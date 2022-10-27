October 27 - RTD, Secretary of State Highlight Zero Fare Service on National Vote Early Day and Election Day

Denver, October 27, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Regional Transportation District (RTD) General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson, Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick, and Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López highlighted two upcoming zero fare days on RTD services throughout the region, removing a cost barrier for people to travel by bus or train and cast their ballot. RTD serves the Denver, Boulder, and Aurora metro communities

“I am thankful to have the support of RTD, Colorado’s largest transit agency, in making it even more accessible to cast a ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “Every eligible Coloradan should make a plan to vote this election.”

“I appreciate the support RTD has received from the Secretary of State’s office and county clerks throughout the agency’s service area,” said General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “RTD strives to be a strong community partner, and with this socially equitable initiative, the playing field is being leveled so that the constitutional right to vote is accessible to all registered voters through systemwide zero fare transit.”

“It is important to create a culture of celebration around voting, especially around all the opportunities to vote early” stated Molly Fitzpatrick, Boulder County Clerk and Recorder. “I applaud RTD for signing on as a National Vote Early Day partner and for providing two zero fare days that will help to create a buzz around voting early, which benefits both voters and local election offices.”

“Partnerships like this make Colorado one of the best places to vote. Our culture of participation has made us one of the highest turnout states in the country, but we don’t stop there,” said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López. “Whether it’s zero fare RTD days or bringing mobile voting units to folks who need accommodations or making it possible for folks to drop off their ballots at the beloved Empower Field – our office and our colleagues across the state are excited to make sure every eligible voter who wants to cast their ballot can.”

RTD services will be zero fare to all users on Friday, October 28, 2022, and Tuesday, November 8, 2022. October 28 marks National Vote Early Day, a nonpartisan day of awareness about the tools available to many Americans – including in Colorado – to vote early. November 8 is Election Day.

Colorado voters can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov, and can use RTD’s trip planner to find the best route to get there.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans can register to vote or update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 31 st in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 31 st Coloradans can register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31 st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8 th . After October 31 st voters can return their ballot to the closest drop box or voting center.

Early voting began on October 24th. This year 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers are available. Voters can look up the closest locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: