Trailblazing Women in the Communications Industry Celebrated at NYWICI's 52nd Annual Matrix Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesterday, New York Women in Communications (NYWICI), honored the 2022 Matrix Awards recipients at a reception and awards ceremony at the Ziegfield Ballroom in Manhattan. This star-studded event welcomed Gwen Stefani, Marlee Matlin, Katie Couric, Judy Woodruff, Blake Shelton, Kelly Ripa, Lesley Stahl and many more exceptional communications professionals.

"What an incredible night! It was wonderful to come together at the 2022 Matrix Awards to celebrate this group of inspiring women," said Dustee Jenkins, President of NYWICI and Global Head of Public Affairs at Spotify. "NYWICI is proud to honor the influential voices who represent the very best of our industry, and to support the growth of all of the women following in their footsteps."

This marked the 52nd year of the Matrix Awards and the return to a live, large-scale event after the pandemic. Considered the "'Oscars' of the communications industry," the Matrix Awards drew more than 500 people to the awards gala to celebrate trailblazers who are changing the world. Chosen for their impact and influence in the industry and on our culture, the 2022 honorees joined a remarkable group of past Matrix Award winners.

The 2022 NYWICI Matrix Honorees and Presenters included:

  • Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, presented by Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP
  • Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney, presented by Kelly Ripa, Host and Executive Producer, "Live with Kelly and Ryan"
  • Marlee Matlin, Actress and Activist, presented by Camryn Manheim, Actress and Activist
  • Stephanie Mehta, CEO and Chief Content Officer, Mansueto Ventures, presented by Martha Nelson, Chair of the Board of Directors, City Limits
  • Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express, presented by Ken Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst and Former Chairman and CEO, American Express
  • Gwen Stefani, GRAMMY® Award winning singer, songwriter, fashion designer, coach on "The Voice," and founder of GXVE Beauty, presented by Blake Shelton, Singer and Television Personality
  • Tiffany R. Warren, EVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group; and President and Founder, ADCOLOR, presented by Justine Song Henning, Chief Client Officer, HZ
  • Judy Woodruff, Anchor and Managing Editor, "PBS NewsHour," presented by Lesley Stahl, Broadcast Journalist and Correspondent for "60 Minutes"

Proceeds from the Matrix Awards go towards a full range of scholarships and educational programs for women at every stage of their career. To date, NYWICI's Foundation, the largest for communications scholarships for women in the country, has given more than $2 million dollars in scholarships.

NYWICI's mission is to empower women in the communications field at every career stage to reach their full potential and navigate the ever-changing landscape of communications. NYWICI promotes professional growth and inspires members to achieve and share success by actively encouraging leadership and professional development, as well as networking opportunities that connect women who connect the world.

Event photos can be viewed here.

To learn more, please visit NYWICI.org.

