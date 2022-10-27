Richmond Hill online gaming player charged by OPP with Cheat at Play

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Richmond Hill online gaming player has been charged with two counts of Cheat at Play, contrary to section 209 of the Criminal Code of Canada.



All regulated gaming sites – including OLG.CA as well as private operator sites conducted and managed by iGaming Ontario (iGO) – are required by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to have monitoring systems in place to ensure integrity and fairness of their games. The measures are designed to identify suspected illegal activity, and to protect lawful players.

The charges result from alleged illegal player activity on two OLG.CA Blackjack games in May 2022. The suspected activity was observed in a “live dealer” online Blackjack game by Evolution Gaming and subsequently brought to the attention of the AGCO. Evolution Gaming is a live dealer games supplier to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) registered with the AGCO.

In Ontario, all internet gaming operators are required to comply with the Gaming Control Act, its regulations and the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming .

. The OPP’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) is a division within the AGCO, comprised of uniform and civilian OPP members deployed across the province, and is one of the few jurisdictions globally with a dedicated and fully integrated police bureau embedded within the gaming regulator.

The IEB provides investigative expertise, intelligence support and effective information sharing to external law enforcement, the AGCO, as well as other regulatory agencies and industry stakeholders, to ensure integrity and public safety within the AGCO regulated sectors.



ABOUT THE AGCO

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.

The AGCO is a regulatory agency with a governing board that reports to the Ministry of the Attorney General. The agency was established on February 23, 1998. It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.