        
      TOTAL   $ 1,930,227           $ 1,864,196        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 40,044   0.08 %   $ 8   $ 42,380   0.08 %   $ 8
     Money market and savings     600,100   0.62 %     938     636,692   0.37 %     582
     Time     213,001   1.35 %     726     153,859   0.54 %     206
  Other     154,101   2.92 %     1,133     119,970   2.30 %     687
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,007,246   1.10 %     2,805     952,901   0.62 %     1,483
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     738,951             734,481        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     21,094             19,139        
Shareholders' equity     162,936             157,675        
    TOTAL   $ 1,930,227           $ 1,864,196        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.94 %   $ 18,363       3.65 %   $ 16,223
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $100,000 and $83,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $15.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
         Three months ended September 30,
    2022   2021
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,523,442   4.97 %   $ 19,084   $ 1,316,080   4.48 %   $ 14,870
  Federal funds sold     162,314   2.12 %     867     530,806   0.15 %     199
  Investment securities     163,486   2.95 %     1,217     65,811   2.83 %     470
Total interest earning assets     1,849,242   4.54 %     21,168     1,912,697   3.22 %     15,539
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     20,153             18,627        
  All other assets (2)     60,832             54,570        
      TOTAL   $ 1,930,227           $ 1,985,894        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 40,044   0.08 %   $ 8   $ 36,696   0.09 %   $ 8
     Money market and savings     600,100   0.62 %     938     735,785   0.52 %     961
     Time     213,001   1.35 %     726     169,849   0.43 %     183
  Other     154,101   2.92 %     1,133     102,287   2.12 %     546
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,007,246   1.10 %     2,805     1,044,617   0.64 %     1,698
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     738,951             776,195        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     21,094             18,719        
Shareholders' equity     162,936             146,363        
    TOTAL   $ 1,930,227           $ 1,985,894        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.94 %   $ 18,363       2.87 %   $ 13,841
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $100,000 and $1.0 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $13.3 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
    Nine months ended September 30,
    2022   2021
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,453,741   4.62 %   $ 50,268   $ 1,382,074   4.27 %   $ 44,157
  Federal funds sold     217,008   0.79 %     1,283     422,050   0.12 %     371
  Investment securities     155,423   2.79 %     3,247     60,042   2.72 %     1,222
Total interest earning assets     1,826,172   4.01 %     54,798     1,864,166   3.28 %     45,750
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     19,550             17,223        
  All other assets (2)     61,939             58,646        
      TOTAL   $ 1,907,661           $ 1,940,035        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
    Demand   $ 40,214   0.08 %     25   $ 35,031   0.11 %   $ 29
    Money market and savings     652,849   0.45 %     2,185     684,995   0.56 %     2,858
    Time     172,284   0.83 %     1,064     180,572   0.44 %     594
  Other     125,108   2.58 %     2,412     144,501   1.39 %     1,506
Total interest-bearing liabilities     990,455   0.77 %     5,686     1,045,099   0.64 %     4,987
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     738,273             731,659        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     20,848             20,966        
Shareholders' equity     158,085             142,311        
    TOTAL   $ 1,907,661           $ 1,940,035        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.60 %   $ 49,112       2.92 %   $ 40,763
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $501,000 and $3.3 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.0 million and $14.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
REVENUE:   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021
                     
Net interest income   $ 18,363   $ 16,223   $ 14,526   $ 13,967   $ 13,841  
Non-interest income     1,484     1,394     2,534     994     1,302  
Total revenue   $ 19,847   $ 17,617   $ 17,060   $ 14,961   $ 15,143  
                     
                     
                     
                     
PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES               Amortization Deferred
    AND COSTS:   Deferred Balance at Origination   of Deferred   Balance
    2021 Program 2020 Program Total   Balance   Remaining
                     
PPP fees   $ 4,479   $ 9,086   $ 13,565   $ 13,505   $ 60  
PPP capitalized loan origination costs     540     2,451     2,991     2,985     6  
Net PPP fees   $ 3,939   $ 6,635   $ 10,574   $ 10,520   $ 54  
                     
                     
                     
IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED   Amortization of Deferred Balance
    IN NET INTEREST INCOME:   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021
                     
PPP fees   $ 293   $ 769   $ 1,014   $ 817   $ 1,909  
PPP capitalized loan origination costs     15     102     223     109     348  
Net PPP fees   $ 278   $ 667   $ 791   $ 708   $ 1,561  
                     
                     
                     
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021
                     
Total non-interest expense   $ 11,217   $ 10,819   $ 10,916   $ 10,009   $ 10,513  
Total capitalized loan origination costs     1,102     1,073     984     1,601     1,197  
Total operating expenses, before capitalization                    
    of loan origination costs   $ 12,319   $ 11,892   $ 11,900   $ 11,610   $ 11,710  
                     
                     
                     
                     
GROSS LOANS:   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21   09/30/21
                     
Gross loans   $ 1,587,901 $ 1,500,379 $ 1,400,474 $ 1,376,649 $ 1,301,972  
PPP loans     3,797     7,843     36,905     72,527     97,451  
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans   $ 1,584,104   $ 1,492,536   $ 1,363,569   $ 1,304,122   $ 1,204,521  


Primary Logo

