New Hot Tub Showroom in Raleigh, North Carolina

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Hot Tubs is dedicated to making luxury hot tubs and outdoor products available to as many homeowners as possible in the Triangle, NC, area. With the opening of its new Raleigh hot tub store on Wake Forest Road, more homeowners can see, firsthand, the products that can transform their backyard into the relaxing oasis of their dreams. From hot tubs, to swim spas, saunas, and more, relaxation has never been so easy and affordable.

Epic Hot Tubs was recently featured in several best-of publications and web design contests. Epic Hot Tubs was featured on BestLocal.io as the top hot tub dealer in the Raleigh area. The Epic Hot Tubs e-commerce website designed by TheeDigital was also recognized by Digital Excellence Awards for being the best hot tub website in the Raleigh area.

Epic Hot Tubs offers a variety of hot tubs from top-tier brands that are made from high-quality materials and are built to last. The hot tubs come in many different sizes with unique features to fit anyone's space and needs. Whether someone is looking for a cozy hydrotherapy hot tub, a large hot tub to entertain, or one that can do both, Epic Hot Tubs will have a perfect hot tub to suit any lifestyle.

Epic Hot Tubs wants people to relax and enjoy their beautiful North Carolina outdoor living area year-round. Hot tubs and saunas provide soothing relaxation any time of the year, making any backyard feel like a vacation oasis. Epic Hot Tubs is quickly changing what it means to relax at home, especially outside, in any weather.

A barrel sauna can bring a touch of luxury to anyone's home with its modern and sleek look. Epic Hot Tubs can help anyone find a customizable backyard barrel sauna in Raleigh at an affordable price.

For those who want to add a level of fitness and leisure similar to a swimming pool, a swim spa is a perfect option. Swim spas allow people to exercise year-round in the comfort of their own homes and at a cost much lower than a swimming pool. Epic Hot Tubs has helped many find the perfect swim spa in Raleigh.

Epic Hot Tubs is committed to helping all homeowners in Raleigh transform their backyards into relaxing oases that can be enjoyed year-round. There's no need for anyone to pack up their yard once summer is over. Epic Hot Tubs will make the backyard a relaxation and recreation oasis 365 days a year.

Epic Hot Tubs offers hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas to customers in Raleigh and surrounding areas. Virtual consultations and customer service representatives are available during normal business hours. Contact them at 919-444-8500 or visit their award-winning eCommerce website to learn more about their special product customization options or request a free backyard improvement consultation.

