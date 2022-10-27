State Licensed Experts Provide Complete Retirement Assistance to Federal Employees
TAMPA, FL, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FERS recently launched a website to provide answers to federal employees looking into retirement. As a part of the launch, they offer a free one-on-one consultation with a licensed expert who’ll help any federal employee get in the right direction. The service aims to answer some of the most common questions about retirement. They’ve begun their journey by helping dozens of employees understand their benefits and how they can reach their goals.
The Challenge with Federal Retirement
One of the issues that plague many federal employees is the lack of information about their retirement. They may not know details about their current status and what to expect when they retire. The service hopes to answer vital questions such as:
● When is the best time for me to retire?
● What is my expected income during retirement?
● Is there any way to diversify or increase my investment risk?
These experts have a deep understanding of all the elements surrounding FERS. These include Social Security, the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), and the Basic Benefit Plan.
According to the organization, anyone hired on or after January 1, 1984, is under the FERS program. Others who may have transferred into it or were rehired also qualify. Anyone confused about their qualification may include it in the questions with the free consultation.
Placing Importance on Retirement Planning
Many federal employees push aside thoughts about planning for retirement because they feel that it is years or decades away. According to FERS, the most impactful results come with planning early. It assures them that they can reach their retirement goals without sacrificing much of their current lifestyle.
Retirement should be a time to rest and enjoy, but it can also be stressful. Federal retirees often worry if their money is enough to last for their remaining years. Some may want money to support loved ones, and others don’t know how to claim the money they’ve earned.
FERS provides options for federal employees. One of the best ways they do that is by connecting them to Financial Advisors that specialize in Federal programs. These experts can help them create a reliable plan to assure their retirement.
Helping Connect People to Professionals
The organization does not charge for connecting people to the right professionals. However, some independent licensed agents work with them. These agents may charge for their products or services depending on their agreement. FERS offers a complimentary session to help employees understand their situation.
FERS believes many people are hesitant to pursue financial advice because they don’t know the cost.
By offering a free initial session, they’ll learn any details about people’s finances, adding to the assurance that more people can comfortably retire after their federal career.
Jeremy Haug
Jeremy Haug
Federal Employee Retirement System
