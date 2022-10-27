Montgomery Council Seeks Applicants for two positions on the County Board of Appeals

MARYLAND, October 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 27, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., October 27, 2022 - The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill two vacant positions on the County Board of Appeals.

One position is to fill a partial term, which is scheduled to expire September 2023, due to Mr. Roberto Pinero’s resignation and appointment as a temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board member. This position can be filled by a Democrat.

The second position is vacant due to the end of the term for Mr. Richard Melnick. This vacancy is for a full term of four years and can be filled by a Republican, a resident affiliated with another political party recognized by the County’s Board of Elections, or unaffiliated with a political party. This position cannot be filled by a Democrat. Mr. Melnick has indicated that he will reapply for this position.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, November 14.

By law, no more than three members of the Board shall be from the same political party.

The current members of the Board include Chair John Pentecost (Democrat), Richard Melnick (Unaffiliated), and Caryn Hines (Democrat). Members of County boards, committees and commissions may not serve on more than one such group at a time.

Members of the Board currently receive $16,042.13 annually, with the Chair receiving $22,671.98. Salaries are adjusted each December to reflect 50 percent of the change in the Washington Area Consumer Price Index.

Duties of the Board of Appeals include hearing and deciding requests for variances from development standards contained in the Montgomery County Zoning Ordinance; hearing appeals from certain administrative decisions rendered by County government agencies; and hearing oral argument on and deciding appeals from decisions of the Hearing Examiner on conditional uses. The Board also considers and decides requests for modifications of special exceptions.

The Board normally holds weekly hearings all day Wednesday and worksessions every other week on Wednesdays. If necessary to accommodate an extended caseload or continued hearings, the Board may schedule hearings on other weekdays. Members are expected to prepare for the hearings by reading the cases to be heard and to share the workload of drafting and editing opinions or to follow-up on investigations on specific cases. Members work approximately 15 to 25 hours a week.

The principal jurisdiction of the Board of Appeals does not include the municipalities of Brookeville, Poolesville, Laytonsville, Rockville, Barnesville, Gaithersburg, and Washington Grove. The Council is not precluded from appointing someone who resides in one of these municipalities, although the Council may avoid doing so.

Letters expressing interest, including a resume (no more than four pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, political party affiliation, a telephone number to best reach you, your email address, and home mailing address should be sent via email to sara.tenenbaum@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Albornoz, or sent via mail to Council President Albornoz, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on November 14. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the letters of application and select applicants to interview.

Letters of application and resumes are maintained in Council records, but will not be made public as part of the appointment process without the applicant's permission. However, a redacted resume may be requested to share with the public. Any interviews held are open to the public and will be televised. A financial statement of assets, debts, income, and family property interests will be required of all applicants. Only the appointed candidates will be required to make the financial statement available for public review.

