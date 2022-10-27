Unemployment Rates Down and Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.





"Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.









Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates





Metropolitan Area September 2022* September 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 3.9% -0.5 Carbondale-Marion 3.9% 4.9% -1.0 Champaign-Urbana 3.5% 4.2% -0.7 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.7% 5.3% -0.6 Danville 5.0% 5.8% -0.8 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.4% 4.4% -1.0 Decatur 5.7% 7.0% -1.3 Elgin 4.1% 4.9% -0.8 Kankakee 5.1% 5.7% -0.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.6% 4.2% -0.6 Peoria 4.4% 5.1% -0.7 Rockford 5.9% 7.7% -1.8 Springfield 3.8% 4.8% -1.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8% 4.5% -0.7 Illinois Statewide 4.4% 5.1% -0.7 * Preliminary I ** Revised



























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2022

Metropolitan Area September September Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 94,200 91,800 2,400 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,800 56,100 1,700 Champaign-Urbana MSA 117,600 116,000 1,600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,803,000 3,633,100 169,900 Danville MSA 26,300 25,700 600 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,400 179,400 7,000 Decatur MSA 48,900 48,000 900 Elgin Metro Division 255,900 248,000 7,900 Kankakee MSA 43,000 42,000 1,000 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 426,100 410,100 16,000 Peoria MSA 168,900 164,600 4,300 Rockford MSA 146,000 139,900 6,100 Springfield MSA 109,600 105,800 3,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 239,400 237,800 1,600 Illinois Statewide 6,109,400 5,871,700 237,700 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Over the Year Change Carbondale-Marion MSA 3.9 % 4.9 % -1.0 Jackson County 3.9 % 4.9 % -1.0 Williamson County 4.0 % 5.0 % -1.0 Surrounding Counties Alexander County 6.9 % 7.3 % -0.4 Franklin County 5.1 % 6.0 % -0.9 Johnson County 5.0 % 5.4 % -0.4 Massac County 4.6 % 4.6 % 0.0 Perry County 4.5 % 5.4 % -0.9 Pulaski County 7.0 % 8.1 % -1.1 Randolph County 3.3 % 4.2 % -0.9 Union County 4.2 % 4.6 % -0.4 Harrisburg Area Gallatin County 5.1 % 5.3 % -0.2 Hamilton County 2.9 % 3.9 % -1.0 Hardin County 5.2 % 6.0 % -0.8 Pope County 4.5 % 4.1 % 0.4 Saline County 5.1 % 6.2 % -1.1 White County 3.9 % 4.5 % -0.6 Olney - Mt. Carmel Area Edwards County 4.2 % 4.8 % -0.6 Lawrence County 4.7 % 5.3 % -0.6 Richland County 3.5 % 3.7 % -0.2 Wabash County 3.1 % 3.9 % -0.8 Wayne County 3.5 % 4.4 % -0.9 Other Areas LWIA 23 3.6 % 4.1 % -0.5 LWIA 24 3.8 % 4.7 % -0.9 LWIA 25 4.3 % 5.3 % -1.0 LWIA 26 4.4 % 5.0 % -0.6 Southern EDR 4.3 % 5.2 % -0.9

Southern Illinois Highlights





Carbondale - Marion Area





The September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent. This was a decrease of -1.0 percentage points from the September 2021 rate of 4.9 percent. Total nonfarm employment in September 2022 increased by +1,700 compared to last September.





Employment increased in Government (+200).





Surrounding Counties





Total nonfarm employment increased by +500 compared to September 2021.





Employment gains were posted in Government (+225), Leisure and Hospitality (+175), Educational and Health Services (+175), Other Services (+25), Construction (+75), and Information (+25). No changes in employment were reported in Financial Activities or Manufacturing.





September payrolls declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-50), Professional and Business Services (-50) and Natural Resources and Mining (-25).





Harrisburg Area





Total nonfarm employment increased by +200 compared to September 2021.





Employment gains were posted in Government (+175), Educational and Health Services.(+50), Information (+50), Financial Activities (+25), Natural Resources and Mining (+25) and Other Services (+25).





Payrolls in Professional and Business Services were unchanged. Employment declined in Construction (-100), Leisure and Hospitality (-25), Manufacturing (-25), and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25).





Olney - Mt. Carmel Area





Total nonfarm employment increased by +300 compared to September 2021.





Employment gains were posted in Government (+175), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), Leisure and Hospitality (+25), Other Services (+25), and Financial Activities (+25).





No changes were reported in Construction, Information, Educational and Health Services, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, or Professional and Business Services. Payrolls decreased in Manufacturing (-50).









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.







