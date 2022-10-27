mdf commerce’s Periscope partners with Procurated to bring enhanced vendor performance solution to public sector

Periscope ePro from mdf commerce is the first source-to-pay solution to integrate with Procurated supplier reviews

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announced a partnership with Procurated, the largest supplier ratings and reviews platform built for the public sector. The partnership brings the first integrated source-to-pay and supplier review solution to US state and local governments. Seamless integration between mdf commerce’s Periscope ePro and Periscope Marketplace solutions to Procurated will provide buyers with information they can use to make better sourcing decisions when they are evaluating bids and shopping contracts and catalogs.



“For the past 20 years, Periscope solutions have been focused on making public sector procurement more efficient and transparent,” said Chris Van Beke, vice president of eprocurement strategy at mdf commerce. “We are always looking for technology that will help our customers make the best decisions when selecting a supplier, and believe Procurated supplier reviews can do just that. We are excited to announce this partnership and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

Procurated Founder and CEO David Yarkin said, “As the head of procurement for a large state, I saw firsthand that governments lacked useful and candid information about a supplier's past performance. When we started Procurated, we set out with a simple but wildly ambitious goal - that no government ever picks a poor performing supplier. With more than 40,000 reviews on the platform, that day is coming. And thanks to this partnership with Periscope, it will come even sooner as thousands of government purchasers will be able to see our proprietary data about supplier performance conveniently inside the Periscope tools they use every day.”

With the integration, state and local governments using Periscope ePro and Marketplace solutions from mdf commerce can easily access Procurated supplier review data within Periscope as well as leave reviews. Procurated reviews are written exclusively by verified purchasers from the government, higher education, and nonprofit sectors. Contact info@periscopeholdings.com or community@procurated.com for more information.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses worldwide, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, ecommerce, and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine, and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Procurated

Procurated is the largest supplier ratings and reviews platform built for the public sector. It was founded in 2019 by the former Chief Procurement Officer of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Procurated is a completely free tool for governmental and educational institutions. It allows them to easily find the highest rated suppliers and to read dozens or hundreds of reviews about specific companies. To date, 44,000 reviews have been written by public sector purchasers on the platform.

