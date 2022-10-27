Skyline Group of Companies raises $200,000 for Canadian charities fighting homelessness and mental health challenges

Skyline’s stakeholders came together to raise funds through the company’s annual golf tournament and Driving Positive Change video campaign

/EIN News/ -- Guelph, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five non-profit organizations in communities across Canada have received significant support to fight homelessness and mental health challenges, thanks to a charity event and video campaign organized by a Guelph, Ontario-based company.

Skyline Group of Companies (Skyline), a real estate and clean energy asset acquisitions, management, development, and investment firm, raised $200,000 for five specially selected charities through its 18th Annual Charity Golf Classic, held in September 2022 in Milton, Ontario with more than 300 attendees.

Additionally, through the Driving Positive Change video campaign organized by Skyline, each charity was gifted a professionally produced video profiling their organization and the work they do in their community, in an effort to raise even more awareness and funds.

The selected charities are located from coast to coast in communities across Canada in which Skyline has a significant presence. Each offers programs and services that assist with housing insecurity and homelessness, food insecurity, harm reduction, and/or mental health.

“Homelessness and mental health challenges are two of the biggest issues faced by many in our communities,” said R. Jason Ashdown, Co-Founder & Chief Sustainability Officer, Skyline Group of Companies.

"This video campaign highlights the amazing work of these exceptional charities and how their contributions are helping fight these crises. We thank everyone who is helping us drive positive change in our communities —our staff, investors, suppliers, Trustees, and all friends of Skyline.”

About Skyline Group of Companies

Skyline Group of Companies (“Skyline”) is a fully integrated asset acquisition, management, development, and investment entity.

It is comprised of companies that provide services in real estate management and development, as well as clean energy management and development.

Skyline currently manages more than $7 billion across its real estate and clean energy platforms.

With more than 1,000 employees across Canada, Skyline works to provide safe, clean, and comfortable places for tenants to call home, great places to do business, sustainable solutions for a greener future, and an engaging experience for its investors.

View Skyline’s 20th Anniversary celebration video to see how Skyline is grounded in real estate, powered by people, and growing for the future.

For more information about Skyline Group of Companies, please visit Skyline Group of Companies.ca.

