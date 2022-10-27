Submit Release
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings up 68% From Prior Quarter to $5.6 Million, or $0.77 Per Diluted Share

/EIN News/ -- JONESBORO, Ga., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced third quarter 2022 earnings of $5.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share compared to $3.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022. Third quarter earnings reflected net interest margin expansion and lower operating expenses relative to the prior quarter.

Highlights of the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2022 include the following:

  • On July 27, 2022, The First Bancshares, Inc. and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc, announced an execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which The First Bancshares, Inc. has agreed to acquire HSBI. Subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement, HSBI shareholders will receive 0.965 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of HSBI common stock upon the closing of the transaction.

  • Earnings per share excluding transaction costs associated with the merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. was $0.83 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.61 per diluted share for the prior quarter and $0.60 per diluted share for the third quarter a year earlier (see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation).
  • The net interest margin increased 51 basis points to 3.85% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.34% for the prior quarter and 3.45% for the third quarter one year earlier.
  • The yield on interest earning assets increased 59 basis points during the third quarter of 2022 to 4.21% while the cost of funds increased only 8 basis points to 0.36%.
  • Total loans increased $31.0 million during the third quarter and $97.7 million, or 9.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increases excluded PPP loans in prior periods as all remaining loans were resolved in the current quarter.

“Our pending merger with The First Bancshares is progressing nicely and on schedule. We look forward to delivering a strong franchise with strong earnings to our union,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “Our third quarter results better reflect efforts taken to improve our efficiency. We continue to experience strong loan growth in our Atlanta market and believe growth will continue with the strong backing of The First Bancshares. During the quarter, we added $31.9 million in commercial real estate and C&I loans to our portfolio which was supported by a $28.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposit accounts. Our team of seasoned bankers is focused on providing complete financial solutions to our loyal client base along with value-added services to assist our clients in navigating the changing economic environment. Our ability to fund our loan growth with low cost deposits continues to contribute to an improved net interest margin. With expanded deposit products and broader loan services after the merger with The First Bancshares, we aim to continue to expand our relationships with our customer base, particularly in the Atlanta, Savannah and Jacksonville metropolitan areas.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $15.6 million during the third quarter of 2022 from $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The higher net interest income was a direct result of continued loan growth and the increase in interest rates, partially offset by an increase in deposit and borrowing costs. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 51 basis points to 3.85% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.34% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin was influenced by higher yields on earning asset categories and a larger balance of noninterest bearing deposits.

Loan Loss Provision

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provision for the third quarter. Management believes that while economic conditions are changing, we are not seeing signs of credit deterioration at this time. Current loan loss reserves stand at 1.33% of loans outstanding. Additionally, non-performing assets continued to remain low at 0.17% of assets. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of September 30, 2022.

Non-interest Income

Third quarter non-interest income remained flat at $4.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Gains on the sale of SBA loans increased slightly to $491,000 for the third quarter 2022 from $430,000 during the second quarter of 2022 while interchange and ATM fees decreased to $1.4 million for the most recent quarter from $1.5 million the prior quarter. Meanwhile, service charges and fees increased slightly to $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 20, 2022 from $1.5 million during the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $705,000 to $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $13.2 million the prior quarter. The prior quarter reflected $1.2 million in employee separation costs as well as $315,000 in transaction related expenses while the current quarter reflected $514,000 in transaction related costs. Exclusive of these unusual expenses, non-interest expenses totaled $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.7 million the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio exclusive of transaction and employee separation costs improved to 59.0% for the third quarter 2022 from 65.3% in the previous quarter and 65.9% in the third quarter one year earlier.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.73 billion at September 30, 2022, relative to $1.71 billion at the previous quarter end. Liquidity levels continued to remain elevated and will be used to fund future loan originations. At September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $302.6 million relative to $298.4 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale decreased by $14.3 million to $178.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $193.0 million three months earlier. The decline was due to normal paydowns in the period of $7.9 million and valuation adjustments of $6.4 million related to the impact of rising interest rates. Loans increased 2.8% to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.49 billion three months earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio, representing 37.1% of total deposits and up from 35.5% the previous quarter, followed by money market and savings deposits at 31.8%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 17.9% and time deposits at 13.2%. Time deposits declined $14.8 million during the quarter.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, decreased $67,000 to $3.2 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease during the third quarter reflected a decrease of $50,000 in nonperforming loans and $17,000 in accruing classified loans. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.9 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.17% of total assets.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $15.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans at September 30, 2022, from $15.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans at June 30, 2022. The decrease was due to net loan charge-offs totaling $127,000 during the period as no loan loss provision was required.

Capital

Total shareholder equity was $150.8 million at September 30, 2022. Tangible shareholder equity relative to total assets was 6.83% at September 30, 2022 (down from 6.85% at June 30, 2022). Tangible book value per share increased to $16.07 at September 30, 2022 as compared to $15.93 at the end of the second quarter and $16.40 at year end 2021. Tangible book value increased in the quarter despite continued declines in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the impact of rising interest rates on our investment portfolio. At September 30, 2022, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 10.22%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.82%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.94%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
  • the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;
  • the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and
  • other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Leonard A. Moreland Philip F. Resch
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
   
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.  
101 North Main Street  
P.O. Box 935  
Jonesboro, GA 30236  
(770) 824-9934  


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Highlights          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)        
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Earnings:          
Net Interest Income $ 15,557   $ 13,205   $ 12,325   $ 12,633   $ 13,152  
Net Income   5,587     3,329     3,840     3,108     3,503  
Net Income excluding transaction and employee separation costs   5,970     4,443     4,288     4,809     4,368  
           
Per Share Data:          
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 0.80   $ 0.47   $ 0.55   $ 0.45   $ 0.50  
Diluted $ 0.77   $ 0.46   $ 0.53   $ 0.43   $ 0.49  
Diluted excluding transaction and employee separation costs $ 0.83   $ 0.61   $ 0.59   $ 0.67   $ 0.60  
Weighted average number of shares:          
Basic   7,016     7,012     7,008     6,979     6,976  
Diluted   7,232     7,225     7,225     7,218     7,222  
Period-end number of shares (1)   7,216     7,215     7,212     7,220     7,220  
Book value per share (period-end) $ 20.90   $ 20.79   $ 20.92   $ 21.32   $ 21.09  
Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 16.07   $ 15.93   $ 16.02   $ 16.40   $ 16.13  
           
Key Ratios (percent):          
Return on average assets   1.29 %   0.78 %   0.93 %   0.75 %   0.84 %
Return on average assets excluding transaction and employee separation costs   1.37 %   1.04 %   1.04 %   1.16 %   1.05 %
Return on average tangible equity   19.00 %   11.66 %   13.21 %   10.61 %   12.15 %
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction and employee separation costs   20.31 %   15.56 %   14.76 %   16.41 %   15.15 %
Yield on interest earning assets   4.21 %   3.62 %   3.52 %   3.60 %   3.78 %
Cost of funds   0.36 %   0.28 %   0.27 %   0.29 %   0.33 %
Net interest margin   3.85 %   3.34 %   3.25 %   3.31 %   3.45 %
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans   3.85 %   3.31 %   3.20 %   3.23 %   3.28 %
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue   21.7 %   24.7 %   25.1 %   29.9 %   25.4 %
Efficiency ratio   61.6 %   73.8 %   69.9 %   77.4 %   72.0 %
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction and employee separation costs   59.0 %   65.3 %   66.3 %   63.7 %   65.9 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   6.83 %   6.85 %   6.95 %   7.31 %   7.26 %
           
Asset Quality (period-end):          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.33 %   1.38 %   1.42 %   1.44 %   1.39 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans   1.33 %   1.38 %   1.43 %   1.46 %   1.42 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   748.0 %   736.1 %   811.6 %   877.7 %   692.3 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.17 %   0.16 %   0.16 %   0.20 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   0.04 %   0.04 %   -0.06 %   -0.15 %   0.12 %
           
Capital (period-end):          
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:        
CET1   12.82 %   12.58 %   12.50 %   12.67 %   12.29 %
Tier 1   12.82 %   12.58 %   12.50 %   12.67 %   12.29 %
Total   13.94 %   13.73 %   13.69 %   13.90 %   13.50 %
Leverage   10.22 %   9.89 %   9.89 %   9.81 %   9.40 %
           
Other (period-end):          
Branches   23     23     23     23     23  
FTE   265     270     275     280     278  
           
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Consolidated Statements of Income          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)        
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Interest and dividend revenue:          
   Loans, including fees $ 14,641   $ 12,939   $ 12,247   $ 12,666   $ 12,705  
   PPP loans, including fees   12     114     235     428     1,014  
   Investment securities   870     654     756     518     564  
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other   1,459     593     113     113     107  
      Total interest and dividend revenue   16,982     14,300     13,351     13,725     14,390  
           
Interest expense:          
   Deposits   808     665     656     703     760  
   Repurchase agreements   18     9     14     8     8  
   Line of credit   467     318     271     253     192  
   Subordinated notes   -     -     -     47     198  
   Junior subordinated debentures   132     103     85     81     80  
Total interest expense   1,425     1,095     1,026     1,092     1,238  
           
Net interest income   15,557     13,205     12,325     12,633     13,152  
Provision for loan losses   -     -     -     -     -  
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses   15,557     13,205     12,325     12,633     13,152  
           
Noninterest revenue:          
   Service charges and fees   1,607     1,482     1,476     1,608     1,571  
   Interchange and ATM fees   1,430     1,548     1,453     1,506     1,517  
   Gain on sale of SBA loans   491     430     419     1,521     652  
   Other   790     865     779     759     741  
      Total noninterest revenue   4,318     4,325     4,127     5,394     4,481  
           
Operating expenses:          
   Salaries and employee benefits   6,942     7,977     6,341     6,692     6,760  
   Occupancy and equipment   1,422     1,425     1,350     1,394     1,434  
   Other real estate expenses, including losses          
   on sales and impairments, net   6     6     7     93     27  
   Transaction costs   514     315     604     2,480     1,069  
   Other   3,593     3,459     3,441     3,538     3,634  
      Total other operating expenses   12,477     13,182     11,743     14,197     12,924  
      Income before income tax expense   7,398     4,348     4,709     3,830     4,709  
Income tax expense   1,811     1,019     869     722     1,206  
      Net income $ 5,587   $ 3,329   $ 3,840   $ 3,108   $ 3,503  
           
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:          
   Basic   7,016     7,012     7,008     6,979     6,976  
   Diluted   7,232     7,225     7,225     7,218     7,222  
           
Earnings per share:          
   Basic $ 0.80   $ 0.47   $ 0.55   $ 0.45   $ 0.50  
   Diluted $ 0.77   $ 0.46   $ 0.53   $ 0.43   $ 0.49  
           



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income    
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)  
     
     
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
    2022     2021  
Interest and dividend revenue:    
   Loans, including fees $ 39,826   $ 37,923  
   PPP loans, including fees   362     3,109  
   Investment securities   2,280     1,456  
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other   2,165     241  
      Total interest and dividend revenue   44,633     42,729  
     
Interest expense:    
   Deposits   2,128     2,589  
   Repurchase agreements   41     24  
   Line of credit   1,057     426  
   Subordinated debt   -     798  
   Junior subordinated debentures   320     244  
Total interest expense   3,546     4,081  
     
Net interest income   41,087     38,648  
Provision for loan losses   -     -  
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses   41,087     38,648  
     
Noninterest revenue:    
   Service charges and fees   4,566     4,147  
   Interchange and ATM fees   4,431     4,719  
   Gain on sale of SBA loans   1,340     2,296  
   Other   2,433     2,417  
      Total noninterest revenue   12,770     13,579  
     
Operating expenses:    
   Salaries and employee benefits   21,261     19,839  
   Occupancy and equipment   4,197     4,279  
   Other real estate expenses, including losses    
   on sales and impairments, net   19     198  
   Transaction costs   1,433     2,681  
   Other   10,493     11,258  
      Total other operating expenses   37,403     38,255  
      Income before income tax expense   16,454     13,972  
Income tax expense   3,699     3,267  
      Net income $ 12,755   $ 10,705  
     
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:    
   Basic   7,012     6,968  
   Diluted   7,227     7,214  
     
Earnings per share:    
   Basic $ 1.82   $ 1.54  
   Diluted $ 1.76   $ 1.48  
     



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands)          
           
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 25,856   $ 32,404   $ 30,191   $ 29,689   $ 28,201  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   276,784     266,020     282,852     261,513     259,342  
   Cash and cash equivalents   302,640     298,424     313,043     291,202     287,543  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   178,704     192,982     188,954     197,309     171,804  
Other investments   827     827     827     786     786  
Loans:          
Loans   1,142,106     1,111,259     1,082,907     1,055,325     1,067,989  
Allowance for loan losses   (15,169 )   (15,296 )   (15,396 )   (15,228 )   (14,837 )
   Loans, net   1,126,937     1,095,963     1,067,511     1,040,097     1,053,152  
           
Premises and equipment, net   33,323     33,812     34,400     35,136     35,770  
Bank owned life insurance   35,342     35,104     34,871     34,634     34,404  
Other real estate owned   857     857     857     857     1,128  
Goodwill   28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275  
Core deposit intangible, net   6,571     6,809     7,046     7,283     7,521  
Deferred tax asset, net   13,814     13,975     13,622     12,093     12,261  
Other assets   5,895     6,004     7,280     6,893     7,366  
   Total Assets $ 1,733,185   $ 1,713,032   $ 1,696,686   $ 1,654,565   $ 1,640,010  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 555,252   $ 527,023   $ 519,305   $ 485,754   $ 490,341  
Interest-bearing demand   267,626     280,387     271,545     275,115     259,811  
Money market and savings   475,656     465,783     457,768     439,965     427,272  
Time   198,441     213,255     220,349     226,604     237,292  
   Total deposits   1,496,975     1,486,448     1,468,967     1,427,438     1,414,716  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   32,574     22,266     27,373     23,988     23,424  
Line of credit   34,688     34,688     34,688     34,188     23,688  
Subordinated notes   -     -     -     -     8,674  
Junior subordinated debentures   9,519     9,480     9,442     9,403     9,365  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   8,637     10,163     5,377     5,588     7,862  
   Total liabilities   1,582,393     1,563,045     1,545,847     1,500,605     1,487,729  
           
Shareholders' Equity          
Common stock   702     702     702     703     702  
Additional paid in capital   117,337     117,328     117,307     117,443     117,298  
Retained earnings   50,553     44,966     41,637     37,798     34,689  
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (17,800 )   (13,009 )   (8,807 )   (1,984 )   (408 )
   Total Shareholders' Equity   150,792     149,987     150,839     153,960     152,281  
   Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,733,185   $ 1,713,032   $ 1,696,686   $ 1,654,565   $ 1,640,010  
           



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)        
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Net income (GAAP) $ 5,587   $ 3,329   $ 3,840   $ 3,108   $ 3,503  
Transaction costs (TC)   514     315     604     2,480     1,069  
Employee separation costs (SC)   -     1,180     -     -     -  
Income tax benefit related to TC and SC   (131 )   (381 )   (156 )   (779 )   (204 )
Net income excluding TC and SC $ 5,970   $ 4,443   $ 4,288   $ 4,809   $ 4,368  
           
Diluted earnings per share:          
GAAP $ 0.77   $ 0.46   $ 0.53   $ 0.43   $ 0.49  
Excluding TC and SC $ 0.83   $ 0.61   $ 0.59   $ 0.67   $ 0.60  
           
Weighted average number of shares - diluted   7,232     7,225     7,225     7,218     7,222  



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Loan Portfolio          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
           
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Real estate loans:          
   Construction and land development $ 172,359   $ 182,601   $ 173,066   $ 159,630   $ 154,487  
   Single-family residential   162,656     160,335     151,033     158,667     163,412  
   Commercial - owner occupied   273,813     274,555     267,815     265,900     275,220  
   Commercial - other   274,028     254,082     258,112     239,994     228,229  
   Multifamily   11,686     3,955     6,487     6,592     13,826  
      Total real estate loans   894,542     875,528     856,513     830,783     835,174  
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate)   238,735     226,819     216,390     214,202     220,847  
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)   10,630     10,614     11,596     12,081     14,015  
      Gross loans   1,143,907     1,112,961     1,084,499     1,057,066     1,070,036  
Unearned income   (1,801 )   (1,702 )   (1,592 )   (1,741 )   (2,047 )
      Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,142,106   $ 1,111,259   $ 1,082,907   $ 1,055,325   $ 1,067,989  
           



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Asset Quality Information          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
           
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Classified assets:          
Nonperforming loans $ 2,028   $ 2,078   $ 1,897   $ 1,735   $ 2,143  
Other real estate owned   857     857     857     857     1,128  
Total nonperforming assets   2,885     2,935     2,754     2,592     3,271  
Accruing classified loans   267     284     327     676     804  
Total classified assets $ 3,152   $ 3,219   $ 3,081   $ 3,268   $ 4,075  
           
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL   1.7 %   1.8 %   1.7 %   1.9 %   2.5 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.17 %   0.16 %   0.16 %   0.20 %
           
Allowance for loan losses:          
Balance at beginning of period $ 15,296   $ 15,396   $ 15,228   $ 14,837   $ 15,159  
Provision for loan losses   -     -     -     -     -  
Charge-offs   (160 )   (651 )   (99 )   (295 )   (403 )
Recoveries   33     551     267     686     81  
Balance at end of period $ 15,169   $ 15,296   $ 15,396   $ 15,228   $ 14,837  
           
Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 1,142,106   $ 1,111,079   $ 1,078,736   $ 1,044,413   $ 1,044,938  
PPP loans   -     180     4,171     10,912     23,051  
Performing past due loans   1,476     995     1,638     1,277     3,541  
Allowance as % of loans   1.33 %   1.38 %   1.42 %   1.44 %   1.39 %
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans   1.33 %   1.38 %   1.43 %   1.46 %   1.42 %
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans   748.0 %   736.1 %   811.6 %   877.7 %   692.3 %
Average loans, excluding PPP loans   1,129,993     1,092,048     1,056,269     1,044,492     1,017,213  
Average PPP loans   135     1,520     8,075     15,164     40,910  
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   0.04 %   0.04 %   -0.06 %   -0.15 %   0.12 %

