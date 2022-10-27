Travel Advisory: New I-195 West Lane Split Coming November 11 for Washington Bridge Construction

As part of the ongoing Washington Bridge project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence, just prior to the bridge, on Friday night, November 11. The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle of the bridge for its continued rehabilitation. It will be in place for approximately one year.

The split will have two lanes to the left of the split and one lane to the right. It will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three lanes after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split.

I-195 West drivers should not slow down or suddenly change lanes at the split, as this unsafe behavior will cause traffic delays and could lead to a crash. Both sides of the split continue towards I-95. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane.

The $78 million Washington Bridge project will address the structural deficiencies of the westbound portion of the bridge, which carries more than 96,000 vehicles per day. The project includes other improvements to improve safety and addresses chronic congestion issues on the Interstate. Daily rush hour backups often extend as far as the Massachusetts state line today. Final completion of the project is expected in 2026.

The Washington Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.