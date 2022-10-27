Golden Gate Fields owners can sue animal-rights group that disrupted races, state Supreme Court says

The state Supreme Court refused Wednesday to block a lawsuit by owners of Golden Gate Fields against an animal-rights group that allegedly recruited protesters to lie down on the racetrack last year and chain themselves together, briefly bringing horse racing to a halt.
