Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the "Company" "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Net income for the current quarter was $13.9 million compared to $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $13.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $16.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a $4.3 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $541 thousand in the prior year quarter.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the current quarter was $22.9 million, up $1.7 million, or 8.1%, from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding a non-recurring $2.0 million enhancement from the surrender and redeployment of $25.5 million in cash surrender value of company owned life insurance, which offset $2.0 million in incremental income taxes associated with the transaction, of which approximately $1.5 million was recognized in the third quarter, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) decreased by $291 thousand, or 1.4%, from the prior year period. Excluding this non-recurring enhancement as well as accretion income and fees related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans during both periods of comparison, pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) increased by $770 thousand, or 3.9% from the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Total loans were $3.87 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $213.0 million, or 5.8%, from September 30, 2021 and $102.8 million, or 2.7%, from June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew $326.8 million, or 9.2%, and $109.0 million, or 2.9%, during the twelve and three months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

Net interest income increased by $4.8 million, or 12.5%, from the year-ago quarter and $1.5 million, or 3.5%, from the linked quarter on continued loan growth and net interest margin expansion to 3.28%.

Noninterest income increased by $569 thousand, or 4.7%, from the third quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million, or 11.4%, from the second quarter of 2022. Contributing to third quarter 2022 noninterest income was the previously mentioned enhancement from the surrender and redeployment strategy executed in the third quarter of 2022, which offset income taxes associated with the transaction.

The Company continues to report strong credit quality metrics, including non-performing loans to total loans of 0.22% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15% as of September 30, 2022.

“Our solid third quarter performance was driven by the strength of our commercial lending franchise that was bolstered by our strategic expansion into the Mid-Atlantic earlier this year," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Year-over-year commercial loan growth was strong and we’re seeing excellent performance and a sizable pipeline coming from the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. Throughout our entire footprint, we remain focused on introducing high-quality commercial clients to our relationship-based approach to banking to support our continued, credit-disciplined loan growth.

“Amid the current challenging economic environment, we believe that all of our businesses – including our community bank, commercial bank, insurance business and investment advisory affiliates – are well-positioned to serve our customers and communities. The strategic investments we’ve made in recent quarters have allowed us to bring on exceptional talent, expand our geographic reach, and significantly enhance our digital capabilities and offerings, which in turn is enabling us to enhance the efficiency of our team, improve the customer experience and expand our client base to reach fintechs and other non-bank financials.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Solid organic loan growth and continued expansion of our net interest margin in the current rising rate environment supported a 3.5% increase in quarterly net interest income growth from the linked quarter. Loan growth, along with changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments and the impact of an increase in the national unemployment forecast, contributed to an increase in our provision for credit losses to $4.3 million in the most recent quarter. Total noninterest income was up 11.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022, as the Company recorded a $2.0 million increase in company owned life insurance revenue, reflecting a non-recurring enhancement associated with the Company’s engagement of a new insurance carrier. Quarterly noninterest expenses, which were relatively flat with the linked quarter, were in-line with our expectations and we remain focused on balancing strategic investments designed to drive future growth and operating leverage."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $4.8 million from the third quarter of 2021.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.23 billion, a decrease of $15.8 million from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $46.9 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and an $18.2 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $49.3 million increase in average loans. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $264.0 million higher than the third quarter of 2021 due to a $191.9 million increase in the average balance of investment securities and a $187.1 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a $115.0 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash.

Net interest margin was 3.28% in the current quarter as compared to 3.19% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.07% in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans and associated loan origination fees accreted over the term of such loans or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.26% in the third quarter of 2022, 3.14% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.05% in the third quarter of 2021. Our net interest margin has improved primarily due to the impact of 2022 interest rate increases and a decrease in the level of lower yield Federal Reserve interest-earning cash in comparison to the prior year.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $569 thousand from the third quarter of 2021.

Insurance income of $1.6 million was $337 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2022 and $293 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2021.

Investment advisory income of $2.7 million was $184 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2022 and $247 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a market-driven decrease in the value of assets under management.

Company owned life insurance of $3.0 million was $2.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2022 and $2.2 million higher than the third quarter of 2021, due to the previously mentioned enhancement from the surrender and redeploy strategy executed in the third quarter.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $65 thousand was $177 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2022 and $629 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2021. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $99 thousand in the quarter, $546 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2022 and $278 thousand lower than in the third quarter of 2021. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale was $308 thousand in the current quarter compared to $828 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, which included a $586 thousand gain related to the sale of a $31.3 million portfolio of indirect loans, and $600 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. Sales volumes and margins for residential loans have moderated in 2022 as compared to 2021.

A net loss of $385 thousand on tax credit investments was recognized in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $92 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and $129 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments represents the amortization of tax credit investments, partially offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income.

Other noninterest income was $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in both the linked and year-ago periods.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $32.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $32.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $29.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.0 million was $1.0 million higher than the second quarter of 2022 and $2.2 million higher than the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to investments in personnel and wage pressures driven by the current competitive labor market coupled with an increase in health insurance benefits due to higher medical claims.

Occupancy and equipment expense of $3.8 million was $222 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2022 and $41 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2021. In the linked second quarter, the Company purchased laptop computers to support its flexible work model.

Professional services expense of $1.2 million was $22 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2022 and $353 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of higher expense incurred in the prior year period for enterprise standardization expense and miscellaneous consulting fees.

Computer and data processing expense of $4.4 million was $166 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2022 and $828 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2021 due to timing of the Company’s strategic investments in technology, including digital banking initiatives, a customer relationship management solution implemented across all lines of business, and Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, initiatives.

Advertising and promotions expense of $651 thousand reflects an increase of $245 thousand and an increase of $177 thousand from the linked and year-ago periods, respectively, as the Company launched a refreshed brand and associated advertising campaign in the third quarter of 2022.

Other expense of $3.4 million was $394 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2022 and $968 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2021. This category of expense was impacted by a combination of factors including overdraft charge-offs, as well as travel and entertainment expenses.

As previously disclosed, in the second quarter of 2022 the Company recognized restructuring charges of $1.3 million in connection with the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon then-existing purchase offers and current market conditions for five locations that were closed in the second half of 2020. There were no such restructuring charges in the third quarters of 2022 or 2021.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Contributing to third quarter 2022 income tax expense were approximately $1.5 million of incremental taxes associated with the previously mentioned company owned life insurance surrender and redeploy strategy, which was offset by a $2.0 million non-recurring enhancement recorded as noninterest income. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the third quarter of 2022, second quarter of 2022, and third quarter of 2021, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $511 thousand, $473 thousand, and $535 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 25.4% for the third quarter of 2022, 19.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and 21.0% for the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and, in the third quarter of 2022, was impacted by the previously mentioned company owned life insurance transaction. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.62 billion at September 30, 2022, up $56.3 million from June 30, 2022, and up $1.3 million from September 30, 2021.

Investment securities were $1.16 billion at September 30, 2022, down $98.9 million from June 30, 2022, and down $153.0 million from September 30, 2021. The decline in the linked quarter portfolio balance was largely driven by a decrease in the market value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The decrease from September 30, 2021 was the result of the deployment of excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage-backed securities, reallocating excess Federal Reserve cash balances into securities demonstrating higher relative yields.

Total loans were $3.87 billion at September 30, 2022, up $102.8 million, or 2.7%, from June 30, 2022, and up $213.0 million, or 5.8%, from September 30, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $3.86 billion at September 30, 2022, up $109.0 million, or 2.9%, from June 30, 2022, and up $326.8 million, or 9.2%, from September 30, 2021.

Commercial business loans totaled $633.9 million, up $22.8 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2022, and down $52.3 million, or 7.6%, from September 30, 2021. Declines were driven by the forgiveness or repayment of PPP loans. PPP loans net of deferred fees are included in commercial business loans and were $2.8 million at September 30, 2022, $8.9 million at June 30, 2022, and $116.7 million at September 30, 2021. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP loans increased 4.8% from June 30, 2022, and increased 10.8% from September 30, 2021.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.56 billion, up $116.4 million, or 8.0%, from June 30, 2022, and up $216.0 million, or 16.0%, from September 30, 2021.

Residential real estate loans totaled $577.8 million, up $3.0 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2022, and down $6.3 million, or 1.1%, from September 30, 2021.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $1.00 billion, down $41.8 million, or 4.0%, from June 30, 2022, and up $56.9 million, or 6.0%, from September 30, 2021.

Total deposits were $4.91 billion at September 30, 2022, $84.6 million higher than June 30, 2022, and $69.8 million lower than September 30, 2021. The increase from June 30, 2022 was primarily the result of seasonally higher public deposits and an increase in reciprocal deposits. The decrease from September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of decreases in public and reciprocal deposits due to alternative investment opportunities for these depositors as a result of the higher interest rate environment. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 21% at June 30, 2022, and 24% at September 30, 2021.

Short-term borrowings were $69.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $109.0 million at June 30, 2022. There were no short-term borrowings at September 30, 2021. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $394.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $425.8 million at June 30, 2022, and $494.0 million at September 30, 2021. The decline was primarily the result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as the losses are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and, given the high quality of our agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $24.57 at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.07, or 7.8%, from $26.64 at June 30, 2022, and a decrease of $5.52, or 18.4%, from $30.09 at September 30, 2021. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $19.77 at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.05, or 9.4%, from $21.82 at June 30, 2022, and a decrease of $5.61, or 22.1%, from $25.38 at September 30, 2021. The common equity to assets ratio was 6.70% at September 30, 2022, compared to 7.34% at June 30, 2022, and 8.48% at September 30, 2021. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 5.46%, 6.09% and 7.25% at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The primary driver of declines in all four measures as compared to prior periods was the previously described increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.29 per common share, consistent with the linked quarter and representing an increase of 7.4% over the prior year quarter. The dividend returned 33.0% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2022, compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, were as follows:

Leverage Ratio was 8.35% compared to 8.20% and 8.36% at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.75% compared to 9.91% and 10.24% at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.12% compared to 10.29% and 10.66% at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.53% compared to 12.75% and 13.25% at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $8.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, as compared to $6.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, and $6.7 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs were $2.2 million in the current quarter as compared to net recoveries of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $587 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was 0.22% in the current quarter, (0.11)% in the second quarter of 2022 and 0.06% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs relative to the linked and year-ago periods was primarily due to an increase in consumer indirect charge-offs to more normalized, pre-pandemic levels.

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.14%, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2022, and 1.24% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, the September 30, 2022, allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.14%, an increase of 1 basis point from 1.13% at June 30, 2022, and a decrease of 14 basis points from 1.28% at September 30, 2021.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $3.8 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $446 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and a benefit of $334 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $507 thousand increase in the third quarter of 2022, a $119 thousand increase in the second quarter of 2022, and a $206 thousand decrease in the third quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a benefit to the provision for credit losses in each quarter of 2021 as a result of improvement in the national unemployment forecast, the designated loss driver for the Company’s current expected credit loss standard model, and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in the release of credit loss reserves. Loan loss provision has returned to a more normalized level in 2022, excluding a $2.0 million commercial loan recovery recognized in the linked second quarter, due to the impact of an increase in the national unemployment forecast and qualitative factors reflecting economic uncertainty associated with higher interest rates, inflation and global political unrest, partially offset by a reduction in overall specific reserve levels.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 517% at September 30, 2022, 648% at June 30, 2022, and 681% at September 30, 2021.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2022, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022 2021 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,581 $ 109,705 $ 170,404 $ 79,112 $ 288,426 Investment securities: Available for sale 965,531 1,057,018 1,119,362 1,178,515 1,097,950 Held-to-maturity, net 197,538 204,933 211,173 205,581 218,135 Total investment securities 1,163,069 1,261,951 1,330,535 1,384,096 1,316,085 Loans held for sale 2,074 4,265 5,544 6,202 5,916 Loans: Commercial business 633,894 611,102 625,141 638,293 686,191 Commercial mortgage 1,564,545 1,448,152 1,434,759 1,412,788 1,348,550 Residential real estate loans 577,821 574,784 574,895 577,299 584,091 Residential real estate lines 77,336 76,108 76,860 78,531 79,196 Consumer indirect 997,423 1,039,251 1,007,404 958,048 940,537 Other consumer 15,832 14,621 14,589 14,477 15,334 Total loans 3,866,851 3,764,018 3,733,648 3,679,436 3,653,899 Allowance for credit losses - loans 44,106 42,452 40,966 39,676 45,444 Total loans, net 3,822,745 3,721,566 3,692,682 3,639,760 3,608,455 Total interest-earning assets 5,073,983 5,206,795 5,266,351 5,105,608 5,189,075 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,653 73,897 74,146 74,400 74,659 Total assets 5,624,482 5,568,198 5,630,498 5,520,779 5,623,193 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,135,125 1,114,460 1,079,949 1,107,561 1,144,852 Interest-bearing demand 946,431 877,661 990,404 864,528 893,976 Savings and money market 1,800,321 1,845,186 2,015,384 1,933,047 2,015,855 Time deposits 1,023,277 983,209 917,195 921,954 920,280 Total deposits 4,905,154 4,820,516 5,002,932 4,827,090 4,974,963 Short-term borrowings 69,000 109,000 - 30,000 - Long-term borrowings, net 74,144 74,067 73,989 73,911 73,834 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,913,173 3,889,123 3,996,972 3,823,440 3,903,945 Shareholders’ equity 394,048 425,801 446,846 505,142 494,013 Common shareholders’ equity 376,756 408,509 429,554 487,850 476,721 Tangible common equity(1) 303,103 334,612 355,408 413,450 402,062 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (141,183 ) $ (99,724 ) $ (67,094 ) $ (13,207 ) $ (12,116 ) Common shares outstanding 15,334 15,334 15,299 15,747 15,842 Treasury shares 765 765 800 354 258 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.35 % 8.20 % 8.13 % 8.23 % 8.36 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.75 % 9.91 % 9.85 % 10.28 % 10.24 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.12 % 10.29 % 10.24 % 10.68 % 10.66 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.53 % 12.75 % 12.72 % 13.12 % 13.25 % Common equity to assets 6.70 % 7.34 % 7.63 % 8.84 % 8.48 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 5.46 % 6.09 % 6.40 % 7.59 % 7.25 % Common book value per share $ 24.57 $ 26.64 $ 28.08 $ 30.98 $ 30.09 Tangible common book value per share(1) $ 19.77 $ 21.82 $ 23.23 $ 26.26 $ 25.38

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.







FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 138,302 $ 123,452 $ 50,675 $ 45,276 $ 42,351 $ 43,753 $ 41,227 Interest expense 14,079 9,590 7,607 3,679 2,793 2,885 2,954 Net interest income 124,223 113,862 43,068 41,597 39,558 40,868 38,273 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 7,196 (7,144 ) 4,314 563 2,319 (1,192 ) (541 ) Net interest income after provision

(benefit) for credit losses 117,027 121,006 38,754 41,034 37,239 42,060 38,814 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 4,403 4,081 1,597 1,437 1,369 1,490 1,502 Insurance income 4,902 4,407 1,571 1,234 2,097 1,343 1,864 Card interchange income 6,131 6,270 2,076 2,103 1,952 2,228 2,118 Investment advisory 8,669 8,627 2,722 2,906 3,041 3,045 2,969 Company owned life insurance 4,667 2,126 2,965 869 833 821 776 Investments in limited partnerships 1,102 1,787 65 242 795 294 694 Loan servicing 383 293 139 135 109 122 105 Income from derivative instruments, net 1,263 1,660 99 645 519 1,035 377 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale 1,045 2,468 308 828 (91 ) 482 600 Net (loss) gain on investment securities (15 ) 71 - (15 ) - - - Net (loss) gain on other assets (15 ) 286 (22 ) 7 - 155 138 Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments (704 ) 62 (385 ) (92 ) (227 ) (493 ) (129 ) Other 3,503 3,094 1,517 1,061 925 1,152 1,069 Total noninterest income 35,334 35,232 12,652 11,360 11,322 11,674 12,083 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 51,532 44,782 17,950 16,966 16,616 16,111 15,798 Occupancy and equipment 11,564 10,502 3,793 4,015 3,756 3,869 3,834 Professional services 4,172 5,098 1,247 1,269 1,656 1,437 1,600 Computer and data processing 12,959 10,160 4,407 4,573 3,979 3,952 3,579 Supplies and postage 1,450 1,361 440 469 541 408 447 FDIC assessments 1,785 1,942 651 621 513 682 697 Advertising and promotions 1,437 1,234 651 406 380 470 474 Amortization of intangibles 747 801 244 249 254 259 264 Restructuring charges 1,269 - - 1,269 - 111 - Other 8,934 6,973 3,444 3,050 2,440 2,598 2,476 Total noninterest expense 95,849 82,853 32,827 32,887 30,135 29,897 29,169 Income before income taxes 56,512 73,385 18,579 19,507 18,426 23,837 21,728 Income tax expense 12,027 15,300 4,725 3,859 3,443 4,225 4,553 Net income 44,485 58,085 13,854 15,648 14,983 19,612 17,175 Preferred stock dividends 1,095 1,095 365 365 365 365 364 Net income available to common shareholders $ 43,390 $ 56,990 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 $ 14,618 $ 19,247 $ 16,811 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.82 $ 3.60 $ 0.88 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 $ 1.22 $ 1.06 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.80 $ 3.58 $ 0.88 $ 0.99 $ 0.93 $ 1.21 $ 1.05 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.87 $ 0.81 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Common dividend payout ratio 30.85 % 22.50 % 32.95 % 29.00 % 30.85 % 22.13 % 25.47 % Dividend yield (annualized) 4.83 % 3.53 % 4.78 % 4.47 % 3.90 % 3.37 % 3.49 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.06 % 1.48 % 0.98 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 1.39 % 1.27 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.07 % 16.17 % 12.55 % 14.40 % 12.35 % 15.55 % 13.74 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 13.25 % 16.46 % 12.72 % 14.64 % 12.49 % 15.81 % 13.94 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 15.95 % 19.60 % 15.43 % 17.79 % 14.81 % 18.69 % 16.50 % Efficiency ratio(2) 59.91 % 55.41 % 58.78 % 61.91 % 59.06 % 56.76 % 57.76 % Effective tax rate 21.3 % 20.8 % 25.4 % 19.8 % 18.7 % 17.7 % 21.0 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.







FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 49,048 $ 176,653 $ 42,183 $ 60,429 $ 44,559 $ 148,293 $ 157,229 Investment securities(1) 1,401,540 1,050,530 1,369,166 1,416,065 1,419,947 1,361,898 1,177,237 Loans: Commercial business 626,121 763,332 623,916 626,574 627,915 649,926 700,797 Commercial mortgage 1,458,961 1,306,001 1,514,138 1,429,910 1,431,933 1,392,375 1,331,063 Residential real estate loans 578,354 595,740 577,094 576,990 581,021 586,358 588,585 Residential real estate lines 77,062 83,429 76,853 76,730 77,610 78,594 79,766 Consumer indirect 1,009,475 879,993 1,012,787 1,045,720 969,441 946,551 917,402 Other consumer 14,454 15,408 14,648 14,183 14,531 14,997 14,718 Total loans 3,764,427 3,643,903 3,819,436 3,770,107 3,702,451 3,668,801 3,632,331 Total interest-earning assets 5,215,015 4,871,086 5,230,785 5,246,601 5,166,957 5,178,992 4,966,797 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,036 74,366 73,791 74,037 74,287 74,544 74,470 Total assets 5,586,311 5,252,509 5,599,964 5,598,217 5,560,316 5,582,987 5,368,054 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 905,224 810,086 854,014 938,995 923,425 880,723 796,371 Savings and money market 1,882,342 1,819,766 1,817,413 1,882,998 1,948,050 1,997,508 1,876,394 Time deposits 971,681 902,883 1,031,162 954,862 927,886 923,080 908,351 Short-term borrowings 85,585 388 136,610 94,242 24,672 982 - Long-term borrowings, net 74,020 73,711 74,096 74,019 73,942 73,864 73,786 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,918,852 3,606,834 3,913,295 3,945,116 3,897,975 3,876,157 3,654,902 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,099,234 1,095,497 1,115,759 1,098,084 1,083,506 1,134,100 1,149,120 Total deposits 4,858,481 4,628,232 4,818,348 4,874,939 4,882,867 4,935,411 4,730,236 Total liabilities 5,131,281 4,772,178 133,002 5,162,294 5,068,464 5,082,583 4,872,180 Shareholders’ equity 455,030 480,331 437,907 435,924 491,852 500,404 495,874 Common equity 437,738 463,020 420,615 418,632 474,560 483,112 478,582 Tangible common equity(2) $ 363,702 $ 388,654 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 $ 400,273 $ 408,568 $ 404,112 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,403 15,850 15,328 15,306 15,577 15,815 15,837 Diluted 15,483 15,940 15,393 15,385 15,699 15,928 15,936 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.81 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.65 % 1.72 % Loans 4.25 % 4.02 % 4.62 % 4.13 % 3.97 % 4.14 % 3.96 % Total interest-earning assets 3.55 % 3.40 % 3.86 % 3.47 % 3.32 % 3.37 % 3.31 % Interest-bearing demand 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Savings and money market 0.32 % 0.19 % 0.56 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Time deposits 0.62 % 0.43 % 1.12 % 0.41 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.35 % Short-term borrowings 1.49 % 41.07 % 1.95 % 1.07 % 0.45 % 0.35 % 0.00 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.73 % 5.75 % 5.72 % 5.73 % 5.74 % 5.74 % 5.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.48 % 0.36 % 0.77 % 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.32 % Net interest rate spread 3.07 % 3.04 % 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.03 % 3.07 % 2.99 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.28 % 3.19 % 3.11 % 3.15 % 3.07 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.









FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance $ 39,676 $ 52,420 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 $ 39,676 $ 45,444 $ 46,365 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (43 ) (389 ) (96 ) 90 (37 ) 177 50 Commercial mortgage (2,020 ) 196 (1 ) (2,018 ) (1 ) 3,618 - Residential real estate loans 37 24 (4 ) 46 (5 ) 32 21 Residential real estate lines 18 130 35 (12 ) (5 ) 11 60 Consumer indirect 3,087 582 1,890 647 550 674 265 Other consumer 821 537 329 207 285 168 191 Total net (recoveries) charge-offs 1,900 1,080 2,153 (1,040 ) 787 4,680 587 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 6,330 (5,896 ) 3,807 446 2,077 (1,088 ) (334 ) Ending balance $ 44,106 $ 45,444 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 $ 39,676 $ 45,444 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.01 % -0.07 % -0.06 % 0.06 % -0.02 % 0.11 % 0.03 % Commercial mortgage -0.19 % 0.02 % 0.00 % -0.57 % 0.00 % 1.03 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Residential real estate lines 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.18 % -0.06 % -0.03 % 0.05 % 0.30 % Consumer indirect 0.41 % 0.09 % 0.74 % 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.11 % Other consumer 7.59 % 4.66 % 8.90 % 5.86 % 7.95 % 4.43 % 5.15 % Total loans 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.22 % -0.11 % 0.09 % 0.51 % 0.06 % Supplemental information(1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 1,358 $ 1,046 $ 1,358 $ 422 $ 990 $ 1,399 $ 1,046 Commercial mortgage 843 874 843 836 3,838 6,414 874 Residential real estate loans 3,550 2,457 3,550 2,738 2,878 2,373 2,457 Residential real estate lines 119 192 119 160 128 200 192 Consumer indirect 2,666 2,104 2,666 2,389 1,771 1,780 2,104 Other consumer - 3 - 3 12 - 3 Total non-performing loans 8,536 6,676 8,536 6,548 9,617 12,166 6,676 Foreclosed assets - - - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 8,536 $ 6,676 $ 8,536 $ 6,548 $ 9,617 $ 12,166 $ 6,676 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.18 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to total loans 1.14 % 1.24 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to non-performing loans 517 % 681 % 517 % 648 % 426 % 326 % 681 %

(1) At period end.









FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,624,482 $ 5,568,198 $ 5,630,498 $ 5,520,779 $ 5,623,193 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 73,653 73,897 74,146 74,400 74,659 Tangible assets $ 5,550,829 $ 5,494,301 $ 5,556,352 $ 5,446,379 $ 5,548,534 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 376,756 $ 408,509 $ 429,554 $ 487,850 $ 476,721 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 73,653 73,897 74,146 74,400 74,659 Tangible common equity $ 303,103 $ 334,612 $ 355,408 $ 413,450 $ 402,062 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets(1) 5.46 % 6.09 % 6.40 % 7.59 % 7.25 % Common shares outstanding 15,334 15,334 15,299 15,747 15,842 Tangible common book value per

share(2) $ 19.77 $ 21.82 $ 23.23 $ 26.26 $ 25.38 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 5,586,311 $ 5,252,509 $ 5,599,964 $ 5,598,217 $ 5,560,316 $ 5,582,987 $ 5,368,054 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,036 74,366 73,791 74,037 74,287 74,544 74,470 Average tangible assets $ 5,512,275 $ 5,178,143 $ 5,526,173 $ 5,524,180 $ 5,486,029 $ 5,508,443 $ 5,293,584 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 437,738 $ 463,020 $ 420,615 $ 418,632 $ 474,560 $ 483,112 $ 478,582 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,036 74,366 73,791 74,037 74,287 74,544 74,470 Average tangible common equity $ 363,702 $ 388,654 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 $ 400,273 $ 408,568 $ 404,112 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 43,390 $ 56,990 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 $ 14,618 $ 19,247 $ 16,811 Return on average tangible common

equity(3) 15.95 % 19.60 % 15.43 % 17.79 % 14.81 % 18.69 % 16.50 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 44,485 $ 58,085 $ 13,854 $ 15,648 $ 14,983 $ 19,612 $ 17,175 Add: Income tax expense 12,027 15,300 4,725 3,859 3,443 4,225 4,553 Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses 7,196 (7,144 ) 4,314 563 2,319 (1,192 ) (541 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 63,708 $ 66,241 $ 22,893 $ 20,070 $ 20,745 $ 22,645 $ 21,187 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,269 - - 1,269 - 111 - Enhancement from COLI surrender and redeployment (1,997 ) - (1,997 ) - - - - Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 62,980 $ 66,241 $ 20,896 $ 21,339 $ 20,745 $ 22,756 $ 21,187 Less: PPP accretion interest income and fees (2,193 ) (7,087 ) (312 ) (809 ) (1,072 ) (2,776 ) (1,373 ) Pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 60,787 $ 59,154 $ 20,584 $ 20,530 $ 19,673 $ 19,980 $ 19,814 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 3,866,851 $ 3,764,018 $ 3,733,648 $ 3,679,436 $ 3,653,899 Less: Total PPP loans 2,783 8,910 31,399 55,344 116,653 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 3,864,068 $ 3,755,108 $ 3,702,249 $ 3,624,092 $ 3,537,246 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 $ 39,676 $ 45,444 Allowance for credit losses - loans to

total loans excluding PPP loans(4) 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.28 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

(4) Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.