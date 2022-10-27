Submit Release
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2022.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2022 and September 28, 2021 were as follows:

  Third Quarter   Year to Date
 		 
($000's)                              
    2022     2021     % change     2022     2021     % change
 		 
Total revenue $ 993,298   $ 868,943     14.3 %   $ 3,005,390   $ 2,568,360     17.0 %  
Income from operations   75,288     61,698     22.0 %     251,344     232,353     8.2 %  
Net income   62,328     52,606     18.5 %     209,949     192,236     9.2 %  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93   $ 0.75     23.7 %   $ 3.08   $ 2.74     12.4 %  

Results for the third quarter, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.2% at company restaurants and increased 6.7% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $129,278 of which 12.6% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,094 of which 15.1% were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 26 basis points to 15.4%. Restaurant margin was negatively impacted by commodity inflation of 8.8% and wage and other labor inflation of 7.7% partially offset by the benefit of an increase in comparable restaurant sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 12.5% to $152.0 million from $135.1 million in the prior year;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 23.7% to $0.93 from $0.75 in the prior year as higher restaurant margin dollars were partially offset by higher income tax expense. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases;
  • Five company restaurants and two international franchise restaurants were opened; and,
  • The Company ended the quarter with $185.3 million of cash on hand and debt of $75.0 million.

Results for the year-to-date period, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 10.5% at company restaurants and increased 10.1% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $132,356 of which 13.5% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,271 of which 18.0% were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 115 basis points to 16.1%. Restaurant margin was negatively impacted by commodity inflation of 12.4% partially offset by the benefit of an increase in comparable restaurant sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 9.3% to $481.9 million from $440.9 million in the prior year;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased to $3.08 from $2.74 in the prior year as higher restaurant margin dollars were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases;
  • 13 company restaurants and five international franchise restaurants were opened; and,
  • The Company repurchased 2,734,005 shares of common stock for $212.9 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We are pleased to announce another profitable quarter as our operators continue to focus on providing a legendary guest experience in spite of higher costs in this inflationary environment. This focus, along with our value proposition, keeps us well positioned to continue to grow both our top and bottom lines.”

Morgan continued, “As we transition into 2023, we are excited about the systemwide store growth we expect to see for all three brands. This store growth along with our planned franchise acquisitions and a disciplined approach to capital allocation reflects our commitment to driving shareholder value.”

Franchise Acquisitions

The Company has tentatively agreed to acquire eight domestic franchise restaurants with a targeted close date as of the beginning of our 2023 fiscal year.  These acquisitions are subject to the completion of customary negotiations and due diligence.

2022 Outlook        

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first four weeks of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 8.3% compared to the prior year.   In addition, the Company implemented a menu price increase of approximately 2.9% in late October.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2022:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of menu pricing actions;
  • Store week growth of approximately 6% including the impact of the eight franchise locations acquired in 2022;
  • Wage and other labor inflation of approximately 8%;
  • An effective income tax rate of approximately 14% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,
  • Total capital expenditures of approximately $230 million including three relocations.

Management updated the following expectations for 2022:

  • As many as 23 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 company restaurant openings; and,
  • Commodity cost inflation of approximately 10.5%.

2023 Outlook

Management provided the following initial expectations for 2023:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2022 menu pricing actions;
  • Approximately 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings;
  • Store week growth of approximately 5% excluding the impact of potential franchise acquisitions;
  • Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%;
  • Wage and other labor inflation of 5% to 6%;
  • An effective income tax rate of approximately 15% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,
  • Total capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin also includes sales and operating costs related to the Company’s non-royalty based retail initiatives. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, October 27, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until November 3, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 for international calls.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 680 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond its control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet our business standards; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2021. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Media
Michael Bailen Travis Doster
(502) 515-7298 (502) 638-5457

        

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
 		 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 		 
(in thousands, except per share data)
 		 
(unaudited)
 		 
                             
                     
      13 Weeks Ended     39 Weeks Ended  
        September 27, 2022     September 28, 2021     September 27, 2022     September 28, 2021  
                             
Revenue:                        
  Restaurant and other sales $ 986,999   $ 862,757   $ 2,986,028   $ 2,550,124  
  Franchise royalties and fees   6,299     6,186     19,362     18,236  
                             
Total revenue   993,298     868,943     3,005,390     2,568,360  
                             
Costs and expenses:                        
  Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):                        
                             
    Food and beverage   342,032     298,164     1,026,469     845,150  
    Labor   330,219     286,593     985,132     832,776  
    Rent   16,703     15,089     49,785     44,497  
    Other operating   146,036     127,769     442,714     386,754  
  Pre-opening   5,701     6,740     15,315     17,327  
  Depreciation and amortization   33,735     31,627     101,775     94,146  
  Impairment and closure, net   772     29     537     550  
  General and administrative   42,812     41,234     132,319     114,807  
                             
Total costs and expenses   918,010     807,245     2,754,046     2,336,007  
                             
Income from operations   75,288     61,698     251,344     232,353  
                             
Interest expense, net   85     604     877     3,039  
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates   190     266     1,069     288  
                             
Income before taxes   75,393     61,360     251,536     229,602  
Income tax expense   11,430     7,144     35,708     31,031  
                             
Net income including noncontrolling interests   63,963     54,216     215,828     198,571  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   1,635     1,610     5,879     6,335  
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 62,328   $ 52,606   $ 209,949   $ 192,236  
                             
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc.                        
and subsidiaries:                        
  Basic $ 0.93   $ 0.75   $ 3.09   $ 2.76  
  Diluted $ 0.93   $ 0.75   $ 3.08   $ 2.74  
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
  Basic   66,886     69,808     67,875     69,745  
  Diluted   67,159     70,146     68,140     70,148  
                             
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.46   $ 0.40   $ 1.38   $ 0.80  
                             


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
 		 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 		 
(in thousands)
 		 
(unaudited)
 		 
                   
        September 27, 2022   December 28, 2021  
                   
                   
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 185,315     $ 335,645    
  Other current assets, net     92,063       227,880    
  Property and equipment, net     1,237,345       1,162,441    
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     626,551       578,413    
  Goodwill     148,732       127,001    
  Intangible assets, net     6,304       1,520    
  Other assets     68,741       79,052    
                   
  Total assets   $ 2,365,051     $ 2,511,952    
                   
                   
  Other current liabilities     515,693       602,144    
  Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     672,774       622,892    
  Long-term debt     75,000       100,000    
  Other liabilities     108,951       113,432    
  Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity     977,575       1,058,124    
  Noncontrolling interests     15,058       15,360    
                   
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,365,051     $ 2,511,952    
                   


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
(in thousands)    
(unaudited)    
                   
                   
       39 Weeks Ended    
       September 27, 2022     September 28, 2021    
                   
                   
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income including noncontrolling interests 215,828   $ 198,571    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities              
  Depreciation and amortization   101,775     94,146    
  Share-based compensation expense   28,192     30,797    
  Deferred income taxes   5,246     (435)    
  Other noncash adjustments, net   4,191     3,268    
Change in working capital   39,825     22,362    
    Net cash provided by operating activities   395,057     348,709    
                   
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Capital expenditures - property and equipment   (174,194)     (139,001)    
Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired   (33,069)     -    
Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   316     -    
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   2,262     -    
Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions   9,078     5,588    
    Net cash used in investing activities   (195,607)     (133,413)    
                   
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Payments on revolving credit facility, net   (25,000)     (50,000)    
Repurchase of shares of common stock   (212,859)     (14,683)    
Dividends paid   (93,328)     (55,849)    
Other financing activities, net   (18,593)     (21,356)    
    Net cash used in financing activities   (349,780)     (141,888)    
                   
    Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (150,330)     73,408    
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period   335,645     363,155    
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 185,315   $ 436,563    
                   


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                   
    13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended  
    September 27, 2022 September 28, 2021 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2021  
                   
Income from operations   $ 75,288     $ 61,698     $ 251,344     $ 232,353    
                   
Less:                  
Franchise royalties and fees     6,299       6,186       19,362       18,236    
                   
Add:                  
Pre-opening     5,701       6,740       15,315       17,327    
Depreciation and amortization     33,735       31,627       101,775       94,146    
Impairment and closure, net     772       29       537       550    
General and administrative     42,812       41,234       132,319       114,807    
                   
Restaurant margin   $ 152,009     $ 135,142     $ 481,928     $ 440,947    
                   
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)     15.4 %     15.7 %     16.1 %     17.3 %  
                   


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information  
($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group)  
(unaudited)  
                             
      Third Quarter       Year to Date      
        2022     2021   Change   2022     2021   Change  
Restaurant openings                        
  Company - Texas Roadhouse   4     6   (2 )   11     14   (3 )  
  Company - Bubba's 33   1     1   0     2     4   (2 )  
  Company - Jaggers   0     0   0     0     0   0    
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.   0     0   0     0     0   0    
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International   2     0   2     5     2   3    
  Total   7     7   0     18     20   (2 )  
                             
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions                        
  Company - Texas Roadhouse   0     0   0     8     0   8    
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.   0     0   0     (8 )   0   (8 )  
                             
                             
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter                        
  Company - Texas Roadhouse   545     517   28                
  Company - Bubba's 33   38     35   3                
  Company - Jaggers   4     3   1                
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.   62     69   (7 )              
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International   36     30   6                
  Total   685     654   31                
                             
      Third Quarter      
        2022     2021   Change              
Company restaurants (all concepts)                        
  Restaurant and other sales $ 986,999   $ 862,757   14.4   %            
  Store weeks   7,600     7,164   6.1   %            
  Comparable restaurant sales (1)   8.2 %   30.2 %                
                             
  Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)                        
  Food and beverage costs   34.7 %   34.6 % 9   bps            
  Labor   33.5 %   33.2 % 24   bps            
  Rent   1.7 %   1.7 % (6 ) bps            
  Other operating   14.8 %   14.8 % (1 ) bps            
  Total   84.6 %   84.3 % 26   bps            
                             
    Restaurant margin   15.4 %   15.7 % (26 ) bps            
                             
    Restaurant margin ($ in thousands) $ 152,009   $ 135,142   12.5   %            
    Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 20,001   $ 18,865   6.0   %            
                             
  Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:                        
    Store weeks   7,062     6,675   5.8   %            
    Comparable restaurant sales   8.2 %   30.6 %                
    Average unit volume (2) $ 1,705   $ 1,578   8.0   %            
    Weekly sales by group:                
    Comparable restaurants (511 and 485 units) $ 131,378   $ 121,633                  
    Average unit volume restaurants (23 and 18 units) $ 125,421   $ 118,703                  
    Restaurants less than 6 months old (11 and 14 units) $ 143,801   $ 128,001                  
                             
  Bubba's 33 restaurants only:                        
    Store weeks   486     449   8.2   %            
    Comparable restaurant sales   6.2 %   25.6 %                
    Average unit volume $ 1,395   $ 1,281   8.9   %            
    Weekly sales by group:                
    Comparable restaurants (31 and 28 units) $ 104,669   $ 99,768                  
    Average unit volume restaurants (5 and 3 units) $ 123,760   $ 86,993                  
    Restaurants less than 6 months old (2 and 4 units) $ 95,312   $ 140,011                  
                             
Franchise restaurants                        
  Franchise royalties and fees $ 6,299   $ 6,186   1.8   %            
  Store weeks   1,256     1,287   (2.4 ) %            
  Comparable restaurant sales   7.6 %   31.2 %                
  U.S. franchise restaurants only:                        
    Comparable restaurant sales   6.7 %   33.5 %                
    Average unit volume $ 1,786   $ 1,661   7.5   %            
                             
(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
  
                                       
(2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.  
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
  
                                       

 


