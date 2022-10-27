USDA Opens Registration for the 2023 Agricultural Outlook Forum

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that registration is now open for the 99th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF), USDA’s largest and premier annual event. The two-day event will be held in-person at the Crystal City Gateway Marriott on February 23-24, 2023, and all sessions will be livestreamed on a virtual platform.

The 2023 Forum will feature a keynote address by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a presentation on the 2023 agricultural economy by USDA’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer, a plenary panel of distinguished guest speakers, and 30 breakout sessions organized by agencies across USDA and covering a range of timely issues impacting the agriculture and food sector.

More than one hundred government, industry, and academic leaders will share insights on a wide array of topics including commodity and food price outlooks, U.S. and global agricultural trade developments, supply chain disruptions, and innovations to mitigate impacts of climate change.

Participants can attend the Agricultural Outlook Forum in person or virtually. Registration is required for both virtual and in-person attendance. There is no cost to attending the Forum virtually.

To view the 2023 Forum program and register, visit the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum website.

About USDA’s Outlook Forum

USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum began in 1923 to distribute and interpret information developed through economic forecasting to farmers so they had the tools to read market signals and avoid producing beyond demand. Since then, the event has evolved into a unique platform where key stakeholders from the agricultural sector in the United States and around the world come together every year to discuss current and emerging topics and trends in the sector. More than 4,500 people attended the 2022 virtual Forum.

The Agricultural Outlook Forum, which is organized by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist together with other USDA agencies, is independent of commercial interests and aims to facilitate information sharing among stakeholders and generate the transparency that supports more, better, and fairer markets for producers and consumers alike.

Follow the conversation at #AgOutlook23 on USDA’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.