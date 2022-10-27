Dental Support Organization Market Size to Hit USD 684.98 Bn by 2030

The global dental support organizations market size is predicted to hit around USD 684.98 billion by 2030 and growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global dental support organizations market size was valued at USD 393.68 billion in 2021.



Dentists and other dental professionals provide dental assistance, which includes the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental problems. Growing public knowledge of dentistry, an increase in the prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, technical advancements in dentistry, and high demand for cosmetic and laser dentistry are a few of the significant drivers of industry growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial effect on the dental care industry. Dental Assist Organizations are also referred to as a partnership between dental offices and organizations that offer crucial business management to support non-clinical activities. Group practice is not what DSO is. DSO is a standalone company that a private equity firm frequently controls.

Market Growth

Due to the expanding need for internal dental services, a number of dental support businesses have seen good market growth. Due to agreements with dental service providers that offer management services to give non-clinical dental services to clients, dental support companies are a vital component of this business. Fast purchases among customers have also increased due to the rising demand for invisible tooth braces and aligners. Additionally, the global market for dental support groups is expanding due to the young population's growing desire for beauty appreciation.

Regional Analysis

Because dental caries is becoming more common, North America represented the greatest proportion of the global market for dental support organizations. WHO estimates that 90% of people in North America have dental caries.

In addition, the Asia & Pacific areas are predicted to have the highest CAGR growth rate due to the population's acceptance of smile makeover procedures. Due to increasing economic stability and disposable income, the market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate in APAC during the forecast period. The elements fueling the market's growth are a dense population and an aging population.

Some of the prominent players are

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

National Health Service England

InterDent, Inc.

The British United Provident Association Ltd.

Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.

Apollo White Dental

Dental Service Group

Axis Dental

Coast Dental

Integrated Dental Holdings

Pacific Dental Service

Gentle Dental of New England

Market Dynamics of Dental Support Organization Market

Market Drivers

Globally, the prevalence of dental caries and other oral disorders is rising, which is fueling the expansion of dental services companies. The market for dental support organizations is expanding across the world as a result of numerous variables related to oral health, including the increased demand for aesthetic odontology, the rising popularity of the dental service industry, and rising dental implantation rates. The growing significance of dental support organizations is significantly altering how the market for dental services is delivered.





Market Restraints

The World Health Organization claims that the number of public health initiatives and improved self-care practices used in technologically advanced nations is reducing the incidence of dental caries; as a result, these factors are restraining the growth of the dental support organization market globally.





Market Opportunities

The dental support organization sector is seeing tremendous growth in the broader dentistry market, which is now worth more than USD 136 billion and is still expanding at a rate of 6% annually. Because dental professionals are becoming more interested in specialization within the expanding dental sector, dental support organizations are seeing good market expansion. 10% of the more than 200,000 dentists in the United States who practiced in 2019 were members of a dental support organization.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 684.98 Billion CAGR 6.91% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030

Segmentation Insights

Services Insight

The industry is expanding because general dentists are treating oral and dental issues like dental exams, crowns, fillings, and root canals. For the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of illnesses of the oral cavity, there are dental implants. The demand and supply of dental services are predicted to be driven by rising dental disease incidence, an aging population, the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and other factors.

Due to the development of affordable, cutting-edge technologies like digital photography, digital intraoral scanners, computer-aided design, and computer-aided manufacturing, it is projected that orthodontics and prosthodontics will take advantage of the current potential for this market.

Procedure Insight

In the procedure market in 2021, cosmetic dentistry had a sizable proportion. Cosmetic dentistry and non-cosmetic dentistry are the two process types that make up the Dental Support Organizations industry. The market is expanding as a result of rising aesthetic concerns among the youthful population and rising dental caries prevalence rates. During the projected period, cosmetic dentistry is expected to take advantage of the imminent opportunity for this market. The market is expanding as a result of factors like rising periodontal disease cases and expanding private health insurance coverage.

End-user Insight

In the end-user segment in 2021, dental clinics accounted for a sizeable portion. The Dental Support Organizations market is divided into hospitals and dental clinics according to end-user. This is attributable to the professional dental services delivered by dental clinics as well as the comfort and convenience they offer their consumers. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the projected period, the hospital segment would expand and government investments in improving healthcare infrastructure will rise. Dental clinics are anticipated to be a key factor in the market's growth as a result of the rising mergers and partnerships between insurance firms.

Recent Development

The Tele Dentistry platform was introduced in the US by Pacific Dental Services in April 2020.

A digital platform that is accessible in 41 states was announced by Aspen Dental in June 2020, making it easier for impacted patients to access their dental appointments.

Market Segmentation

By Service

Dental Implants

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Root Canal – Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Laser Dentistry

Dentures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Smile Makeover





By Type

Device Management Service

Accounting Services

IT Services

Administrative Services

Human Resource Services





By End-Users

Hospital

Dental Clinics

By Procedure

Cosmetic Dentistry

Non-Cosmetic Dentistry

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





