Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Temporary Waiver Set to Expire on 10/31/2022

APPLY BEFORE OCTOBER 31, 2022! The PSLF (Public Service Loan Forgiveness) temporary waiver allows eligible borrowers who work for a qualifying employer to apply for PSLF, despite having loans that may not have been previously eligible.

Don’t wait, you’ll need time to complete the PSLF Tool, gather your employment certifications, and submit the application. Visit studentaid.gov and file your waiver TODAY!

For questions reach out to the Finance Authority of Maine at 207-623-3263 or info@famemaine.com.

