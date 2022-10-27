Senators Tartaglione & Dillon Announces $2.5M in Revitalization Grants for NE Philadelphia

Philadelphia, October 27, 2022 – Today, Senators Tina Tartaglione and Jimmy Dillon announced $2,500,000 for two projects in Northeast Philadelphia. The grants were awarded from the additional Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to further support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania.

“Philadelphia has long been known as a premier education and medical city,” said Sen. Tartaglione. “The funding of this grant will help support two great Philadelphia institutions and will enable both to continue to be leaders in their fields.”

RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenue, or other measures of economic activity.

“I’m always glad to team-up with my friend and colleague Senator Tartaglione,” said Sen. Dillon. “I’m proud we’re investing in cutting edge cancer research at Fox Chase and innovative vocational training at Father Judge. Working together, I know this is only the beginning of what we can accomplish for Northeast Philly.”

The two projects receiving fundings are:

Research Facility Modernization, Fox Chase Cancer Center, $1,500,000 – the project will transform the FCCC Laboratory Facility into a cancer model production and analysis hub. It will also renovate the central Laboratory Facility building by overhauling the air handling controls and replacing the lighting systems.

– the project will transform the FCCC Laboratory Facility into a cancer model production and analysis hub. It will also renovate the central Laboratory Facility building by overhauling the air handling controls and replacing the lighting systems. The Friends of Father Judge High School, Inc., $1,000,000 – Funds would be specifically allocated toward the construction of the Career Pathways Academy Building. Construction to include a state-of-the art 20,000 square foot two story structure built for the purpose of delivering high level vocational education and workforce development. The CTE Academy will have a large common area for multiple trade disciplines to be taught simultaneously while three classrooms and additional breakout spaces will be created on the first floor to allow for students to migrate from hands-on activities into classroom environments to further study their craft. The second floor will have additional workshop spaces, offices for instructors, and an observation deck for administrators to view the multiple disciplines being taught from a safe distance.

