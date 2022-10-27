Submit Release
United States-Bangladesh Labor Working Group Convenes to Further Shared Economic Prosperity

On October 27, 2022, the Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Adviser for Private Industry and Investment to the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Salman F. Rahman, member of parliament, led the U.S. and Bangladeshi delegations respectively at the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Bangladesh Labor Working Group.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed collaboration and assistance to Bangladesh as it takes further steps to implement the requirements developed by Bangladesh for its International Labor Organization roadmap and adhere to internationally recognized labor rights. The objective of the meeting was to support Bangladeshi implementation of commitments to improve labor rights protections and to further economic cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh.

