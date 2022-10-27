Submit Release
Unemployment Rates Down and Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.


"Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

September 2022*

September 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

3.9%

-0.5

Carbondale-Marion

3.9%

4.9%

-1.0

Champaign-Urbana

3.5%

4.2%

-0.7

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.7%

5.3%

-0.6

Danville

5.0%

5.8%

-0.8

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.4%

4.4%

-1.0

Decatur

5.7%

7.0%

-1.3

Elgin

4.1%

4.9%

-0.8

Kankakee

5.1%

5.7%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.6%

4.2%

-0.6

Peoria

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

Rockford

5.9%

7.7%

-1.8

Springfield

3.8%

4.8%

-1.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8%

4.5%

-0.7

Illinois Statewide

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2022

Metropolitan Area

September

September

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

94,200

91,800

2,400

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,800

56,100

1,700

Champaign-Urbana MSA

117,600

116,000

1,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,803,000

3,633,100

169,900

Danville MSA

26,300

25,700

600

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,400

179,400

7,000

Decatur MSA

48,900

48,000

900

Elgin Metro Division

255,900

248,000

7,900

Kankakee MSA

43,000

42,000

1,000

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

426,100

410,100

16,000

Peoria MSA

168,900

164,600

4,300

Rockford MSA

146,000

139,900

6,100

Springfield MSA

109,600

105,800

3,800

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

239,400

237,800

1,600

Illinois Statewide

6,109,400

5,871,700

237,700

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Sep 2022

Sep 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

5.1 %

5.9 %

-0.8

    

DuPage County

3.3 %

3.6 %

-0.3

    

Grundy County

4.1 %

4.0 %

0.1

    

Kendall County

3.5 %

3.7 %

-0.2

    

McHenry County

3.4 %

3.6 %

-0.2

    

Will County

4.2 %

4.6 %

-0.4

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

4.0 %

4.9 %

-0.9

    

Kane County

4.1 %

4.9 %

-0.8

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

3.6 %

4.4 %

-0.8

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

 

 

 

    

Kankakee County

5.1 %

5.7 %

-0.6

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Aurora City

3.9 %

5.0 %

-1.1

    

Chicago City

5.6 %

6.5 %

-0.9

    

Elgin City

4.5 %

5.5 %

-1.0

    

Joliet City

4.7 %

5.8 %

-1.1

    

Kankakee City

7.6 %

9.4 %

-1.8

    

Naperville City

3.2 %

3.3 %

-0.1

    

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in September 2022 from 5.3 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.3 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +169,900 compared to September 2021. The Leisure-Hospitality (+45,100), Professional-Business Services (+35,800), Educational-Health Services (+16,700), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+15,700), Government (+12,200), and Retail Trade (+11,600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in September 2022 from 4.9 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.4 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +7,900 compared to September 2021. The Professional-Business Services (-1,400), Financial Activities (-700), and Government (-400) sectors had employment declines from a year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+3,900), Manufacturing (+2,900), and Retail Trade (+1,200) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6 percent in September 2022 from 4.2 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.3 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +16,000 compared to September 2021. The Financial Activities (-300) and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago. Educational-Health Services (+3,800), Professional-Business Services (+2,600), Manufacturing (+2,200), Wholesale Trade (+2,200), Leisure-Hospitality (+1,900), and Retail Trade (+1,300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Kankakee, IL MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.1 percent in September 2022 from 5.7 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +1,000 compared to September 2021. Government (-100) and Retail Trade (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. The Manufacturing (+400), Educational-Health Services (+300), Leisure-Hospitality (+300), Professional-Business Services (+100), and Construction (+100) sectors had payroll gains over the year.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.



Unemployment Rates Down and Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas

