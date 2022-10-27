Cierto Tequila Awarded Six Medals at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded six medals at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC). "We take pride that IWSC's judging panel, 400 of the world's most sophisticated and discerning palates, recognizes that Cierto is truly a world-class tequila," remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto's Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred twenty-four (524) international medals and awards.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning tequila. Cierto is a patiently crafted expression of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth- and fifth-generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. In just three years, Cierto has won 524 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

About International Wine & Spirits Competition

The International Wine & Spirits Competition sets an international benchmark for quality. For half a century, the IWSC has recognized and rewarded the very best wines and spirits in the world. Today they have over 400 global experts judging their awards for seven months of the year.

