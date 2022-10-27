Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Carteret County Murders

NORTH CAROLINA, October 27 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, age 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, age 57.

On August 3, 2022, Phillip and William Fulcher were found deceased in their home on Fulcher Court in Atlantic, North Carolina. The brothers were found after a health care aide asked for a welfare check when she arrived at their home and they did not come to their door. The manner of death for both brothers has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400, Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

