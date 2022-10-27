Submit Release
Unemployment Rates Down and Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.


"Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.



Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

September 2022*

September 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

3.9%

-0.5

Carbondale-Marion

3.9%

4.9%

-1.0

Champaign-Urbana

3.5%

4.2%

-0.7

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.7%

5.3%

-0.6

Danville

5.0%

5.8%

-0.8

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.4%

4.4%

-1.0

Decatur

5.7%

7.0%

-1.3

Elgin

4.1%

4.9%

-0.8

Kankakee

5.1%

5.7%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.6%

4.2%

-0.6

Peoria

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

Rockford

5.9%

7.7%

-1.8

Springfield

3.8%

4.8%

-1.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8%

4.5%

-0.7

Illinois Statewide

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2022

Metropolitan Area

September

September

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

94,200

91,800

2,400

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,800

56,100

1,700

Champaign-Urbana MSA

117,600

116,000

1,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,803,000

3,633,100

169,900

Danville MSA

26,300

25,700

600

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,400

179,400

7,000

Decatur MSA

48,900

48,000

900

Elgin Metro Division

255,900

248,000

7,900

Kankakee MSA

43,000

42,000

1,000

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

426,100

410,100

16,000

Peoria MSA

168,900

164,600

4,300

Rockford MSA

146,000

139,900

6,100

Springfield MSA

109,600

105,800

3,800

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

239,400

237,800

1,600

Illinois Statewide

6,109,400

5,871,700

237,700

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Sep 2022

Sep 2021

Over the Year Change

  
 

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8 %

4.5 %

-0.7

  

Bond County

3.4 %

3.9 %

-0.5

  

Calhoun County

3.5 %

3.8 %

-0.3

  

Clinton County

2.6 %

3.0 %

-0.4

  

Jersey County

3.1 %

3.6 %

-0.5

  

Macoupin County

3.4 %

3.8 %

-0.4

  

Madison County

3.6 %

4.3 %

-0.7

  

Monroe County

2.7 %

2.7 %

0.0

  

St. Clair County

4.4 %

5.5 %

-1.1

  

Cities

 

 

 

  

Alton City

5.4 %

7.0 %

-1.6

  

Belleville City

4.4 %

5.9 %

-1.5

  

Collinsville City

3.4 %

4.5 %

-1.1

  

East St. Louis City

7.5 %

10.6 %

-3.1

  

Edwardsville City

2.8 %

2.9 %

-0.1

  

Granite City

4.2 %

5.8 %

-1.6

  

O'Fallon City

3.8 %

4.1 %

-0.3

  

Counties

 

 

 

  

Greene County

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

  

Randolph County

3.3 %

4.2 %

-0.9

  

Washington County

2.1 %

3.0 %

-0.9

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 21

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

  

LWIA 22

3.6 %

4.2 %

-0.6

  

LWIA 24

3.8 %

4.7 %

-0.9

  

Southwestern EDR

3.7 %

4.5 %

-0.8

  

Metro East Highlights


The September 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -0.7 percentage points from the September 2021 rate of 4.5 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.


The labor force increased by +84 in September 2022 to 335,526 from 335,442 in September 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +2,550 to 332,936 in September 2022 from 320,386 in September 2021. There were 12,590 unemployed people in the labor force in September 2022. This is a decrease of -2,466 compared to the 15,056 unemployed in September 2021.


The number of total nonfarm jobs in September 2022 was 239,400 compared to 237,800 in August 2021, which is an increase of +1,600.


Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,300), Government (+800), Mining and Construction (+400), Professional and Business Services (+400), Manufacturing (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Other Services (+100).


Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-800), Retail Trade (-500), Financial Activities (-200), Educational and Health Services (-100), and Information (-100).




Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.



