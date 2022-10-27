Hogan Administration Announces $23.1 Million in Capital Grant Funding for the Month of October

October 27, 2022

Funds Will Support Museums, Community Centers, Medical Facilities, Parks and Community Revitalization, Historic Institutions, and Educational Foundations

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration announced Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of 51 capital grants agreements in the month of October, totaling $23,178,470. These dedicated grants foster essential capital projects for museums, community centers, medical facilities, athletic facilities, parks and community revitalization, stormwater infrastructure, historical institutions and buildings, and educational foundations across the state.

“Maryland has some of the best higher education institutions, museums, parks, and community centers in the nation, it is critical that we always look for ways to build upon those successes,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will ensure that these institutions will continue to play an important role in providing educational and local access opportunities for Marylanders.”

These grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Capital Grants Division.

“Maryland citizens deserve world-class institutions that promote the arts, sciences, culture, community, and health,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “These grants provide organizations the ability to update, expand, or renovate their facilities, allowing them to best serve the citizens of Maryland.”

To view a list of the capital grants that were administered by the Hogan administration throughout the state during the month of October, click the following link.

dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/grants/CapitalGrants-October2022.pdf

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing, and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.