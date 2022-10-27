Per Hampton's FORCE OF DESTINY-book II in the Sunset & Vine series is under treatment for development by Rudy Langlais.

Force of Destiny...of the new world order. Author Per Hampton

Danger, Deceit, and Betrayal: A New World Order pits new players—armed with untold wealth and tomorrow's technology—against the Old World Elites.

Per Hampton has infiltrated the hidden structure of Global Elites and their real-world of secrets at the highest level in this astounding new novel.” — Xernona Clayton, Broadcasting & Civil Rights Icon

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Super Producer- Rudy Langlais has requested a treatment for #PerHampton 's series FORCE OF DESTINY . The future project is expected for development as a streaming series or feature.Per Hampton is known for his trademark fiction blend of non-fiction based science, historical events, and Hollywood cinematic drama while weaving the fabric of intricate high quality suspense, keeping his readers on a tightrope with his trademark style. Danger, Deceit, and Betrayal : a New World Order pits a fearless set of new players—uniquely brilliant, armed with untold wealth and tomorrow's technology—against the Old World Elites.Per Hampton’s scathing new financial thriller presents a scintillating battle between heavyweights centered in California under a newly formed global Alliance, clashing with the political power of Washington, D C, the Vatican, and globalist China.Times have changed, espionage is now played out with a budget of trillions, not billions. Even jets are a thing of the past in this hyper-sonic world.At the helm of this global confrontation is the new boss in town: Fearless, charismatic, handsome, and the richest man on the planet, Montague Stanford. Behind the scenes of this push for global domination and a new order is his niece and only surviving relative, Britt. Could she be the mastermind of the entire scheme that may reshape the destiny of the world? “By hook, crook or coup, we shall have the presidency!” Montague Stanford- Enemy of the global cabal.Stanford is the Brother of murdered, long-lost Black Market Baby- Dotty Henderson from the series first book, Loose Lips.Los Angeles, Washington, Italy, New York, Barcelona, The Arctic, Switzerland, and Corsica are the locations.“Per Hampton has infiltrated the hidden structure of Global Elites and their real-world of secrets at the highest level in this astounding new novel.”—Xernona Clayton, Broadcasting and Civil Rights Icon.

