New $300 Million Family Resort and Entertainment District Planned for Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Oasis at Lakeport To Become Premier Osage Beach Tourist Destination Offering Amusement Rides and Attractions, Hotels, Restaurants, Amphitheater, Marina and Boardwalk

/EIN News/ -- OSAGE BEACH, Mo., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development today announced the formal submission of plans to Osage Beach, Mo., for Oasis at Lakeport, a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district to be developed along the Lakeport property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge. Plans include the development of a family friendly tourist destination, with construction slated to break ground in 2023 and open in summer 2024.



“Oasis at Lakeport will be an offering unlike any other in the region. We are excited about the opportunity to form a partnership with the Osage Beach community to build a new entertainment district for generations to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “We look forward to elevating the family friendly offerings at this proven tourist destination.”

“I am pleased to announce another development in the city of Osage Beach,” said Jeff Tegethoff, founding principal of Tegethoff Development. “The Oasis at Lakeport project furthers my commitment to this community and its future.”

Fred Ross, owner of Big Thunder Marine and the Lakeport property, saw immense potential in the location since he first embarked upon the four-year endeavor of its acquisition. “Our pursuit of this property was propelled by an unwavering vision of its eventual development into an iconic family focused entertainment epicenter, and a tremendous asset to the Lake of the Ozarks. I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with SkyView and Tegethoff to execute upon this vision, and witness its manifestation into what will soon contribute endless memories to visiting families, and immense commerce to the Ozark community.”

Construction plans include the creation of a year-round entertainment destination offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

“The Osage Beach community has been asking for more family friendly entertainment options, and I am proud to work with SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development to help deliver such a large investment to our city,” said Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison. “This world-class team has a proven track record of providing high quality developments and attractions across the U.S.”

“Oasis at Lakeport will generate over 500 jobs and bring 500,000 visitors to Missouri, further enhancing tourism, one of Missouri’s leading industries,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “I welcome this project for its future impact on mid-Missouri’s economy as well as its commitment to bringing a centrally located, state-of-the-art entertainment district to the Osage Beach community.”

For more information and future updates, visit www.oasisatlakeport.com.

About Oasis at Lakeport

Oasis at Lakeport is a $300 million entertainment district to be developed in Osage Beach, Missouri, at the Lake of the Ozarks, created by St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development. Oasis at Lakeport will be a premier Midwest tourist destination offering amusement rides and attractions, hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk, and will open summer 2024.

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners actively pursues amusement-oriented development opportunities throughout the United States. Current attractions operating under the SkyView Partners umbrella of companies include the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel located in Atlanta, Ga.; the San Francisco Carousel and Bay Plunge Tower located on Pier 39, part of the historic Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, Calif.; and the SkyStar Observation Wheel, currently located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. With a combined 40 plus years of experience in commercial real estate development and amusement attraction operations, SkyView Partners brings a unique skill set to every project.

About Tegethoff Development

Tegethoff Development is the preeminent luxury lifestyle developer in the Midwest. With experience in master planned suburban mixed-use, historic renovations and boutique urban apartments, Tegethoff develops trophy assets in the communities they serve. Their roots in the Midwest region and on-the-ground perspective allow them to anticipate the trends driving the future of real estate in each market. Tegethoff Development has curated a collection of highly desirable, location-driven properties that offer modern amenities and aesthetics today’s residents desire.

