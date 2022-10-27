Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Upcoming Data Presentation at The Retina Society Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that new data from the OPTIC trial of ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022) in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) will be presented next week at The Retina Society Annual Meeting in Pasadena, California. End of study, two-year results across all four cohorts will be presented for the first time.

Oral Presentation Title: ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: End of Study Results from the 2-Year OPTIC Trial

Session: Age-Related Macular Degeneration II

Date & Time: November 4, 2022, 9:08 AM – 9:14 AM PST

Presenter: Carl Regillo, M.D., F.A.C.S., chief of retina services at Wills Eye Hospital

Adverum intends to issue a press release concurrent with the presentation and to post the data presented on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of the company’s website.

About Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Wet AMD, also known as neovascular AMD or nAMD, is an advanced form of AMD, affecting approximately 10% of patients living with AMD. Wet AMD is a leading cause of blindness in patients over 65 years of age, with a prevalence of approximately 20 million individuals worldwide living with this condition. The incidence of new cases of wet AMD is expected to grow significantly worldwide as populations age. AMD is projected to impact 288 million people worldwide by 2040, with wet AMD accounting for approximately 10% of those cases.

About OPTIC Trial of ADVM-022 in Wet AMD

ADVM-022, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec), is Adverum’s clinical-stage gene therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of wet AMD. ADVM-022 (Ixo-vec) utilizes a propriety vector capsid, AAV.7m8, carrying an aflibercept coding sequence under the control of a proprietary expression cassette. Unlike other ophthalmic gene therapies that require a surgery to administer the gene therapy under the retina (sub-retinal approach) ADVM-022 has the advantage of being administered as a one-time IVT injection in the office and is designed to deliver long-term efficacy and reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections, optimize patient compliance, and improve vision outcomes for patients with wet AMD.

The OPTIC trial is designed as a multi-center, open-label, dose-ranging, safety, and efficacy trial of ADVM-022 (Ixo-vec) in participants with wet AMD who have demonstrated responsiveness to anti-VEGF treatment. Patients in OPTIC are treatment-experienced, and previously required frequent anti-VEGF injections to manage their wet AMD and to maintain functional vision.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the research capabilities of its proprietary, intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. By overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for these debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

