California Bar’s Girardi Investigation Records OK’d for Release

Disgraced attorney Tom Girardi’s files can be released to the public under a new state bar-backed legal interpretation the California Supreme Court approved Wednesday. Justices during their weekly meeting agreed with the bar’s conclusion that the law allows releasing records linked to a closed investigation, a reading the bar said “would be more consistent with its current understanding of its public protection mission and policy of transparency.”
