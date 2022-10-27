Submit Release
RAD Diversified REIT Announces Updated Share Price and 6.52% Return for Q3

Q3 share price of $22.22 per share, a 6.52% quarterly gain, and a 122.2% gain since inception. 

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Diversified REIT ("RADD") is pleased to announce its updated share price of $22.22 USD per share. This is the landmark REIT's largest quarterly price increase since November 2021.

RAD Diversified is an SEC-approved Regulation A+ offering. The RAD Diversified team uses a proprietary Diamond Five approach to real estate across the residential, commercial, farmland, and construction markets. This in-depth approach and decades of experience in the real estate industry make RADD an excellent choice for any investor looking to start or expand their ability to create or protect wealth with alternative investments.

When asked about RADD's success this quarter, Co-Founder and CEO Dutch Mendenhall explained, 

"The numbers are clearly black and white; we've had another great quarter, and providing great results to our tribe of investors is something my business partner and I have always taken very seriously. Since founding RADD in 2019, we have generated a 122.2% increase for our earliest investors. I mean, who doesn't like doubling their investments?" Dutch continued, "But in all seriousness, I couldn't be happier with RADD's trajectory. My world-class team continues to amaze Amy and me daily as we work to provide the best alternative investments in the world." 

What makes RADD different is a proper understanding of the real estate market and the investor's ability to participate in real estate without having to learn the ropes or ever getting their hands dirty.

Since its inception, RAD Diversified REIT & Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets.

On Behalf of the Board,

Dutch Mendenhall

Co-founder and CEO

RAD Diversified REIT Inc.

About RAD Diversified REIT Inc.:

RAD Diversified REIT is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential, commercial, construction, and farmland real estate markets. RADD adjusts its share price quarterly based on changes in the underlying net asset value of its portfolio of assets. Since its inception, RAD Diversified REIT & Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets.

Additional information and a link to our offering circular are available on its website

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rad-diversified-reit-announces-updated-share-price-and-6-52-return-for-q3--301661545.html

SOURCE RAD Diversified

