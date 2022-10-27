Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,624 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down and Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.


"Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.



Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates



Metropolitan Area

September 2022*

September 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

3.9%

-0.5

Carbondale-Marion

3.9%

4.9%

-1.0

Champaign-Urbana

3.5%

4.2%

-0.7

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.7%

5.3%

-0.6

Danville

5.0%

5.8%

-0.8

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.4%

4.4%

-1.0

Decatur

5.7%

7.0%

-1.3

Elgin

4.1%

4.9%

-0.8

Kankakee

5.1%

5.7%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.6%

4.2%

-0.6

Peoria

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

Rockford

5.9%

7.7%

-1.8

Springfield

3.8%

4.8%

-1.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8%

4.5%

-0.7

Illinois Statewide

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 





























Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2022

Metropolitan Area

September

September

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

94,200

91,800

2,400

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,800

56,100

1,700

Champaign-Urbana MSA

117,600

116,000

1,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,803,000

3,633,100

169,900

Danville MSA

26,300

25,700

600

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,400

179,400

7,000

Decatur MSA

48,900

48,000

900

Elgin Metro Division

255,900

248,000

7,900

Kankakee MSA

43,000

42,000

1,000

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

426,100

410,100

16,000

Peoria MSA

168,900

164,600

4,300

Rockford MSA

146,000

139,900

6,100

Springfield MSA

109,600

105,800

3,800

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

239,400

237,800

1,600

Illinois Statewide

6,109,400

5,871,700

237,700

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Sep 2022

Sep 2021

Over the Year Change

  
 

Mattoon-Charleston Area

 

 

 

  

Clark County

3.7 %

4.2 %

-0.5

  

Coles County

4.1 %

4.4 %

-0.3

  

Cumberland County

3.1 %

3.4 %

-0.3

  

Douglas County

2.9 %

3.4 %

-0.5

  

Edgar County

3.2 %

3.6 %

-0.4

  

Moultrie County

2.9 %

3.1 %

-0.2

  

Shelby County

3.4 %

3.6 %

-0.2

  

Effingham Area

 

 

 

  

Clay County

4.0 %

5.0 %

-1.0

  

Crawford County

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

  

Effingham County

2.6 %

3.3 %

-0.7

  

Fayette County

3.6 %

4.3 %

-0.7

  

Jasper County

3.2 %

3.4 %

-0.2

  

Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area

 

 

 

  

Clinton County

2.6 %

3.0 %

-0.4

  

Hamilton County

2.9 %

3.9 %

-1.0

  

Jefferson County

4.6 %

5.6 %

-1.0

  

Marion County

4.5 %

5.5 %

-1.0

  

Washington County

2.1 %

3.0 %

-0.9

  

Wayne County

3.5 %

4.4 %

-0.9

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 21

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

  

LWIA 23

3.6 %

4.1 %

-0.5

  

LWIA 24

3.8 %

4.7 %

-0.9

  

LWIA 25

4.3 %

5.3 %

-1.0

  

LWIA 26

4.4 %

5.0 %

-0.6

  

Southeastern EDR

3.6 %

4.1 %

-0.5

  

South Central Illinois Highlights


Mattoon - Charleston Area


September 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +475 compared to one year ago.


Employment gains were posted in Government (+175), Financial Activities (+125), Professional and Business Services (+125), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Construction (+75), Information (+50), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).


Payrolls decreased in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-150). No change in employment was reported in Manufacturing, Educational and Health Services or Other Services.


Effingham Area


Total nonfarm employment in September 2022 increased by +275 compared to last year.


Employment gains were posted in Government (+100), Educational and Health Services (+100), Construction (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Professional and Business Services (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).


Employment declined in Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-50), and Manufacturing (-50).


No change was reported in Information, Other Services, or Financial Activities.


Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area


September 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +500 since September 2021.


Employment increased in Government (+275), Manufacturing (+100), Leisure and Hospitality (+75), Professional and Business Services (+50), Other Services (+50), Construction (+50) and Information (+25).

Payrolls decreased in Financial Activities (-50), Educational and Health Services (-25) and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-25).

No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining.




Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.



You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down and Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.