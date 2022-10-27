Governor Ducey Appoints Pete Kim to Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board

Kim Is The Final Member Of The Nine-Person Board Tasked With Securing The State’s Water Future

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Pete Kim to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, the governor’s final pick for the vital board charged with securing water resources.

“Pete’s extensive experience in the technology industry, especially with large-scale acquisitions will give the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority the edge it needs to acquire, store and sell new imported water,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m confident Pete, and his fellow board members, will help to set our state on the path to success.”

Pete has worked in a number of roles and industries, ranging from consulting and software development to investment banking and private equity. After holding top-level positions in the technology industry, including Google, he founded his own digital media and consulting firm. In this role, he was involved in large-scale financial negotiations and transactions, including selling the firm to S4 Capital.

Pete earned his Bachelor of Sciencein Biomechanical Engineering at UC Berkeley and his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was the first Asian American elected president of the student body. He lives in Scottsdale with his wife and daughter.

Pete joins the nine-member board following the governor’s previous four appointments.

The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board was established this year with Governor Ducey’s signing of monumental water legislation, which took effect September 24.

The nine-member board, appointed jointly by the Arizona Legislature and Governor Ducey, is responsible for providing loans and grants to water providers and entities for the purposes of importing water into Arizona, conservation, efficiency and reuses, and new technologies.

The Senate President, Senate Minority Leader and House Speaker previously chose their appointments. Governor Ducey had one remaining appointment, which he filled today from a list of nominees from the House Speaker and Senate President.

###