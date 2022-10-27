Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ("Y-mAbs" or the "Company") YMAB. Investors who purchased Y-mAbs securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ymab.

The investigation concerns whether Y-mAbs has violated federal securities laws.

On October 3, 2022, Y-mAbs issued a press release "announc[ing] clinical data on the Company's product candidate OMBLASTYS® (131I-omburtamab) for the treatment of CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma." Among other data, Y-mAbs reported that "Serious Adverse Events (‘SAE') was found in 40.6% of the patients and were mostly related to myelosuppression." On this news, Y-mAbs's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 3, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedY-mAbs shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ymab. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: