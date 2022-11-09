Sudden Jolt Spirals Woman of Privilege into Retail Madness
CHAMPAGNE AT SEVEN! by Toni Glickman
So good! I thoroughly enjoyed this page-turner from a first-time author, Toni Glickman. It dives deep into the underbelly of retail that most of us women know little about.”UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saks Fifth Avenue, Prada, Jil Sander, Chanel, Bloomingdale’s, Burberry. The luxury retail space at its finest. Author Toni Glickman should know. She spent what she remembers as “20 years in the cashmere and silk-studded front lines in the luxury space of this piranha-infested industry.”
— Amazon Reviewer
And she remembers it well. So well, in fact, that she has captured its essence, all the pressure, exhaustion, depression, anxiety and entitled clients, in Book One of her “Bitches of Fifth Avenue” series called CHAMPAGNE AT SEVEN! (Speaking Volumes) – a joyful read about a woman rediscovering herself in her mid-forties after exiting her rich surroundings.
Meet Olivia Wyatt. She’s rich, she’s married and she’s ticking off the list of party necessities before a last-minute formal dinner she has been instructed to prepare that very evening for Washington, D.C.’s high society. Her teenage daughter Gwynnie is happily sequestered in her room, and her husband is due any minute.
It’s a flawless evening – that is, until tragedy hits, big time, transforming Olivia’s life forever. She is suddenly single and penniless, moves in with Mom in New Jersey, and needs a job.
And what is she good at? Mingling with moneyed people, recognizing fine things, designer clothes, and accessories. But now, instead of buying these things, she’ll be selling them, working alongside the “Bitches of Fifth Avenue.”
Toni Glickman has earned familiarity with the world in which Olivia now lives, from her decades of experience in retail businesses catering to the rich and glamorous. But readers of all walks of life will connect to the feelings of insecurity, competition, victory, love, and loss here. The book manages to touch on all of these elements.
“A fun read! This book is so funny! Being in the fashion and beauty industry, the author definitely hits the comical drama [behind-the-scenes] parts of it all. An amusing and easy-to-read book," says one Amazon reviewer.
“A fun and fantastic read – I can’t wait for Book Two," says a Chick Lit Central reader.
Book One gets Olivia out of DC and into New York, but not completely out of hot water. Stay tuned for Book Two in 2023, in which Glickman introduces readers to more “bitches,” where Olivia must survive (and thrive) among them.
CHAMPAGNE AT SEVEN! is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Toni Glickman is a former luxury retail executive, who spent 20 years in the front lines of what she recalls as a piranha-infested industry. It is a life lived constantly on the edge. Moving up the ladder from sales associate to industry executive, Glickman compares working in the field to the front lines of a minefield. Her colleagues exemplified the mines in which she had to navigate through in order to survive and make her sales numbers, which is all that matters at the end of the day when the cash registers close. She now enjoys life as a real estate professional, where she sets her own schedule and no longer needs to contend with maneuvering “bitchy” retail colleagues. She’s also a Francophile, plays classical piano, loves the cinema, travel, her children, family, friends, and Teacup Pomeranian.
