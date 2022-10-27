Shamp Silk and Bell Law Firm Secure $75M in Medical Malpractice Trial for Georgia Man with "Locked-in Syndrome"

Healthcare providers Dr. Matthew Womack and Dr. James Waldschmidt held accountable for negligence

A Fulton County jury ruled in favor of a Georgia man after a stroke and subsequent medical negligence left him with "locked-in syndrome," cognitively aware but unable to move any part of his body other than his eyes. Plaintiff Jonathan Buckelew was represented by lead counsel Laura Shamp of Shamp Silk and co-counsel Lloyd Bell of Bell Law Firm. During the three-week trial, Shamp, Bell and team proved emergency room physician Dr. Matthew Womack and radiologist Dr. James Waldschmidt acted negligently and failed to meet the applicable standards of care.

In October 2015, Jonathan Buckelew collapsed and became unresponsive during a chiropractic visit. The 32-year-old was transported to Roswell, Georgia's North Fulton Medical Center, where several healthcare professionals failed to properly identify that he was suffering a brain stem stroke. He wasn't diagnosed until the following day, and this critical delay caused his profound brain damage and catastrophic paralysis.

Buckelew was awarded $75 million as a result of the successful medical malpractice case. In its October 20 verdict, the jury found Dr. Womack a North Fulton Emergency physician 60% at fault for the damages and apportioned the remaining verdict to Dr. Waldschmidt for missing the arterial blockage causing the stroke when he read the images Womack ordered.

"This case is heartbreaking because Jonathan's paralysis and brain damage were completely avoidable," stated Lloyd Bell. "If the slew of healthcare providers involved in Jonathan's care would have acted according to the standard of care, caught and treated his stroke earlier, and communicated more effectively, Jonathan's life would look entirely different."

"It was an honor to work alongside Laura Shamp in this case to deliver the justice that the Buckelew family deserves," continued Bell. "We know it can't give Jonathan back the life he led before this awful situation, but we hope that holding these doctors accountable will prevent the suffering of any additional patients."

More details about Buckelew. v. Womack, case number 17EV004146, can be found here. For more information about Bell Law Firm's mission to help victims of medical malpractice, visit www.belllawfirm.com.

