Turing Presents First Ever BOUNDARYLESS 2022 Conference Covering the Future of Remote Work

Turing, an AI-powered technology company disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to source the most deeply vetted developers and teams, announced today that registration for its one day conference, BOUNDARYLESS is now open. The hybrid event being held at Bespoke in San Francisco, CA will cover a broad range of remote-work-related topics, including global culture for remote teams; winning the talent war; upskilling and the right way to retain talent; building productivity into your processes; legal compliance in a remote first world; and cloud collaboration.

The keynote speaker at the conference will be the William Eberle Professor of Economics at Stanford University, Nicholas Bloom, a world-renowned expert on remote work. Professor Bloom has been researching working from home for almost 20 years and has been heavily involved with policy, including meeting with President Obama, and speaking at the 2014 Working Families Summit. He gave a 2017 TEDx talk on working from home, has consulted with 100s of CEOs and managers, and has been covered extensively in national and international media.

"The remote work revolution has brought both risk and reward to the forefront of every industry, but to engage effectively, companies need to embrace a ‘boundaryless' approach," said Jonathan Siddharth, Co-Founder and CEO of Turing. "We developed this unique event, BOUNDARYLESS 2022, to share perspectives and insights from some of today's top experts on what the future holds for the remote work landscape."

BOUNDARYLESS will showcase a variety of speakers, each experts in the future of remote work, including:

Turing is an AI-powered technology company that is disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to engage the most deeply vetted developers and teams. The company's software-driven Talent Cloud is an AI-powered platform that sources, deeply vets, and matches developers with opportunities from some of the world's leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, Disney, Reddit, and Rivian. Turing has received numerous awards, including Forbes 2022 "One of America's Best Startup Employers," The Information's "Most Promising B2B Startup," and Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies. The company has raised more than $140 Million from investors including: WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Stanford StartX and executives from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon. Turing's last round of funding was on a $4 Billion valuation cap. To learn more about Turing visit turing.com.

