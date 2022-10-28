Classically Trained Third-Generation Restaurateur David Slay Raises Money for No. 1 Breast Cancer Research Group in US

David Slay, Acclaimed Chef Slay Italian Kitchen

Malibu Dana joins Chef David sponsoring ‘Slay for Love’ fundraiser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Medal restaurateur David Slay’s cleverly named “Slay for Love” breast cancer research fundraiser for the Dr. Susan Love Foundation was held Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. at Slay Italian Kitchen in Manhattan Beach, CA, and co-sponsored by fashion designer, television producer, philanthropist, and self-proclaimed butterfly Malibu Dana, herself a breast cancer survivor.

The afternoon featured a wine pairing and Italian luncheon of authentic rustic dishes, all sourced from Slay Estate & Vineyard. Prizes were raffled, and everyone got a Malibu Dana trucker hat, tote, and wristband. Tickets were $150 and proceeds support Love’s foundation, the top-ranked breast cancer research organization in the US.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, and October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help support life-saving research and life-changing support.

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo and seeks to end breast cancer through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

Malibu Dana has spent the past two decades creating and producing unscripted programming, with shows including Food Network's “Ace of Cakes,” TLC's “Bride by Design,” and SyFy's “Marcel's Quantum Kitchen.” As a 12-year breast cancer survivor, she is deeply committed to helping other breast cancer patients and advocating for breast cancer awareness as well as early detection. In addition to her Love collection—a collaboration with Dr. Susan Love —she works closely with The Breast Cancer Fundraiser and other non-profit organizations. When not developing her next show, volunteering, or blowing up the world with bourbon, bacon, and yoga, she is traveling, fluttering, laughing, and spreading love and happiness wherever she can, with gratitude for every day and every breath. Her passion for life is what most defines her spirit, and she promises to continue playing her part by helping and inspiring others.

Chef David Slay enjoys a well-earned reputation as one of the most professional and hardworking chefs in the hospitality business. A third-generation American restaurateur, Slay started training at age 11 in his father’s kitchen. He apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas at 17, and at 20 opened his first restaurant, a 26-seat French café with no liquor license, due to the fact he was not old enough to get one. Slay apprenticed with two-star chef Gerard Vie at Tros Marches in Versailles and with famed chef Marc Angel at A. Beauvillier Restaurant in Paris. Afterward, he was the owner and chef of several popular fine dining restaurants in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, before tackling the competitive California restaurant scene, where he became the face and spirit of David Slay’s La Veranda in Beverly Hills, the renowned California/European-style bistro he founded in 1989. Under Slay’s direction, La Veranda was recognized as one of the “Best Gold Medal Restaurants in the United States” and Los Angeles Magazine included David Slay on a list of “300 Reasons Not to Pack Up and Leave L.A.” David then created and currently runs two successful restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named one of the top Italian restaurants in Southern California in Orange County Register. He has also added three restaurants to his scope just steps away from his home in Manhattan Beach: SLAY Steak + Fish House, SLAY Italian Kitchen, and SLAY Beach Grill in Hermosa Beach, CA. In 2017, he leveraged his success into the winemaking industry and founded Slay Estate & Vineyard set in majestic Santa Barbara wine country and its prestigious Sta. Rita Hills AVA. He brings his meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service as a successful restauranteur to the art of running a vineyard. Slay spent over two years preparing the estate with vineyard managers and workers on all details, which visitors can notice immediately upon arrival. At his restaurants, Slay is as likely to be found watching over the staff of sous chefs, bakers, and pastry chefs as he is to be spotted visiting customers at their tables to explain how he prepared their meal. That same dedication forms the foundation of the Slay Estate and Vineyard and of the relationships with the vineyard workers.