When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 26, 2022 FDA Publish Date: October 27, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared eggs Company Name: Zingerman’s Creamery Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Harvest Pumpkin gelato and Paw Paw gelato

Company Announcement

Zingerman’s Creamery of Ann Arbor, MI is recalling 173 pints of Paw Paw Gelato, 50 quarts of Paw Paw Gelato, 58 pints of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato, 10 quarts of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato that are currently out in commerce because it may contain undeclared Egg allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin Gelato was distributed in Ann Arbor and Chelsea, Michigan through Zingerman’s Creamery, Zingerman’s Deli, Zingerman’s Mail Order (https://www.zingermans.com), Argus Farm Stop (Packard), and Agricole Farm Stop.

The Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin Gelato are packaged in a paper pint and a clear plastic quart with a green Paw Paw and orange Harvest Pumpkin labeled flavor sticker on it. The pints are blue and have the brand Zingerman’s printed on it. The lots that are recalled are: Paw Paw (220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018) Harvest Pumpkin (220909, 220919, 220928). The lot number can be found on the top left corner of the nutrition label.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin Gelato containing ‘Egg’ was distributed in packaging that ‘Egg’ was included on the “made in facility” allergens but not included on the ingredients and allergen declaration. Earlier this year, Zingerman's Creamery made some recipe changes to our gelato bases to include egg yolk, to improve the overall quality. All of our gelato labels were updated to reflect the egg yolk change as well. However, our seasonal flavors (Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin) were accidentally overlooked. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by human error of mislabeling.

Consumers who have purchased Zingerman’s Creamery Paw Paw or Harvest Pumpkin Gelato are urged to return it to Zingerman’s Creamery in exchange for a correct label. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (734)-929-6450.

Zingerman’s Creamery is available to answer questions regarding the recall Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

