Dermatology Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 82.1 Bn by 2030

The global dermatology devices market size is predicted to surpass around USD 82.1 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 56.8 billion in 2021 and growing at a notable CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Dermatology equipment is used to identify and treat skin disorders. The tools are used in electrodesiccation and curettage, cryosurgery, photodynamic therapy, Mohs micrographic surgery, topical chemotherapy, and skin biopsy procedures for treating the skin. As the ozone layer thins, skin cancer is becoming more prevalent. While one of the market's primary application sectors is skin cancer diagnostics. Due to the global obsession with appearance, cosmetic surgery is growing in popularity. The majority of surgical procedures frequently result in scars and other signs.

Market Growth

The demand for equipment-based procedures including laser and radiofrequency (RF) therapies is anticipated to increase as a result of patient demands for speedier treatments and quicker results. Permanent problems are resolved as a result of laser treatments, and the likelihood of new problems, such as more facial hair development and pigmentation disorders, is decreased.

Additionally, compared to other treatment choices, laser therapy is less unpleasant, which makes it simpler for patients to adjust. As a result, the benefits provided, such as pain relief and a decreased reliance on medications, are anticipated to offer the profit potential for the expansion of the dermatological devices market.

Key Insights

By type, the diagnostic devices segment has captured 22% market share in 2021

The treatment devices type segment has accounted 78% revenue share in 2021.

By end use, the hospitals segment has captured 55% market share in 2021.

By application, the hair removal treatment segment has contributed 16% revenue share in 2021.

In 2021, North America region has held 44% market share in 2021.





Regional Analysis

Up until 2021, the North American region accounted for the largest share of revenues. The region of North America held about 44% of the revenue share. The prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is rising. Due to the rising demand for these procedures, it is anticipated that the regional markets will expand.

Dermatology Devices Market Share, By Region, 2021 (%)

Region Revenue Share in 2021 (%) North America 44 % Europe 28 % Asia Pacific 21 % Latin America 4 % MEA 3 %

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period. As medical tourism in the Asia Pacific region increases, the market will expand quickly. The various treatment options available will be crucial in fostering regional market expansion. The demand for dermatological equipment has been rising across Europe, but especially in Russia and other North European countries.

Report Highlight of Dermatology Device Market

Product Insight: The market sector for therapeutic devices held the biggest proportion in recent years. The primary driving force behind the market's expansion is the accessibility of numerous applications for dermatological treatments. Due to the introduction of cutting-edge technology in the category of laser devices, the segment is anticipated to expand. Due to the widespread adoption and use of these laser products, the laser product has the greatest market share up until 2021 and is anticipated to have the quickest CAGR throughout the projected period.





The market sector for therapeutic devices held the biggest proportion in recent years. The primary driving force behind the market's expansion is the accessibility of numerous applications for dermatological treatments. Due to the introduction of cutting-edge technology in the category of laser devices, the segment is anticipated to expand. Due to the widespread adoption and use of these laser products, the laser product has the greatest market share up until 2021 and is anticipated to have the quickest CAGR throughout the projected period.





According to end-user, the hospital segment accounted for 55% of the market in 2021 and is expected to increase throughout the forecast period as a result of hospitals adopting cutting-edge dermatology equipment. Numerous treatment options offered by these facilities contribute to an increase in visits for skin condition diagnosis and the expansion of their market. The end-user market for the clinic is anticipated to expand strongly through the year 2030.

Application Insight: The hair removal treatment market is anticipated to expand strongly throughout the forecast period, based on application. The segment for hair removal treatments includes topics like body sculpting, fat removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, and skin rejuvenation. All skin tones and hair colors have been shown to be safe for use with laser hair removal equipment. The market is growing because of how much less painful the process is when these laser devices are used.





Competitive Landscape

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 56.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 82.2 Billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific CAGR 11.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

A large number of people are embracing the usage of technologies to improve visual appeal. The development of the business was further aided by technological developments in dermatology equipment. Additionally, a significant aspect promoting market expansion is rising disposable income. The market for dermatology devices is predicted to grow as more people are being diagnosed with melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer worldwide. Different skin illnesses are caused by a combination of environmental causes, aging, and genetic concerns. During the projection period, product demand is also anticipated to be driven by the usage of cutting-edge technologies for dark spot removal.

Market Restraints

Since manufacturing operations were restricted as a result of the lockdown and supply chain disruption caused by the epidemic, the market's expansion was hindered. Other surgeries outside of COVID-19 were completely suspended, and the market experienced negative growth.

Market Opportunities

Over the past ten years, there has been a noticeable rise in the desire for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic operations over conventional surgical procedures. Minimally invasive/non-surgical procedures provide various advantages over traditional surgical methods, including less pain, less scarring, and faster healing. These methods are also less expensive than customary surgical procedures. The growing demand for aesthetic operations is influencing cosmetic dermatology, aesthetic lasers, and therapeutic devices.

Recent Development

In January 2022, medical technology firm STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. purchased Theravant Corporation's TheraClear Device, an FDA-approved in-office acne clearance system.

Ra Medical's American dermatology division was acquired by STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in August 2021. With the 400 dermatology offices that make up Ra Medical's current customer base, this acquisition gave STRATA the chance to offer its whole business solution right now.

The PALLAS laser, which is used to treat vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, leukoderma, and other disorders, received FDA approval in August 2020 from LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd., pioneers in the creation of lasers.





Market Segmentation

By Products

Diagnostic Devices Dermatoscopes Microscopes Other Imaging Devices Biopsy Devices

Treatment Devices Light Therapy Devices Lasers Electrosurgical Equipment Liposuction Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Cryotherapy Devices



By Application

Skin Cancer

Vascular Lesions

Acne, Psoriasis

Wrinkle Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Body Contouring and Fat Removal

Cellulite Reduction

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





