ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Year-over-year revenue grows 5%, operating profit up 5%, non-GAAP operating profit up 4%



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 5% to $950.3 million; up 9% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin expanded by 90 bps to 56.9%; non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 40 bps to 57.6%

Income from operations increased 5%; non-GAAP operating profit up 4%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.43; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.51

“Our first quarter fiscal year 2023 results demonstrate strong sales growth in the Americas and solid overall performance for our businesses,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “Our global ResMed team continues to power through the dynamic supply chain environment to increase production volumes and deliver more products and software solutions into the hands of people who need them. During the quarter we saw strong customer uptake of our reengineered AirSense 10 Card-to-Cloud device. We also continued to increase our access to semiconductor communications chips, allowing us to produce more of our industry-leading, 100%-connectable platforms. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering lifesaving therapy solutions and driving accelerated adoption of digital health in sleep apnea, respiratory care, and out-of-hospital care. I am confident in our growth strategy and our ability to accelerate toward our goal of improving 250 million lives in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 950.3 $ 904.0 5 % 9 % Gross margin 56.9 % 56.0 % 2 Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.6 % 57.2 % 1 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 193.9 176.7 10 16 Research and development expenses 63.2 60.0 5 9 Income from operations 275.7 261.9 5 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 290.8 280.7 4 Net income 210.5 203.6 3 Non-GAAP net income (B) 222.1 222.0 Nil Diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.39 3 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.51 $ 1.51 Nil

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.





Discussion of First Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices as well as reduced competitive supply. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 18 percent, primarily due to the factors discussed above and recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets declined by 6 percent on a constant currency basis. Software-as-a-Service revenue increased by 9 percent, due to continued growth in our Home Medical Equipment vertical.

Gross margin increased by 90 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin increased by 40 basis points, mainly due to an increase in average selling prices, partially offset by unfavorable product mix and foreign currency movements.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 16 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses increased to 20.4 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.5 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses and increases in travel expenses.

Income from operations increased by 5 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 4 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $210.5 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.43. Non-GAAP net income was $222.1 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.51, both consistent with the same period of the prior year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $44.7 million, reflecting the impact of increases in working capital. During the quarter we paid $64.4 million in dividends.



Other Business and Operational Highlights

Announced the acquisition of mementor, a German pioneer and health tech startup that develops and distributes digital medical products in the field of sleep medicine and related areas. mementor offers the first permanently approved Digital Health Application (DiGA), somnio, eligible for reimbursement in the field of sleep medicine.

Celebrated the official opening of ResMed’s new technology R&D facility in Ireland (Sandyford in Dublin) and announced a plan to double the Ireland-based software and technology team with 70 jobs over the next four years to support innovation, technology development, and product development.

Released updated global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) prevalence numbers via a late-breaking abstract at the European Respiratory Society Congress. Based on ResMed’s updated research, it’s estimated over 480 million people worldwide suffer from COPD, a 22-126% increase over today’s most cited resources.



Dividend program

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net revenue $ 950,294 $ 904,015 Cost of sales 403,110 386,667 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 6,374 11,059 Total cost of sales $ 409,484 $ 397,726 Gross profit $ 540,810 $ 506,289 Selling, general, and administrative 193,933 176,719 Research and development 63,188 59,950 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,950 7,707 Total operating expenses $ 265,071 $ 244,376 Income from operations 275,739 261,913 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (7,134 ) $ (5,360 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (2,028 ) (1,386 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments (3,280 ) 5,612 Other, net (1,504 ) (1,991 ) Total other income (expenses), net (13,946 ) (3,125 ) Income before income taxes $ 261,793 $ 258,788 Income taxes 51,315 55,175 Net income $ 210,478 $ 203,613 Basic earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 1.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.39 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.51 $ 1.51 Basic shares outstanding 146,431 145,680 Diluted shares outstanding 147,134 146,860

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,163 $ 273,710 Accounts receivable, net 620,483 575,950 Inventories 864,852 743,910 Prepayments and other current assets 341,199 337,908 Total current assets $ 2,033,697 $ 1,931,478 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 487,376 $ 498,181 Operating lease right-of-use assets 125,319 132,314 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,276,994 2,282,386 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 254,174 251,494 Total non-current assets $ 3,143,863 $ 3,164,375 Total assets $ 5,177,560 $ 5,095,853 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 181,485 $ 159,245 Accrued expenses 324,055 344,722 Operating lease liabilities, current 21,076 21,856 Deferred revenue 108,195 108,667 Income taxes payable 47,942 44,893 Short-term debt 9,906 9,916 Total current liabilities $ 692,659 $ 689,299 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 97,620 $ 95,455 Deferred income taxes 11,830 9,714 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 114,214 120,453 Other long-term liabilities 5,838 5,974 Long-term debt 785,436 765,325 Long-term income taxes payable 37,076 48,882 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,052,014 $ 1,045,803 Total liabilities $ 1,744,673 $ 1,735,102 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 586 $ 586 Additional paid-in capital 1,701,902 1,682,432 Retained earnings 3,759,783 3,613,736 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (406,128 ) (312,747 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,432,887 $ 3,360,751 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,177,560 $ 5,095,853





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 210,478 $ 203,613 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,273 39,102 Amortization of right-of-use assets 7,761 8,517 Stock-based compensation costs 16,919 17,303 Loss attributable to equity method investments 2,028 1,386 (Gain) loss on equity investment 3,280 (5,612 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (56,238 ) 33,704 Inventories, net (147,096 ) (55,976 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (36,784 ) (14,391 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other 8,041 (293,303 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ 44,662 $ (65,657 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (29,056 ) (27,340 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (3,317 ) (4,453 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19,100 ) — Purchases of investments (4,291 ) (6,600 ) (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (3,042 ) (3,481 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (58,806 ) $ (41,874 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 2,610 4,354 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (59 ) (195 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 50,000 150,000 Repayment of borrowings (30,000 ) — Dividends paid (64,431 ) (61,189 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (41,880 ) $ 92,970 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (10,523 ) $ (4,568 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (66,547 ) (19,129 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 273,710 295,278 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 207,163 $ 276,149





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Revenue $ 950,294 $ 904,015 GAAP cost of sales $ 409,484 $ 397,726 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (6,374 ) (11,059 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 403,110 $ 386,667 GAAP gross profit $ 540,810 $ 506,289 GAAP gross margin 56.9 % 56.0 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 547,184 $ 517,348 Non-GAAP gross margin 57.6 % 57.2 %





The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 GAAP income from operations $ 275,739 $ 261,913 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 6,374 11,059 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 7,950 7,707 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 745 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 290,808 $ 280,679





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 GAAP net income $ 210,478 $ 203,613 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales, net of tax (A) 4,835 8,435 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses, net of tax (A) 6,031 5,878 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 745 — Reserve for disputed tax position (A) — 4,111 Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 222,089 $ 222,037 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,134 146,860 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.39 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.51 $ 1.51

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and the reserve for disputed tax positions from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.



ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.







Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 (A) September 30,

2021 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 339.5 $ 275.9 23 % Masks and other 238.6 215.1 11 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 578.1 $ 491.0 18 Software-as-a-Service 105.9 97.5 9 Total $ 684.0 $ 588.6 16 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 178.0 $ 218.2 (18 )% (10 )% Masks and other 88.3 97.2 (9 ) 3 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 266.3 $ 315.5 (16 ) (6 ) Global revenue Devices $ 517.6 $ 494.2 5 % 9 % Masks and other 326.9 312.3 5 8 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 844.4 $ 806.5 5 9 Software-as-a-Service 105.9 97.5 9 9 Total $ 950.3 $ 904.0 5 9

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





