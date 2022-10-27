Submit Release
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on November 3, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report third quarter 2022 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (toll-free domestic) or 1-412-317-5180 (international) and using the conference ID 10170960. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company’s second clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. Its third clinical program, mupadolimab (CPI-006), is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Aulani Capuchin
Real Chemistry
+1-559-355-2673
acapuchin@realchemistry.com


