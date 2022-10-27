Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,603 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Announces Distribution of $23.9 Million in Renters’ Rebate Assistance for Seniors and Individuals With Disabilities

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

10/27/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Distribution of $23.9 Million in Renters’ Rebate Assistance for Seniors and Individuals With Disabilities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that checks totaling $23.9 million are being distributed this week to those who applied for the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program. Approximately 45,000 residents in the state will be receiving an average rebate of $540. The Office of Policy and Management (OPM), which administers the program, is required to start processing the payments in October.

The program, established in 1974, provides reimbursement for Connecticut renters who are elderly or have certain disabilities, and whose incomes do not exceed certain limits. The rebate amount is based on a graduated income scale, and the amount of rent and utility payments (excluding telephone) made in the calendar year prior to the year in which the renter applies.

“This program makes it possible for thousands of Connecticut’s seniors and individuals with disabilities to afford to stay in their homes and live with security and independence,” Governor Lamont said. “Helping our most vulnerable residents is one of the essential functions of government, and this program provides access to homes that are safe and affordable. Many of those receiving assistance have dedicated their lives to our state, have been working here, are raising their families here, and are contributing in endless ways to make our communities stronger.”

If a renter misses the designated filing period, they have until November 15, 2022, to submit a request for an extension of time to file to OPM. The request for an extension of time to file must be accompanied by a doctor’s letter indicating that the renter had a medical condition that contributed to them not applying during the designated filing period.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Announces Distribution of $23.9 Million in Renters’ Rebate Assistance for Seniors and Individuals With Disabilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.