10/27/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Distribution of $23.9 Million in Renters’ Rebate Assistance for Seniors and Individuals With Disabilities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that checks totaling $23.9 million are being distributed this week to those who applied for the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program. Approximately 45,000 residents in the state will be receiving an average rebate of $540. The Office of Policy and Management (OPM), which administers the program, is required to start processing the payments in October.

The program, established in 1974, provides reimbursement for Connecticut renters who are elderly or have certain disabilities, and whose incomes do not exceed certain limits. The rebate amount is based on a graduated income scale, and the amount of rent and utility payments (excluding telephone) made in the calendar year prior to the year in which the renter applies.

“This program makes it possible for thousands of Connecticut’s seniors and individuals with disabilities to afford to stay in their homes and live with security and independence,” Governor Lamont said. “Helping our most vulnerable residents is one of the essential functions of government, and this program provides access to homes that are safe and affordable. Many of those receiving assistance have dedicated their lives to our state, have been working here, are raising their families here, and are contributing in endless ways to make our communities stronger.”

If a renter misses the designated filing period, they have until November 15, 2022, to submit a request for an extension of time to file to OPM. The request for an extension of time to file must be accompanied by a doctor’s letter indicating that the renter had a medical condition that contributed to them not applying during the designated filing period.