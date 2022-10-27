Unemployment Rates Down and Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.





"Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.









Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates





Metropolitan Area September 2022* September 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 3.9% -0.5 Carbondale-Marion 3.9% 4.9% -1.0 Champaign-Urbana 3.5% 4.2% -0.7 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.7% 5.3% -0.6 Danville 5.0% 5.8% -0.8 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.4% 4.4% -1.0 Decatur 5.7% 7.0% -1.3 Elgin 4.1% 4.9% -0.8 Kankakee 5.1% 5.7% -0.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.6% 4.2% -0.6 Peoria 4.4% 5.1% -0.7 Rockford 5.9% 7.7% -1.8 Springfield 3.8% 4.8% -1.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8% 4.5% -0.7 Illinois Statewide 4.4% 5.1% -0.7 * Preliminary I ** Revised



























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2022

Metropolitan Area September September Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 94,200 91,800 2,400 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,800 56,100 1,700 Champaign-Urbana MSA 117,600 116,000 1,600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,803,000 3,633,100 169,900 Danville MSA 26,300 25,700 600 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,400 179,400 7,000 Decatur MSA 48,900 48,000 900 Elgin Metro Division 255,900 248,000 7,900 Kankakee MSA 43,000 42,000 1,000 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 426,100 410,100 16,000 Peoria MSA 168,900 164,600 4,300 Rockford MSA 146,000 139,900 6,100 Springfield MSA 109,600 105,800 3,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 239,400 237,800 1,600 Illinois Statewide 6,109,400 5,871,700 237,700 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Over the Year Change Champaign-Urbana MSA Champaign County 3.6 % 4.3 % -0.7 Ford County 3.5 % 3.7 % -0.2 Piatt County 2.9 % 3.4 % -0.5 Danville MSA Vermilion County 5.0 % 5.8 % -0.8 Cities Champaign City 3.7 % 4.3 % -0.6 Urbana City 3.9 % 4.4 % -0.5 Danville City 6.3 % 7.5 % -1.2 Counties Clark County 3.7 % 4.2 % -0.5 Coles County 4.1 % 4.4 % -0.3 Cook County 5.1 % 5.9 % -0.8 De Witt County 3.6 % 4.0 % -0.4 Douglas County 2.9 % 3.4 % -0.5 Edgar County 3.2 % 3.6 % -0.4 Iroquois County 3.6 % 4.0 % -0.4 McLean County 3.4 % 3.9 % -0.5 Macon County 5.7 % 7.0 % -1.3 Moultrie County 2.9 % 3.1 % -0.2 Sangamon County 3.9 % 4.8 % -0.9 Shelby County 3.4 % 3.6 % -0.2 Other Areas LWIA 17 3.5 % 4.1 % -0.6 LWIA 18 5.0 % 5.8 % -0.8 East Central EDR 3.8 % 4.4 % -0.6

East Central Illinois Highlights





Champaign-Urbana MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in September 2022 from 4.2 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.0 percent.





Nonfarm employment increased by +1,600 compared to last September.





Leisure-Hospitality (+800), Educational-Health Services (+700), Construction(+300), Manufacturing (+200), and Professional-Business Services (+200) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The largest employment declines were reported in Government (-900).





Danville MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.0 percent in September 2022 from 5.8 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.4 percent.





Nonfarm employment increased by +600 compared to last September.





Construction (+100), Manufacturing (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), Leisure-Hospitality (+100), Other Services (+100), and Government (+100) had payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.







