Miller: Participation in Take Back Day helps reduce opioid addiction, overdose deaths  

DES MOINES — Attorney General Tom Miller encourages Iowans to help curb the state’s opioid epidemic by participating in National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The National Take Back program provides opportunities twice a year for Iowans to properly dispose of unused medications. Since 2016, Iowans have disposed of more than 186,800 pounds – or 93 tons – of prescription medication at Take Back Day events.

“More than 250 Iowans lost their lives to opioid overdoses last year,” Miller said. “Turning in unused, unneeded, or expired medications can help prevent the dangerous misuse of controlled prescription drugs, including these unnecessary, tragic deaths.”

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iowans can visit one of more than 50 Take Back Day locations hosted by local law enforcement agencies, pharmacies, and others to dispose of leftover prescription drugs. You can find a location near you, here.

“Safely disposing of unused prescription medication is a simple way to help prevent drug misuse and abuse that can lead to addiction or overdose death,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “I encourage Iowans to take their leftover medications to one of the many convenient locations across the state, not only on October 29th for National Prescription Day Take Back Day, but any day of the year.”

Iowans unable to participate in Take Back Day on Oct. 29 can drop off unneeded medication anytime at one of more than 400 permanent Take Back Kiosks located a pharmacies and law enforcement centers around the state. Details on year-round disposal can be found on the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy website.

The Attorney General’s Office is dedicated to addressing the opioid epidemic in the state. For many years, the office has worked to hold accountable those companies responsible for the opioid crisis, while providing resources to those affected by Opioid Use Disorder.

This month, the office launched an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it begins. The Billion Pill Pledge program, in conjunction with Goldfinch Health, will extend education and resources to hospitals and providers in several communities across Iowa.

In September, the office launched IowaOpioidHelp.com to provide a pathway to recovery for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder and their loved ones.

Last year, the Iowa Attorney General’s office signed an agreement with University of Iowa Health Care to develop a comprehensive, statewide opioid treatment program using $3.8 million in settlement funds.